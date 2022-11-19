Aggressive Lifting MT4
- Experts
- Aleksandr Khmelevskii
- Version: 1.4
- Mise à jour: 19 novembre 2022
- Activations: 10
- This is a very aggressive trading strategy, based on a modified MACD indicator. It is used to analyze the anomalous zones of the market + author's methodology to restore the critical movement.The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best rates of trade just on it.
Recommendations:
- - H1 USDCHF
- - Leverage of 1:500 or higher (ideally 1:1000 or 1:2000)
- - Minimum deposit 100 units
- - stop out level 10-20%Parameters:
MACD Indicator:Fast EMASlow EMAMACD SMA
TakeProfit- profitRecovery_Network_Distance- distance between recovery ordersLot_Option - lot variantLot - lot volumeMagic- magic number
Important!!! The Expert Advisor is very aggressive and uses the maximum load of the deposit.