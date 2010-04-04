XAU Marti

Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker.

Broker Link : https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188
Setfile Here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing


MT5 Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467

🔥 XAU Marti 🔥
The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential!

🚀 Why This EA Stands Out:

  1. RSI-POWERED ENTRIES - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probability trades.

  2. BUILT-IN SAFETY PROTOCOLS - Automatic margin checks, lot size validation.

  3. FLEXIBLE FOR ALL TRADERS - Works perfectly on XAU/USD (Gold) and major Forex pairs like EUR/USD.

💎 Key Features
✔ Advanced RSI filtering for high-probability entries
✔ Smart money management with auto-lot calculation
✔ Configurable risk parameters for all account sizes
✔ Visual TP/SL indicators on chart

📈 Strategy 1: Power Grid System

  • Martingale-style position sizing (configurable multiplier)

  • Automatic grid spacing with weighted take profit

  • Ideal for trending markets

🔒 RISK WARNING:
While our EA includes multiple safety features, trading always carries risk. We recommend:

  • Starting with small lots

  • Testing in demo first

  • Using proper risk management

💡 IDEAL FOR:

  • Traders who want automated gold trading

  • Those looking for RSI-confirmed strategies

  • Investors wanting both aggressive and conservative options

  • People tired of unreliable EAs

⚠️ LIMITED TIME OFFER:
The first 50 buyers get FREE future updates.

👉 Why Wait? Join hundreds of satisfied traders who've transformed their trading with this versatile EA. Click "Add to Cart" now and take the first step toward smarter automated trading!

📞 Need Help? Contact me anytime via MQL5 messages or WhatsApp: +639489273888



