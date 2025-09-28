Fusion Cross is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines the power of several proven tools:





WPR (Williams Percent Range)





RSI (Relative Strength Index)





Their combination generates highly accurate market entry signals, rejecting false signals and displaying only those points where the probability of a reversal or continuation of the movement is truly high.





🔑 Key Features:





📍 Clear buy and sell arrow signals directly on the chart.





🔔 Instant notifications:





sound alert,





email,





push notifications to phone.





⚡ Customize when to trigger the signal: at the opening of a bar or after its close (selectable via parameter).





🎯 Works on any timeframe and currency pair.





🚀 Extremely easy to use – just install and follow the signals.





📊 How it works:





The indicator tracks overbought/oversold conditions using the WPR.





It filters false signals using the RSI.





The UP arrow (blue) appears when the market is poised for a rise.





The DN arrow (red) signals a possible decline.





Thus, Fusion Cross helps traders spot a reversal or trend continuation early.





✅ Advantages:





🔹 No signal redrawing (the arrows remain in place).





🔹 Excellent for both scalping and medium-term trading.





🔹 Multi-currency support – can be used on any instrument (currency, gold, indices, cryptocurrencies).





🔹 Easy setup – only a few parameters.





🔹 Fully compatible with MetaTrader 4.





📌 Suitable for:





Beginner traders who need clear and simple signals.





Experienced traders – as a filter for their strategy.





For those who trade on mobile – push notifications mean they don't have to sit in front of the terminal 24/7.





🎁 Summary:





Fusion Cross is an indicator that combines the power of classic oscillators and provides traders with clean signals without unnecessary noise.

It will be an excellent tool in any trader's arsenal and will help them find the best entry points in the market.





👉 Install Fusion Cross today and start trading with more confidence!