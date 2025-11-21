BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer Pro

EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally trading methodology, enhanced with an aggressive technical approach.

It is designed to accurately detect BBMA structures and execute automated entries with high responsiveness.

The EA is equipped with Martingale, Hedging, and Pairing Close systems to enhance flexibility in position management and boost profitability under modern market conditions.

🔗 Support & Community

For questions, settings discussion, or sharing trading results, please join the official group:

👉 Telegram Group: https://t.me/tester_Ea

📌 Recommended Usage

Recommended instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended timeframe: M15

Minimum recommended balance: Starting from $300 (for 1 XAUUSD pair)

Compatible with all brokers

(Best performance on fast-execution and low-spread brokers)

📘 Indicators Used

The EA uses the standard BBMA technical components:

Bollinger Bands

Moving Averages

MA5 High / MA10 High

MA5 Low / MA10 Low

MA50 → used as the main trend filter

🎯 BBMA Structure Detection

The EA analyses BBMA elements in sequential order:

1. SIGNAL

CSM / Momentum (candle breaking outside Bollinger Bands)

2. SETUP

Reentry to MA5 or MA10 after momentum

These structures are processed automatically and integrated into the EA’s entry decision system.

⚙️ Input Parameters (Complete List)