Arman Flying EA R1
- Experts
- Samir Arman
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price
When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed
When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price
Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way
There are no complications or indicators in the expert
The expert is very simple in his work
Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more
The lot size will work based on the capital
Work on gold
A zero is placed on the numbers in the target, stop loss, trailing stop and stop
If the gold chart has two or three numbers after the decimal point for the gold price
Work as the settings are in the video explanation on gold .
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD gold
Time Frame:
M5
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 100 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01