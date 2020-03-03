Famous EA MT5
- Experts
- Ugochukwu Mobi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Famous EA – Live Verified Performance
🔗 View Live Verified Results on MQL5
Famous EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who expect consistent results and intelligent trade execution. It merges price action, trendline dynamics, and a proprietary filter algorithm to spot high-probability entries and exits with discipline.
🔍 Strategy Overview
Famous EA operates using:
-
Custom non-repainting indicator logic
-
Dynamic trendline / support-resistance detection
-
Multi-timeframe price action analysis
-
Proprietary noise-filtering algorithm
This blend lets the EA adapt to differing market conditions while avoiding overtrading and focusing on well-structured setups.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ 100% automated — no manual execution required
✅ Optimized for major Forex / metals (e.g. USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, XAUJPY)
✅ Flexible risk profile (conservative to aggressive)
✅ Optional smart news filter to avoid major volatility spikes
✅ Advanced trailing stop & breakeven logic
✅ No martingale, no grid, no hedging — purely algorithmic
📈 Live Verified Results (Up to Date)
From the MQL5 signal page:
-
Initial Deposit: $1,000 MQL5
-
Total Growth: ~ 6,082.7% MQL5
-
Profit: $72,532.24 MQL5
-
Balance / Equity: ~ $22,443.24 / $22,413.57 MQL5
-
Withdrawals: $180,000 MQL5
-
Number of Trades: 577 MQL5
-
Win Rate: 501 wins / 577 trades ≈ 86.8% MQL5
-
Max Drawdown (balance): ~ 8.46% (absolute) / ~ 11.11% relative MQL5
-
Trade Holding / Activity Stats:
• Avg holding time ~19 days MQL5
• Trades per week ~30 MQL5
• Months active: 261 weeks (~5 years) MQL5
🔧 Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum deposit: $500+ (or equivalent)
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
Broker type: ECN / Raw Spread preferred
-
Account: Standard or Pro
📩 Support & Contact
-
Telegram: BestAdvisors
-
Email: ngingassa@gmail.com
-
A free setup guide and post-purchase support are included
Famous EA is more than just a robot — it’s a live-verified trading system with exceptional growth and verified metrics on real money accounts.