BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer Pro

📌 EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO

EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally trading methodology, enhanced with an aggressive technical approach.
It is designed to accurately detect BBMA structures and execute automated entries with high responsiveness.

The EA is equipped with Martingale, Hedging, and Pairing Close systems to enhance flexibility in position management and boost profitability under modern market conditions.

🔗 Support & Community
For questions, settings discussion, recommended presets, or sharing results:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/+u0yfPx6hs8MxMzY1

📌 Recommended Usage

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum balance: from $300 (for 1 XAUUSD pair)
Compatible with all brokers
(Best performance on fast-execution and low-spread brokers)

📘 Indicators Used

The EA uses standard BBMA components:
Bollinger Bands
Moving Averages
MA5 High / MA10 High
MA5 Low / MA10 Low
MA50 → main trend filter

🎯 BBMA Structure Detection
The EA analyzes BBMA elements in sequence:

  1. SIGNAL – CSM / Momentum (candle breaking outside Bollinger Bands)

  2. SETUP – Reentry to MA5 or MA10 after momentum
    All structures are detected automatically and integrated into the entry system.

⚙️ Input Parameters (Complete List)

Start Hour 1
Stop Hour 1
Start Hour 2
Stop Hour 2
Lot Size
Auto Lot Per 100$
TP in Pips
SL in Pips
TP in USD
SL in USD
Initial Lot TP in USD
Close Net Profit
Trailing Stop
Trailing Step
Hedge Position in Pips
Pairing Close
Averaging Mode
Preset Lot
Grid Distance in Pips
Max Trade
Add Position in Profit
Profit Lock
Max Close Per Day
Profit Target Percent
Maximum Risk Percent
Trend Filter (MA50)

⚙️ Send Notification to Telegram

• Send notification on open position
• Send notification on closing position 


추천 제품
Forex and binar pro
Dmitriy Konogorov
지표
This indicator is great for trading on the pair  and many more. The indicator itself uses augmented accuracy mathematical strategies, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There are two panels on the chart, for visualization and settings. He displays his solution on the graph in the form of icons. There are only two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. The second panel for counting the res
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
지표
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
지표
PUMPING STATION – 당신만을 위한 올인원(All-in-One) 전략 PUMPING STATION은 당신의 외환 거래를 더욱 흥미롭고 효과적으로 바꿔줄 혁신적인 인디케이터입니다. 단순한 보조 도구가 아니라, 강력한 알고리즘을 갖춘 완전한 거래 시스템으로서 보다 안정적인 트레이딩을 시작할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 이 제품을 구매하시면 다음의 혜택을   무료로   받으실 수 있습니다: 전용 설정 파일: 자동 설정으로 최대의 퍼포먼스를 제공합니다. 단계별 동영상 가이드: PUMPING STATION 전략으로 거래하는 법을 배워보세요. Pumping Utility: PUMPING STATION과 함께 사용하도록 설계된 반자동 거래 봇으로, 거래를 더욱 쉽고 편리하게 만들어줍니다. ※ 구매 후 바로 저에게 메시지를 보내주세요. 추가 자료에 대한 접근 권한을 제공해드립니다. PUMPING STATION은 어떻게 작동하나요? 트렌드 컨트롤: 시장의 추세 방향을 즉시 파악합니다. 추세는
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Fusion Cross
Adolfina Denysenko
지표
퓨전 크로스는 메타트레이더 4용 현대식 화살표 지표로, 검증된 여러 도구의 장점을 결합합니다. WPR(윌리엄스 퍼센트 레인지) RSI(상대 강도 지수) 이 조합은 매우 정확한 시장 진입 신호를 생성하며, 허위 신호를 걸러내고 움직임의 반전 또는 지속 가능성이 높은 지점만을 표시합니다. 주요 기능: 차트에 명확한 매수/매도 화살표 신호 표시 즉각적인 알림 소리 알림 이메일, 휴대폰 푸시 알림 신호 발생 시점 맞춤 설정: 바(bar) 시작 시 또는 종료 후(매개 변수로 선택 가능) 모든 시간대와 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 사용법이 매우 간편합니다. 설치 후 신호만 따라가면 됩니다. 작동 원리: 지표는 WPR을 활용하여 과매수/과매도 상태를 추적합니다. RSI를 통해 허위 신호를 걸러냅니다. 파란색 UP 화살표는 시장이 상승할 준비가 되었을 때 나타납니다. DN 화살표(빨간색)는 하락 가능성을 시사합니다. 따라서 퓨전 크로스
Moving Pivot Average MT4
Daifallah Alamri
지표
Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
TradeHistoryMapper EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
TradeHistoryMapper로 트레이딩 우위를 시각화하세요 모든 성공적인 트레이더는 자신의 트레이딩 기록이 미래 수익의 열쇠라는 것을 알고 있습니다. TradeHistoryMapper는 계좌 기록을 강력한 시각적 지도로 만들어 수익과 손실, 그리고 개선 방법을 정확하게 보여줍니다. 모든 거래를 차트에서 직접 확인할 수 있는데, 끝없는 계좌 기록 탭을 헤매실 필요가 있을까요? 1. 명확한 색상 코드로 수익과 손실 거래를 즉시 표시합니다. 2. 여러 종목과 시간대에 걸친 성과를 분석합니다. 3. 청산된 거래와 현재 진행 중인 거래를 모두 추적하여 완벽한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 4. 진입 및 청산 패턴을 한눈에 파악합니다. 5. 간단한 설정 - 기록 첨부, 실행, 그리고 실시간으로 기록 확인 자신의 투자 습관을 이해하려는 초보자든, 심층 분석을 원하는 고급 트레이더든 TradeHistoryMapper는 무엇이 효과적이고 무엇이 효과적이지 않은지 파악하여 자신 있게 전략을 개선
Skynet Lasso
Roman Yablonskiy
지표
This indicator displays entry and exit points in the market. The indicator is based on Parabolic and various mathematical and statistical methods to increase profitability and reduce the number of losing trades. The indicator helps in many cases to skip false inputs, the support and resistance lines go around the price in a certain mode, reducing losses. The dashboard shows the results of the indicator so that you can adjust it more accurately and see how the parameters affect the result. The n
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Sell Signall
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
This indicator is named so for a reason, because it will show the reverse side of the market. It has several math indicators built in that are tuned to show the best signals for currency pairs! Ideally proved to be in work on the M5-M15 no more and no less! Only at the same time it shows up to 86.5% of correct signals! The settings include the colors of the arrows, the alert, and the same parameters so that you can reconfigure the indicator and trade on cryptocurrency and raw materials! If
Wolfe
Ertac Hassan
3.67 (3)
Experts
Wolfe EA uses indicators to enter and exit orders. Wolfe EA gives you the choice of times to open orders. The EA works on both 4 and 5-digit quotes. When a opposite signal appears: if there is an open order in profit, then the EA closes it; if the open order is in loss, the EA opens opposite orders. The EA has a Overlap Order option, this gives it the ability to use percentage of profit from the last order to reduces losses. News filter option allows Wolfe EA to receive a continuous feed from ne
Roman Asset Management ACC Multiplayer
Roman Golovatii
Experts
F ully automated Expert Advisor using the  advanced   algorithm for trading the EURUSD Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run. Prefers EURUSD 1H. Principle of operation The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.     Recommended parameter: Use an ECN broker account. minimum deposit of 100$ USD. use it in H1 time frame recommended symbol is EURUSD input parameter: TrendType                 
ATF Stochastic Model S
Anon Candra N
지표
Looking for a trading tool based on the Stochastic indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Stochastic Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of Stochastic  : the main Stochastic and the signal Stochastic . Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher
ATF Stochastic Model T
Anon Candra N
지표
Looking for a trading tool based on the Stochastic indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Stochastic Model T ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of Stochastic  : the main Stochastic  and the signal Stochastic . Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
지표
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
HF SuperZig
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
지표
This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
Giant
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Experts
Automatic trading system. It includes three very strict algorithms for finding a reversal on large timeframes. It is installed on any timeframe, but for the quality indicators of the visual panel, it is better to set it to H4, you can set it to H1. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. In addition to the usual settings, it is possible to limit trading by day. If the days 1-31 are set, the EA will trade every day. The Expert Advisor trades by itself, but it is more profitable to use it as an
FREE
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Quantum Universe
Andi Chandra Wijaya
Experts
This EA based on Supply and Demand combine with custom indicator.  The EA can identifying the right moments to place orders based on current supply & demand situation The System constantly monitors market volatility and adapts TP in real time, has built-in flat protection This EA doesn't use History Reader Data Recommendation Pairs :EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPCAD TimeFrame : M1 - M5 Balance : Recommended $1000 for 4 pairs (you can use $500 for 2 pairs) Risk Warning: Before you use this EA ple
FREE
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
지표
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 버전 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 버전 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 "골드 버스터" EA 소개: 차세대 동적 지원 저항 및 위험 관리 시스템 "골드 버스터" EA는 개방형 포지션 관리 및 위험 분석 기술의 최신 발전을 활용하여 금융 시장에서 지지 및 저항 수준을 식별하고 활용하는 방법을 재정의하는 최첨단 자동 거래 시스템을 나타냅니다. 이 혁신적인 EA(Expert Advisor)는 다양한 거래 플랫폼과 도구에서 원활하게 작동하도록 설계되었으며, 일관된 이익과 위험 완화를 추구하는 초보자와 숙련된 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. 주요 특징들: 동적 지지 및 저항 식별: "골드 버스터" EA의 핵심은 동적 지지와 저항 식별 알고리즘에 있습니다. 종종 사전 정의되어 빠르게 구식이 될 수 있는 전통적인 정적 지지 및 저항 수준과 달리 이 EA는 기계
Gann Price Level
Kirill Borovskii
지표
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
지표
MetaTrader 4용 Koala 공급 수요 지표 소개 (긍정적이든 부정적이든 귀하의 리뷰나 피드백을 공유하여 다른 트레이더가 귀하의 경험을 통해 이익을 얻을 수 있도록 해주세요.) : 코알라 공급 및 수요 지표에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 지표는 끊임없는 공급 및 수요 지역을 식별하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 트레이더가 시장을 지역 영역으로 볼 수 있도록 도와주며 가격이 어떻게 강력한 지역을 존중하는지 확인할 수 있습니다. 또한 이 지표는 지역 내에서 형성된 가격 행동 신호를 보여줄 수도 있습니다.  코알라 트레이딩 솔루션 채널 에 가입하여 모든 코알라 제품에 대한 최신 소식을 확인하십시오. 가입 링크는 다음과 같습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755700 !중요 : 이 제품에는 무료 전문가 고문 (EA)가 포함되어 있습니다. 구매 후
FREE
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Heikin Ashi Sniper EURUSD
Andre Pier
3.5 (2)
Experts
Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. It is meant to be traded on EURUSD on H1 Timeframe. It uses Heikin-Ashi High and Low/High of Monthly timeframe to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on other strategies Please see backtest results i
FREE
Golden Daybreak for Gold
Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez
Experts
IMPORTANT! Only Works in XAU/USD 30% Discount on the first 5 purchases Introducing a sophisticated algorithmic trading strategy, meticulously designed for the exclusive operation on the Gold (XAU/USD) currency pair. This Expert Advisor is based on the confluence of specific hourly confirmation signals and the validation of the CCI indicator, exclusively generating high-probability buy signals. Trade execution occurs only when predefined and rigorous criteria are met, with an automatic closure
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 엘리어트 파동 이론과 두 가지 방식으로 작동합니다: 자동 작동: 이 모드에서는 인디케이터가 엘리어트 파동 이론에 따라 차트 상의 모든 5개의 모티브 웨이브를 자동으로 감지하고 예측 및 잠재적인 반전 지역을 제공합니다. 또한 중요한 개발 사항을 트레이더에게 알릴 수 있는 경보 및 푸시 메시지를 생성할 수 있는 능력을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 자동 기능은 엘리어트 파동 패턴의 식별과 분석 프로세스를 간소화합니다. 수동 작동: 이 옵션은 엘리어트 파동 이론을 수동으로 다루고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 이를 통해 사용자는 아홉 가지 다른 등급을 사용하여 웨이브를 그릴 수 있습니다. 각 등급은 나타난 후에 차트에 그려진 라인을 조정하여 개별적으로 정의할 수 있습니다. 이 기능은 웨이브를 수동으로 그리는 프로세스를 간소화하며 더 효율적으로 만들어 줍니다. 중요한 점으로 모든 그림 데이터가 미래 참조를 위해 플랫폼 데이터 폴더에 저장된다는 것을 기억해야 합니다. 파라미터:
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: 오늘의 성공이 내일의 결실이 될 것입니다. 기간 한정 슈퍼 할인! 가격이 인상되기 전에 마지막 2부를 299달러에 구매할 수 있습니다. 실시간 신호 > IC 마켓 리얼: Goldex AI 고위험 세트 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일: 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일을 받으려면 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요. 가격: 시작 가격은 $499이며 10회 판매할 때마다 $899씩 인상됩니다. 사용 가능한 사본 수: 2 Goldex AI - 신경망, 추세 및 가격 행동을 갖춘 고급 트레이딩 로봇. Goldex AI는 금의 지지선과 저항선을 돌파하는 가격 행동을 사용하여 뉴욕 시장의 움직임을 최대한 활용하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 얻는 고성능 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 이 로봇은 지능형 복구라는 전략을 가지고 있으, 손실이 발생한 후 활성화되고 더 큰 로타제를 열어 가능한 손실을 단시간에 복구하지만 사용자가 원할 경우 승수를 줄일 수 있습니다. Goldex AI에는 스마트 뉴스 필터가 내장되어 있어 중
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
Expert Advisor는 수익성이 없는 포지션을 회수하도록 설계된 시스템입니다.   작성자의 알고리즘은 손실 위치를 잠그고 여러 부분으로 분할하고 각 부분을 별도로 닫습니다. 손쉬운 설정, 하락 시 지연된 시작, 다른 Expert Advisors 잠금, 비활성화, 추세 필터링을 통한 평균화 및 손실 위치의 부분 마감이 하나의 도구에 내장되어 있습니다. 전체 그룹에서만 주문을 마감하는 그리드 전략과 달리 더 낮은 예금 부하로 손실을 줄일 수 있는 부분에서 마감 손실을 사용하여 손실과 함께 더 안전한 작업을 보장합니다. 주문이 복원되는 방법: 1 EA는 선택한 상품의 다른 창을 닫아 수익성이 없는 EA를 끕니다(선택 사항). 2 EA는 처리된 모든 주문에 대해 TakeProfit 및 StopLoss 수준을 재설정하고 해당 식별자가 있는 보류 주문을 삭제합니다. 3 EA는 수익성이 없는 주문의 일부를 충당하고 총 포지션 볼륨을 줄이기 위해 이익을 사용하기 위해 처리된 모든 수익성 있
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
업데이트 — 2025년 12월 2024년 11월 말, Aurum이 공식적으로 판매를 시작했습니다. 그 이후 뉴스 필터, 추가 보호 조건, 복잡한 제한 없이도 실제 시장 환경에서 꾸준히 운용되며 안정적인 성과를 유지해 왔습니다. Live Signal 1년간의 실전 운용은 이 트레이딩 시스템의 신뢰성을 명확하게 증명했습니다. 그리고 실제 데이터와 통계를 기반으로, 2025년 12월 대규모 업데이트가 진행되었습니다: 프리미엄 패널 전면 개편 및 모든 해상도에 최적화 확장된 거래 보호 시스템 추가 Forex Factory 기반의 강력한 뉴스 필터 추가 신호 정확도를 높이는 추가 필터 2종 추가 최적화, 실행 속도 및 전반적인 안정성 향상 손실 후 안전한 복구를 위한 Recovery 기능 추가 프리미엄 스타일의 새로운 차트 테마 적용 EA 소개 Aurum — 골드(XAU/USD) 전용 프리미엄 자동매매 EA Aurum은 금 시장에서 안정적이고 안전한 트레이딩을 위해 설계된 전문 자
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
고급 멀티 스캘핑 EA - 완전 자동 멀티페어 거래 시스템 - 꾸준한 성장과 함께 매우 안전합니다. 이 수익성 있는 스캘핑 EA는 현재 시장에서 가장 안정적인 시스템 중 하나입니다. 한 달에 약 70-100건의 거래가 이루어집니다. 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA Set_files를 다운로드하세요. USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA의 특징: - 추가 스프레드 설정. - 조정 가능한 변동성-적응형 손절매. - 롱/숏에 대한 SWAP 디스플레이. - 고정_SL 옵션. - 시스템은 안전하며 그리드나 마팅게일과 같은 위험한 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 각 주문에는 계정 보호를 위한 자체 SL이 있습니다. - 이 EA는 매우 사용자 친화적이며 외환 전문가와 초보자 모두 사용할 수 있습니다. -
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
듀얼그리드 전문가 자문 DualGrid는 유연한 위험 관리, 고급 그리드 로직 및 철저하게 검증된 실행 동작을 제공하도록 설계된 멀티 전략 그리드 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 시장 상호 작용에 대한 서로 다른 접근 방식을 기반으로 개발된 두 가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 통합하여 트레이더가 다양한 위험 선호도와 거래 조건에 맞게 EA를 조정할 수 있도록 합니다. 구매 후 즉시 개인 메시지를 보내주시면 설정 파일과 사용 방법을 안내해 드리겠습니다. 실시간 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 5회 판매 후 가격이 급격히 인상됩니다!! 최종 가격은 $1800입니다. 전략 아키텍처 EA One – 지연 그리드(설정 가능한 마팅게일) 첫 번째 전략은 마틴게일 사용을 완벽하게 제어할 수 있는 지연 그리드 시스템입니다. 트레이더는 입력값을 통해 마틴게일을 직접 활성화하거나 완전히 비활성화할 수 있습니다. "Lots Multiply EA One" 입력값을 1로 설정하면 전략은 자동으로
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: 귀하의 거래, 우리의 기술 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 받으실 수 있습니다 가격: 가격은 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본: 4 금은 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 금융 상품 중 하나로, 정확한 거래, 심도 있는 분석 및 강력한 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. CyNera 전문가 조언자는 이러한 요소들을 통합하여, 최적의 금 거래를 위한 정교한 시스템으로 설계되었습니다. CyNera의 고급 전략과 기술은 경험이 풍부한 트레이더는 물론, 초보자도 금 거래에서 직면하는 독특한 도전과 기회를 극복할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CyNera는 금 시장의 복잡성에 맞춰 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션을 제공합니다. 적응적이고 지능적인 전략과 다중 시간대 분석, 자동 거래 조정, 정밀한 리스크 관리 등 고급 기능을 결합합니다. 이러한 적응성 덕분에 CyNera는 빠른 시장 변화에 대응하면서도 장기적인 자본 보호를 보장하는 다목적 도구가
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
프로모션 시작! 449$에 얼마 남지 않았습니다! 다음 가격: 599$ 최종 가격: 999$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro는 금 거래 EA의 클럽에 합류하지만 한 가지 큰 차이점이 있습니다. 이것은 진정한 거래 전략입니다. "실제 거래 전략"이란 무엇을 의미합니까?   아시다시피 시장에 있는 거의 모든 Gold EA는 단순한 그리드/마팅게일 시스템으로 시장이 초기
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
초고도 최적화 버전 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 는 MT4 버전 중 가장 강력하고 안정적이며 정교한 릴리스입니다. HFT는 고빈도 스캘핑 EA로, 골드(XAUUSD)를 M1 타임프레임에서만 거래하며 매일 다수의 트레이드를 실행합니다. 최대 1:500의 레버리지를 지원하며, 아주 합리적인 로트 크기 로 진정한 스캘핑 전략을 구현합니다. 이로 인해 전용 스캘핑 계좌(예: RAW 또는 ECN)가 필요합니다. ICMarkets 의 RAW 계좌는 낮은 스프레드와 슬리피지가 적어 가장 추천되는 브로커입니다. 안정적인 인터넷 연결 또는 VPS는 필수입니다. 주의: 터미널이 종료되면 FAST M1 이 계좌 제어를 상실합니다 . 공식 채널:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 주요 개선 사항 향상된 진입 로직 EA는 이제 주요 추세 방향으로만 진입합니다. 역추세 거래는 하지 않습니다. 높은 정확도 내부 로직
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: 당신 곁의 첨단 기술! 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하시면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 보내드립니다 가격: 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 가격이 인상됩니다 남은 복사본: 5개 금 거래는 금융 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 자산 중 하나로, 고도의 정밀도, 철저한 분석, 매우 효과적인 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. Javier Gold Scalper 는 이러한 핵심 요소들을 통합하여 금 시장에서의 거래를 최적화하기 위해 설계된 강력하고 정교한 시스템입니다. 최첨단 기술과 고급 전략을 기반으로 Golden Scalper는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 지원하여 이 역동적인 시장의 도전과 기회를 안전하게 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. Golden Scalper와 함께라면 금 거래의 특수성에 적합한 신뢰할 수 있는 도구를 사용할 수 있습니다. 심볼 XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 M30 PropFirm 사용 가능 자본 최소 $1000 브로커 모든 브로커 가능 계정
제작자의 제품 더 보기
BBMA Oma Ally Multi Time Frame Analyzer
I Made Amertayasa
Experts
EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer — Multi-Timeframe Auto Analyzer The   EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer   is an Expert Advisor based on the   BBMA Oma Ally   methodology, equipped with an automated   multi-timeframe reading system . This EA can operate as a   fully automated trading system   or as a   semi-automatic analyzer , helping traders identify complete BBMA conditions without switching between timeframes. • For questions, discussions, and support: Telegram Group:   https://t
Signal Alert BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer
I Made Amertayasa
유틸리티
EA SIGNAL BBMA OA Technical Analyzer EA SIGNAL BBMA OA Technical Analyzer is a professional Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, designed to automatically detect Momentum (CSM) and Reentry setups. This EA helps traders follow BBMA setups without constantly watching the chart — as all signals are sent directly to Telegram in a clean and organized format. My products : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156008?source=Site +Profile+Seller   : https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
FREE
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변