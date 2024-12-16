BreakBot

BreakBot:This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth.

Key Features of the Expert Advisor

✔️ Smart Capital Management:

  • Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses.
  • Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

✔️ Powerful Trading Strategies:

  • Relies on Break to identify the best trading opportunities.
  • Filters entry signals using market movement indicators to enhance decision accuracy and success rates.

✔️ Achieving Daily Targets:

  • Aims to generate daily profits based on a specific percentage of the account balance.
  • Reduces daily losses to prevent negative impacts on the account and ensure continuous growth.

✔️ High Flexibility:

  • Can operate on all currency pairs and metals (such as gold), adapting to various market conditions.

✔️ Compatibility with All Account Types:

  • Supports all account types (Micro, Mini, Standard) and automatically adjusts lot size according to capital and broker restrictions.

How It Works:

  1. The expert advisor analyzes the market using accurate data on the daily timeframe.
  2. Trades are opened only when entry signals align with the trading strategies and defined risk management.
  3. Trades are closed based on Take Profit or Stop Loss levels, ensuring maximum safe profitability.

Technical Specifications:

  • Recommended Timeframe: Daily.
  • Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (or any major pair).
  • Minimum Capital Required: $100.
  • Supported Platforms: MetaTrader 4.
  • Minimum Lot Size: Automatically adjusted based on capital and broker limitations.

⚠️ Important Note:

  • Test Performance Before Live Trading: It is recommended to use a demo account to evaluate the expert advisor's performance before running it on a live account.

Objective:

This expert advisor provides traders with a powerful and secure tool to achieve gradual and sustainable capital growth using professional strategies and advanced risk management.


