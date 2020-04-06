BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer Pro

EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally trading methodology, enhanced with an aggressive technical approach.

It is designed to accurately detect BBMA structures and execute automated entries with high responsiveness.

The EA is equipped with Martingale, Hedging, and Pairing Close systems to enhance flexibility in position management and boost profitability under modern market conditions.

🔗 Support & Community

For questions, settings discussion, recommended presets, or sharing results:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/+u0yfPx6hs8MxMzY1

📌 Recommended Usage

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15

Minimum balance: from $300 (for 1 XAUUSD pair)

Compatible with all brokers

(Best performance on fast-execution and low-spread brokers)

📘 Indicators Used

The EA uses standard BBMA components:

Bollinger Bands

Moving Averages

MA5 High / MA10 High

MA5 Low / MA10 Low

MA50 → main trend filter

🎯 BBMA Structure Detection

The EA analyzes BBMA elements in sequence:

SIGNAL – CSM / Momentum (candle breaking outside Bollinger Bands) SETUP – Reentry to MA5 or MA10 after momentum

All structures are detected automatically and integrated into the entry system.

⚙️ Input Parameters (Complete List)

Start Hour 1

Stop Hour 1

Start Hour 2

Stop Hour 2

Lot Size

Auto Lot Per 100$

TP in Pips

SL in Pips

TP in USD

SL in USD

Initial Lot TP in USD

Close Net Profit

Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

Hedge Position in Pips

Pairing Close

Averaging Mode

Preset Lot

Grid Distance in Pips

Max Trade

Add Position in Profit

Profit Lock

Max Close Per Day

Profit Target Percent

Maximum Risk Percent

Trend Filter (MA50)

⚙️ Send Notification to Telegram

• Send notification on open position

• Send notification on closing position