BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer Pro
- Experts
- I Made Amertayasa
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 5
EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally trading methodology, enhanced with an aggressive technical approach.
It is designed to accurately detect BBMA structures and execute automated entries with high responsiveness.
The EA is equipped with Martingale, Hedging, and Pairing Close systems to enhance flexibility in position management and boost profitability under modern market conditions.
📌 Recommended Usage
-
Recommended instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Recommended timeframe: M15
-
Minimum recommended balance: Starting from $300 (for 1 XAUUSD pair)
-
Compatible with all brokers
(Best performance on fast-execution and low-spread brokers)
📘 Indicators Used
The EA uses the standard BBMA technical components:
-
Bollinger Bands
-
Moving Averages
-
MA5 High / MA10 High
-
MA5 Low / MA10 Low
-
MA50 → used as the main trend filter
🎯 BBMA Structure Detection
The EA analyses BBMA elements in sequential order:
1. SIGNAL
-
CSM / Momentum (candle breaking outside Bollinger Bands)
2. SETUP
-
Reentry to MA5 or MA10 after momentum
These structures are processed automatically and integrated into the EA’s entry decision system.
⚙️ Input Parameters (Complete List)
-
Start Hour 1
-
Stop Hour 1
-
Start Hour 2
-
Stop Hour 2
-
Lot Size
-
Auto Lot Per 100$
-
TP in Pips
-
SL in Pips
-
TP in USD
-
SL in USD
-
Initial Lot TP in USD
-
Close Net Profit
-
Trailing Stop
-
Trailing Step
-
Hedge Position in Pips
-
Pairing Close
-
Averaging Mode
-
Preset Lot
-
Grid Distance in Pips
-
Max Trade
-
Add Position in Profit
-
Profit Lock
-
Max Close Per Day
-
Profit Target Percent
-
Maximum Risk Percent
-
Trend Filter (MA50)