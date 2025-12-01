BBMA Oma Ally Multi Time Frame Analyzer

📌 EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer — Multi-Timeframe Auto Analyzer

The EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, equipped with an automated multi-timeframe reading system.

This EA can operate as a fully automated trading system or as a semi-automatic analyzer, helping traders identify complete BBMA conditions without switching between timeframes.

• For questions, discussions, and support:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/Ea_bbma_Oa_Technical_Analyzer

Info:

• Trading instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) & All Major Forex Pairs

• Multi -Timeframe: Swing (H4-H1-M15),Intraday (H1-M15-M5),Scalping (M15-M5-M1)

• Minimum balance: from $100 (depends on risk settings)

• Compatible with any broker

(Best performance observed on fast-execution and low-spread brokers.)





📘 Indicators Used

Bollinger Bands

Moving Averages MA5 High MA10 High MA5 Low MA10 Low MA50 (Trend Filter)



🎯 BBMA Structure Detection

The EA analyzes all BBMA components in sequence:

1. SIGNAL

CSM (Momentum)

CSAK

2. SETUP

Reentry CSM

Reentry CSAK

3. VALIDATION

Reject MA50

Reject Lower / Upper Bollinger Bands

Extreme

MHV

4. CONFIRMATION

CSAK

CSAK Break MA50

CSM

Mhv

All conditions are detected automatically without the need to change timeframes.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

Auto Entry

Lot Size

Trade Start Time

Trade End Time

Second Entry

Stop Loss (pips)

Take Profit (pips)

Fibonacci Stop Loss

Fibonacci Take Profit

Stop Loss USD

Take Profit USD

Automatic Cut Loss

Trailing Start

Trailing Step

Break Even Point (BE)

Trend Filter

Daily Profit Target