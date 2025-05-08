Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automated growth on MQL5.

Discounted price : The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $3000, Ask in private for more details!

Recommendations:



Working symbol: EURCHF,GBPCAD,EURGBP,GBPAUD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD,EURNZD,EURAUD,AUDCAD,AUDUSD

Timeframe: 5M

Deposit: $300.00 or above

Leverage: 1:300 or above

Broker: Not sensitive. But please use a low commission, low spread broker for best results

VPS Recommended for the EA to work 24/7 It is advisable to use on VPS. Ping to the broker's server may be around 100 ms, which is enough, because trades are opened in a quiet market.

The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, GBPUSD is recommended





Specifications:



Every trades are protected with SL and TP

Risk to Reward: 3:1

Base Risk Per Trade: Adjustable up to 10%

Prop Firm Challenge Pass for FTMO, Fundednext

The EA does not use such systems as Martin, hedging, etc. Always uses SL and TP

The results obtained in the strategy tester match the results of real trading

Live trade history updated to the EA on a weekly basis

No Martingale/ No Grid/ No Averaging/ No Over-optimization



Check the backtest results. Use currency pairs AUDCAD, EURAUD or EURNZD, AUDNZD with a 5-minute TimeFrame





How do I start:



After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the Setfile and access to group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.





Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the recommended GBPUSD pair, and that's it. We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $300, a leverage of 1:300 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.





Keep in mind that the results on different brokers may differ, I recommend testing on your broker before using it (you can ask me for a list of recommended brokers in the PM).

Before purchasing the Steadfast Forex Bot, it's essential to understand the risks of trading. Past performance does not guarantee future success, as market conditions can change. Testing the EA across various market scenarios is crucial to gauge its effectiveness. It's wise to start with small positions or use a demo account to minimize potential losses while getting familiar with its performance. Being cautious, informed, and practicing sound risk management is key to navigating the markets successfully.












