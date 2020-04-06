BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer Pro

📌 EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO

EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally trading methodology, enhanced with an aggressive technical approach.
It is designed to accurately detect BBMA structures and execute automated entries with high responsiveness.

The EA is equipped with Martingale, Hedging, and Pairing Close systems to enhance flexibility in position management and boost profitability under modern market conditions.

🔗 Support & Community
For questions, settings discussion, recommended presets, or sharing results:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/+u0yfPx6hs8MxMzY1

📌 Recommended Usage

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum balance: from $300 (for 1 XAUUSD pair)
Compatible with all brokers
(Best performance on fast-execution and low-spread brokers)

📘 Indicators Used

The EA uses standard BBMA components:
Bollinger Bands
Moving Averages
MA5 High / MA10 High
MA5 Low / MA10 Low
MA50 → main trend filter

🎯 BBMA Structure Detection
The EA analyzes BBMA elements in sequence:

  1. SIGNAL – CSM / Momentum (candle breaking outside Bollinger Bands)

  2. SETUP – Reentry to MA5 or MA10 after momentum
    All structures are detected automatically and integrated into the entry system.

⚙️ Input Parameters (Complete List)

Start Hour 1
Stop Hour 1
Start Hour 2
Stop Hour 2
Lot Size
Auto Lot Per 100$
TP in Pips
SL in Pips
TP in USD
SL in USD
Initial Lot TP in USD
Close Net Profit
Trailing Stop
Trailing Step
Hedge Position in Pips
Pairing Close
Averaging Mode
Preset Lot
Grid Distance in Pips
Max Trade
Add Position in Profit
Profit Lock
Max Close Per Day
Profit Target Percent
Maximum Risk Percent
Trend Filter (MA50)

⚙️ Send Notification to Telegram

• Send notification on open position
• Send notification on closing position 


このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
FREE
