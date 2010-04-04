XAU Marti
- Experts
- BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker.
Broker Link : https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188
Setfile Here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing
MT5 Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467
🔥 XAU Marti 🔥
The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders - Profit Potential!
🚀 Why This EA Stands Out:
-
RSI-POWERED ENTRIES - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probability trades.
-
BUILT-IN SAFETY PROTOCOLS - Automatic margin checks, lot size validation.
-
FLEXIBLE FOR ALL TRADERS - Works perfectly on XAU/USD (Gold) and major Forex pairs like EUR/USD.
💎 Key Features
✔ Advanced RSI filtering for high-probability entries
✔ Smart money management with auto-lot calculation
✔ Configurable risk parameters for all account sizes
✔ Visual TP/SL indicators on chart
📈 Strategy 1: Power Grid System
-
Martingale-style position sizing (configurable multiplier)
-
Automatic grid spacing with weighted take profit
-
Ideal for trending markets
🔒 RISK WARNING:
While our EA includes multiple safety features, trading always carries risk. We recommend:
-
Starting with small lots
-
Testing in demo first
-
Using proper risk management
💡 IDEAL FOR:
-
Traders who want automated gold trading
-
Those looking for RSI-confirmed strategies
-
Investors wanting both aggressive and conservative options
-
People tired of unreliable EAs
⚠️ LIMITED TIME OFFER:
The first 50 buyers get FREE future updates.
👉 Why Wait? Join hundreds of satisfied traders who've transformed their trading with this versatile EA. Click "Add to Cart" now and take the first step toward smarter automated trading!
📞 Need Help? Contact me anytime via MQL5 messages or WhatsApp: +639489273888