IA Supreme Hedging

IA SUPREME© MT4Hedging by Partner’s Academy

Bring Precision and Control to Your Trading

Elevate Your Trading Experience with Partner’s Academy Innovation

After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com.
DO YOU WANT TO SEE IT LIVE? JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP t.me/supremeforexexpert


Overview

IA SUPREME© MT4Hedging is an advanced artificial intelligence-based trading system carefully developed by Partner’s Academy. Designed for optimal RAM consumption, this professional tool aims to enhance your trading performance by ensuring unparalleled security.

Want to see real-time performance? Contact me for access to the real-time account, where you will find all stress tests conducted from 2022 to the present, including a 50K demo account and a 500 USD account.

Demo accounts were used for obvious reasons: stress tests are conducted to assess the algorithms in every possible condition and situation to verify their reliability. Testing on a real account would not have been ethical for us. Money is the result of everyone's hard work and effort and should not be squandered. Use this philosophy to trade conscientiously.

KEY FEATURES

1. Unrivaled Security:

   - Unbeatable protection of equity and daily drawdown.
   - Set your daily goals to avoid unnecessary risks.
   - Benefit from 30 preset and customizable settings.
   - Impeccable risk management, rated 5 stars for your trading account.

2. Strategic Brilliance:

   - A dynamic combination of trend indicators and fundamental analysis.
   - Enhanced by a weighted exponential moving average (EMA) for precise identification of supports and resistances.
   - Designed for an impressive 85% performance on the EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDCAD, and CADCHF pairs with a 15-minute time frame (M15).
   - Customize the system according to your preferences, exploring additional settings and customizations on different time frames and currency pairs.

3. Mastery in Series Management:

   - Opens multiple trading series respecting user-defined limits for optimal control.
   - Choose between automatic or semi-automatic hedging options.
   - Exercise discretion by manually opening additional series.

4. Trend-Confirmed Market Entry:

   - Strengthen your market entry with operations confirming the trend within each series.
   - Safely open additional operations without exceeding user-defined limits.

5. Professional Control Panel:

   - Easily manage your trades without reopening input screens.
   - Choose between automatic and manual modes.
   - Use the MT4 comments section for a detailed analysis of the series.

Master Your Trades with IA SUPREME© MT4Hedging
Where Precision Meets Power!

Customizable Inputs:

- Magic Number: Unique identifiers for each instrument.
- Lots: Define the size of your initial lot.
- Take Profit/Stop Loss: Precision in defining profit and loss points.
- Activation/Step Trailing: Adjust trailing stop parameters.

Intelligent Capital Management:

- Daily Target: Set your daily financial goal.
- Maximum Daily Drawdown (% or USD): Protect your capital with customizable drawdown limits.

Customization and Analysis:

- Indicators: Adapt SUPREME© MT4Hedging indicators to your trading strategy.
- Two-Hour Range Filter: Optimize trading hours with customizable filters.
- Comment Customization: Personalize comments for clear identification of currency pairs.

After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com.

Recommendations:

The low consumption of this AI allows you to use it on your computer without any issues, but if you prefer, use a dedicated VPS for the EA to run 24/7.

Avoid shared VPS for your execution safety.

Currency pairs tested since 2022: EURUSD, CADCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURGBP
Indices tested since 2022: US30, US100, GER40
Optimal strategy period: M15
Minimum deposit: $500 (a currency cross is recommended for every $500)
Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
Tested Brokers: FpMarkets, TopFX represent the lowest spreads. Contact me if you want cash back on commissions.
IMPORTANT: It is crucial to use LOW SPREAD accounts to achieve the best results!

Notes:

3 folders of settings:
Conservative settings with TP and medium-low-risk trading
Medium-high-risk settings
Ultra-conservative settings with SL
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping sur M1   (DAX, XAU, etc) Inspiré par la discipline et la précision de l’époque romaine, ThraeX est un Expert Advisor (EA) spécialisé pour MetaTrader 4 , conçu spécifiquement pour le trading à haute fréquence sur le graphique 1 minute (M1) . Il est élaboré pour gérer les fluctuations rapides du marché, en détectant et en réagissant aux mouvements de prix à court terme avec une grande vitesse et adaptabilité. Caractéristiques principales : ️ Logique de scalping M1 – Conçu pour
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way est un logiciel de trading automatisé compatible avec la plateforme MT4. Il adopte une stratégie hybride complète : grâce à la collaboration synergie de multiples sous-stratégies, il capture précisément les opportunités d'achat (long) et de vente (short) sur le marché de l'or (XAUUSD), vous aidant à saisir les moments de trading opportuns dans diverses conjonctures marchandes. Basé sur une logique de trading éprouvée, il vous permet d'effectuer des opérations professionnelles et
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Zenith — conseiller expert (EA) premium pour l’or (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — conseiller expert (EA) premium pour l’or (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith est un algorithme puissant et discipliné pour XAUUSD (or). Il n’utilise pas de méthodes risquées (grille, martingale, etc.) et chaque trade est protégé par un stop-loss . Logique : il détecte le mouvement tendanciel et traite les replis , en n’ouvrant qu’ une position par signal. Aucune configuration complexe — les réglages par défaut sont prêts pour l’usage
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Experts
Le       Opening Range Breakout Master   est un système de trading algorithmique professionnel conçu pour capitaliser sur les concepts de trading institutionnel tels que       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) et stratégies basées sur la liquidité   . Ce conseiller expert automatise la détection et l'exécution des       ruptures de range d'ouverture (ORB)       sur les principales sessions mondiales du Forex, y compris       Londres, New York, Tokyo et Midnight Killzones   ,
Zen Flow 2 MT4
Hamza Ashraf
2.33 (6)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Plus que quelques exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel ! Prix final : 1 700 $ Recevez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes de trading) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Instruction Blog Link to Channel Bienvenue sur ZenFlow ! ZenFlow est un EA avancé conçu pour s'adapter avec précision et rapidité aux tendances changeantes du marché. Il est optimisé pour négocier le symbole XAUUSD( or GOLD) et doit être exécuté sur un seul graphique. Cet EA utilise une stratégie sophistiqu
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec une
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification across pairs. My focus has been on creating an advisor that would use the best indicators combined, albeit with different parameter settings. The s
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade : Le premier système de trading auto-apprenant sur le marché Permettez-moi de vous présenter EvoTrade, un conseiller expert unique développé à l’aide des technologies de pointe en vision par ordinateur et en analyse de données. Il s’agit du premier système de trading auto-apprenant sur le marché, fonctionnant en temps réel. EvoTrade analyse les conditions du marché, ajuste ses stratégies et s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements pour offrir une précision exceptionnelle dans n’importe qu
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Candle Power EA 5 stratégies Portefeuille S&P 500 à retour à la moyenne  Peur du prochain Crash ? Après l'achat, veuillez nous contacter pour obtenir les instructions relatives à l'EA et le lien vers la vidéo explicative détaillée !!! Toujours mettre l'EA en service avec un réglage ! Télécharger ici SETFILE et le mode d'emploi  Avec le Candle Power EA , pas besoin. L’ EA regroupe cinq Stratégies complémentaires de Mean-Reversion ( 5 Réglages avec différentes Méthodes de Filtre ) sur le S&P 500
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
