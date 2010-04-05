Pemburu Uanx Ultimate

EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite large, especially since he trades on the XAUUSD market, therefore I recommend using a cent account

Link SIgnal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1730443

This is the second version of EA "Golden Miner / Pemburu Uanx v1", Why do we differentiate uploads: because some people are comfortable with the first version. this second version addition :

  1. trading on each timeframe (so you can read and trade on 4 timeframes at once) in one M15 timeframe chart and equity sentry into it
  2. addition "Dynamic Pipstep"

Only 5 download of the EA left at $222!

Next price --> $333

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M15 M30 H1 H4
Test From 2019
Settings Download Here
Additional Only need one chart to be able to trade on 4 other timeframe charts
  You can also experiment with the preset settings, because the settings can be changed as you like 
 --------------  ----------------------------------------------------
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $100 for cent
Recommend Deposit $500 for cent
Feature Filter spread
Filter slippage
Suggest  Use EquitySentry Close TP By $ for lowrisk

Feature:

  • Timeframe Trade I - IV : in 1 chart can read 4 timeframes at once, like the settings for EA Pemburu Uanx Version 1
  • Dynamic Pipstep : pipstep has levels that you can change and adjust
  • equity sentry has been built into EA, there is equity sentry close profit and close loss. so no need for other EA assistants
  • Trailing Start & Trailing Stop
  • Slippage filter  Built in
  • Spread Filter Built in

Requirements
  • It's better to use a cent account for large capital
  • Leverage 1:1000 
  • Low Spread Cent account is also  recommended
You can deactivate this EA manually when there are issues or news of war, recession, or the global economy


