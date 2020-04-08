ATF Stochastic Model T

Looking for a trading tool based on the Stochastic indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames?

Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Stochastic Model T ready to help you achieve daily profits.

This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of Stochastic : the main Stochastic and the signal Stochastic.
Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously.
Viewing both higher and lower timeframes simultaneously is crucial.

Features :

✅ Multi Time Frame
✅ Main button and Sub buttons technology
✅ Monitoring Real Time Dashboard
✅ Monitoring Per TF curve
✅ F1. Trend Bar All Time Frame
✅ F2. Candle High Time Frame
✅ F3. Arrow Crossover Selected Time Frame
✅ F4. Histogram Area Selected Time Frame
✅ Time Spread Profit Info
✅ Local Time & Broker Time
✅ Customizable Time Frame
✅ Customizable Style
✅ Customizable Parameter

Every second counts in trading. 
This tool help you make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions.

Get this trading tool now.


#Stochasticindicator #Stochastic 

Produits recommandés
ATF Stochastic Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Looking for a trading tool based on the Stochastic indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Stochastic Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of Stochastic  : the main Stochastic and the signal Stochastic . Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher
ATF Macd Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Looking for a trading tool based on the MACD indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame MACD Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of MACD : the main MACD and the signal MACD. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes simultaneou
ATF Macd Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Looking for a trading tool based on the MACD indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame MACD Model T ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of MACD : the main MACD and the signal MACD. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes simultaneou
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Indicateurs
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
PipStartex
Andrey Kozak
Indicateurs
PipStartex est un indicateur de scalping. Il trace des zones de surachat/survente sur le graphique, sous forme de canal. Des points jaunes apparaissent également sur le graphique lorsque le prix dépasse le canal. Lorsque le prix dépasse ce canal, il tente systématiquement de revenir en arrière. Connaissant cette tendance, chaque trader peut l'utiliser pour trader. Lorsque le prix dans la zone de survente dépasse le canal en dessous de la zone rouge, nous ouvrons une transaction d'achat. Lorsque
The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator
Paul Nicholas Clevett
Indicateurs
The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets. When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time. The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader
FREE
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Reliable Tool for the Financial Market This tool delivers high-performance results in trading on financial markets. Advantages: Fast and Accurate Signals: The arrow signals of this tool are easily and accurately analyzed, providing quality signals that you can rely on. No Repainting: This tool does not have any repainting, ensuring reliable trading signals. Quality Guarantee: If any signal repainting is detected, which we cannot correct, we will refund your money without commission. Recommendat
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
The Raven Binary Options Indicator
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
1 (1)
Indicateurs
UPDATE: Works EXTREMELY well for EURJPY! --> more than 66% win rate monthly Guarantee! I want to introduce you the next-gen unique adaptive Binary options Indicator. This will destroy EURUSD & EURJPY The Raven is so sharp and efficient that it will pick the tops and bottoms of ANY type of market. Can also be used as a Forex Scalper. The Raven signal is based on multiple confirmation analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and als
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Binary Scanner PRO
Roman Kucher
Indicateurs
The newest indicator for binary options. The indicator looks for large market turns and gives out qualitative signals for 2 candles ahead. The indicator also works on Forex, but was developed initially under binary options. After the appearance of the arrow, you receive a notification by e-mail, PUSH notification to the phone or an allert at the terminal. Signals appear at the beginning of the new bar. Timeframe 1 hour. Expiration period 2 candles. More than 75% of signals are closed in posi
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
UniversalIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
UniversalIndicator is a universal indicator. A great helper for beginners and professional traders. The indicator algorithm uses probabilistic and statistical methods for analyzing the price of a trading instrument. The indicator is set in the usual way. Advantages of the indicator works on any time period works with any trading tool has a high probability of a positive forecast does not redraw Indicator Parameters LengthForecast = 30 - the number of predicted bars
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicateurs
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Pipwise EAs Smart Round Levels
Ben Hebblethwaite
Indicateurs
Upgrade your charts instantly. Smart Round Levels draws powerful .00 and .50 round-number zones automatically on  any forex pair — including  JPY pairs  like USDJPY — and features a dynamic  live price tracker  that follows price in real time. Features: • Automatic round-number detection (.00 & .50) • Auto-adjusts for JPY and non-JPY pairs • Perfect precision with customizable spacing & scale • Fully customizable colors, line widths, font sizes • Real-time yellow price label tha
DMAX pro
Danny Teoh Kok Keong
Indicateurs
DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
Gann Price Level
Kirill Borovskii
Indicateurs
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Hull Pro MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
BPSPanel
Remi Passanello
Indicateurs
BPS Panel Breakout Pro Scalper Solution Panel This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. BPS Panel   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How doe
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicateurs
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicateurs
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Oscillator Trends
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicateurs
The Oscillator Trend indicators are most useful in identifying trend decay. Nobody canceled the divergence. Correct use of this signal will give you a certain head start in the market. When working in flat. The principle of operation of the oscillator is based on the measurement of fluctuations. The indicator tries to determine the maximum or minimum of the next swing - an exit from the overbought and oversold zones. Do not forget that these signals are most interesting at the borders of the fl
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Indicateurs
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
LDS Scalper
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Indicateurs
PLEASE LEAVE US A 5-STAR REVIEW   LDS Scalper User Manual+ Extra LDS CSDIF INDICATOR + Training Videos   ABOUT LDS SCALPER INDICATOR STRATEGY Built on  15+ years of trading experience. LDS Scalper is a very powerful  trading indicator for scalping strategy, returns very high accuracy rate in forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. This indicator displays arrow signals based on price action information with high accuracy. The LDS Scalper Indicator strategy when applied can turn a ne
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Indicateurs
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicateurs
Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Moyenne Mobile Adaptative AMD (AAMA) AAMA est un indicateur de moyenne mobile adaptative pour MetaTrader 4 qui ajuste automatiquement sa réactivité selon les conditions du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Moyenne mobile adaptative basée sur le ratio d’efficience de Kaufman – réagit rapidement en tendance, filtre le bruit en phase de range Détection automatique des 4 phases de marché AMD : Accumulation, Markup (hausse), Distribution, Markdown (baisse) Adaptation à la volatilité via l’ATR –
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Signal GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicateur GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fournit une analyse précise et en temps réel des tendances, spécialement conçue pour les scalpers à haute vitesse et à court terme sur la paire XAU/USD. Conçu spécialement pour les intervalles de temps d'une minute, cet outil affiche des flèches directionnelles indiquant clairement les points d'entrée, ce qui permet aux scalpers de naviguer en toute confiance dans des conditions de marché volatiles. L'indicateur se compose
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicateurs
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicateurs
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements directionnels forts soutenus par un véritable momentum. Ce système ne cherche pas à prédire les som
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Introducing a powerful, precision-engineered indicator that seamlessly combines Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to deliver high-probability Buy and Sell signals in real-time. This tool is your strategic edge, designed to identify trend reversals, market momentum, and optimal trade entries, no matter your preferred trading style. Our algorithm goes beyond standard indicators—by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously, it spots true market turning points while fi
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicateurs
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicateurs
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicateurs
Achetez RFI LEVELS maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de niveaux avancés Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 Fonctions principales : Affiche les zones actives des vendeurs et des acheteurs ! L'indicateur affiche tous les niveaux/zones de première impulsion corrects pour les achats et les ventes. Lorsque ces niveaux/zones sont activés, là où commence la recherche de points d'entrée, ils changent de couleur et
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicateurs
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
World Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
5 (1)
Indicateurs
World Trend is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The indicator shows favorable moments for entering the market. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals. You can use the indicator as the main one to determine the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. Uses two options for settings. The indicator uses colo
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
PriceDensity mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
PriceDensity – Professional Price Density Indicator for Accurate Market Level Detection PriceDensity is a smart, non-volume-based indicator that analyzes historical price action to determine key price levels with the highest frequency of occurrence . It automatically detects where the market has spent the most time – revealing hidden areas of support and resistance based on actual market behavior, not subjective drawing. This tool is ideal for traders using price action, support/resistance conce
Plus de l'auteur
MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five Moving Average RTD
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
[V 1.00] MTF NRPA 5 Moving Average RTD est sorti ! Tableau de bord en temps réel avec flèche non repeinte. Si vous recherchez le meilleur indicateur de moyenne mobile, vous êtes sur la bonne page. Généralement, les gens installeront deux moyennes mobiles car l'intersection des deux moyennes mobiles (le croisement) déterminera la direction de la prochaine tendance des prix. Si la moyenne mobile rapide croise la moyenne mobile lente et rapide> lente, la tendance est à la hausse. Inversement, si
Nine Timeframes MACD Curve
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
L'analyse de plusieurs périodes d'une paire de devises dans une seule fenêtre peut vous rendre confus. Pour analyser plusieurs échelles de temps, vous avez besoin d'indicateurs fiables. L'un d'eux utilise la courbe MACD 9TF. J'ai travaillé jour et nuit pour créer un code simple mais fiable et couvrant les neuf périodes de temps dans un seul indicateur. Regardons quelques-uns des avantages de cet indicateur : Histogramme coloré. La couleur de la courbe dans chaque période est différente l'u
Nine Timeframes Stoch RSI
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
L'analyse de plusieurs périodes d'une paire de devises dans une seule fenêtre peut vous rendre confus. Pour analyser plusieurs échelles de temps, vous avez besoin d'indicateurs fiables. L'un d'eux utilise 9TF STOCH RSI. J'ai travaillé jour et nuit pour créer un code simple mais fiable et couvrant les neuf périodes de temps dans un seul indicateur. Regardons quelques-uns des avantages de cet indicateur : Histogramme coloré. La couleur de la courbe dans chaque période est différente l'une de
Nine Timeframes RSIMA
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF RSI MA . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator: Colorful histogram . The color of the curve in each timeframe is different from one another.  Arrows indicating the crossing of
Nine Timeframes MACD Limited Bar
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF MACD Limited Bar . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Attention! When first installed, the indicator does not look intact. Changing the timeframe will solve the problem. Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator: C
Nine Timeframes Stoch RSI Limited Bar
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF STOCH RSI LIMITED BAR . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Attention! When first installed, the indicator does not look intact. Changing the timeframe will solve the problem. Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicat
Dashboard 9TF Double RSI Double MA Angle Button
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
L'analyse de plusieurs périodes d'une paire de devises dans une seule fenêtre peut vous rendre confus. Pour analyser plusieurs échelles de temps, vous avez besoin d'indicateurs fiables. L'un d'eux utilise 9TF Double RSI Double MA. J'ai travaillé jour et nuit pour créer un code simple mais fiable et couvrant les neuf périodes de temps dans un seul indicateur. Regardons quelques-uns des avantages de cet indicateur : Double RSI, c'est-à-dire RSI plus rapide et RSI plus lent. Double MA, c'est-
Dashboard 9TF Double CCI Double MA Angle Button
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
L'analyse de plusieurs périodes d'une paire de devises dans une seule fenêtre peut vous rendre confus. Pour analyser plusieurs échelles de temps, vous avez besoin d'indicateurs fiables. L'un d'eux utilise 9TF Double CCI Double MA. J'ai travaillé jour et nuit pour créer un code simple mais fiable et couvrant les neuf périodes de temps dans un seul indicateur. Regardons quelques-uns des avantages de cet indicateur : Double CCI, c'est-à-dire CCI plus rapide et CCI plus lent. Double MA, c'est-
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double CCI
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Un indicateur CCI précis est disponible. Tableau de bord Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double CCI. Double CCI, c'est-à-dire Fast CCI & Slow CCI Pourquoi avez-vous besoin d'une deuxième CCI ? L'utilisation d'indicateurs supplémentaires nous convaincra davantage dans le trading en direct Courbe CCI rapide 9TF 9TF Courbe CCI lente Angle CCI en temps réel 9TF Valeur CCI en temps réel 9TF Direction/phase CCI en temps réel 9TF Barre de tendance 9TF Nouvel algo dans le calcul de la barre de tendance Bout
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double RSI
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Un indicateur RSI précis est disponible. Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF double rsi. Double RSI, c'est-à-dire RSI rapide et RSI lent Pourquoi avez-vous besoin du deuxième RSI? L'utilisation d'indicateurs supplémentaires nous convaincra davantage dans le trading en direct Courbe RSI 9TF Fast Courbe RSI lent 9tf Angle RSI en temps réel 9TF 9tf Valeur RSI en temps réel 9tf Direction / phase RSI en temps réel Barre de tendance 9tf Nouvel algo dans le calcul de la barre de tendance Bouton ON /
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual MACD
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Un indicateur MACD précis est disponible. Barre de tendance du tableau de bord Smart Level 9TF Double MACD. Double MACD, c'est-à-dire rapide (MACD 1) et lent (MACD 2) Pourquoi avez-vous besoin d'un deuxième MACD ? L'utilisation d'indicateurs supplémentaires nous convaincra davantage dans le trading en direct Courbe MACD 1 rapide 9TF Courbe MACD 2 lente 9TF Angle MACD en temps réel 9TF Valeur MACD en temps réel 9TF Direction MACD en temps réel 9TF Un indicateur MACD précis est disponible. Barr
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual STOCH
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Un indicateur stochastique précis est disponible. Barre de tendance du tableau de bord Smart Level 9TF Dual Stochastic. Stochastique double, c'est-à-dire stochastique rapide et stochastique lent Pourquoi avez-vous besoin d'un deuxième stochastique ? L'utilisation d'indicateurs supplémentaires nous convaincra davantage dans le trading en direct Courbe stochastique rapide 9TF 9TF Courbe stochastique lente Angle stochastique en temps réel 9TF 9TF valeur stochastique en temps réel Direction/phase
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Si vous perdez souvent des transactions parce que vous n'utilisez qu'un seul indicateur, essayez cet outil de trading. Cet outil de trading utilise plus d'un indicateur. J'observe souvent des traders qui utilisent uniquement l'indicateur RSI. Très souvent, le marché est survendu mais toujours en baisse ou le marché est suracheté mais toujours en hausse. Pour cette raison, vous devez utiliser plusieurs indicateurs. Présentation de la nouvelle version V 3.40 MTF PPAAF : Flèche d'action précise su
MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five RSI RTD
Anon Candra N
1 (1)
Indicateurs
[V 1.00] MTF NRPA 5 RSI RTD est sorti ! Tableau de bord en temps réel avec flèche non repeinte. Si vous en avez assez d'utiliser divers indicateurs RSI mais que vous constatez qu'ils sont inexacts, essayez cet outil. Habituellement, les gens n'installent qu'un seul RSI pour déterminer le niveau d'OBOS dans un laps de temps. La mauvaise nouvelle est que vous ne pouvez pas voir les niveaux et les tendances OBOS sur différentes périodes à la fois. C'est pourquoi j'ai développé cet outil de tradi
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2023. MTF PPAAF Model S. This is sub window version of my best trading tool : MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered.  Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAF . This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features : MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed. On/off button. Non Repaint Arrows.  Customizable parameter, color etc.  Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast stochastic main line & fast stochastic signal line (
ATF Trend Following Trend Bar OBOS
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
If you are curious about the position of the stochastic, RSI, CCI curve, whether it is at the OBOS level or not, then this trading tool is for you. Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2024. ATF Trend Following Trend Bar OBOS. This indicator is similar to MTF PPAAF Model S but have two layers.  Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAFS . This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features : MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed. On/off button. Customizable parameter,
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Bonjour les commerçants. Présentation de mon meilleur outil de trading. FIM PPAAF Modèle T. Flèche d'action de prix précise sur plusieurs délais filtrée Modèle T.  Cet outil de trading est mon meilleur travail après des années de création de divers outils de trading. Pourquoi cet outil de trading est-il le meilleur et le plus fiable ?  1. Cet outil utilise 6 indicateurs :  Double CCI = CCI rapide x CCI lent Double stochastique = stochastique rapide (ligne principale stochastique rap
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Avec cet outil de trading, vous pouvez analyser 15 marchés simultanément. Présentation du nouvel indicateur de trading 2024 : ️ Tableau de bord multi-devises multi-périodes stochastiques. Il y a au moins deux raisons pour lesquelles j'ai créé cet outil de trading : Premièrement, j'en ai marre de n'observer qu'un seul marché. Deuxièmement, je ne veux pas perdre le moment d’entrée sur un autre marché. C'est pourquoi je souhaite connaître en même temps les autres conditions du marché. Pour
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Double CCI
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Avec cet outil de trading, vous pouvez analyser 15 marchés simultanément. Présentation du nouvel indicateur de trading 2024 : ️ Tableau de bord multi-devises multi-périodes Double CCI. Il y a au moins deux raisons pour lesquelles j'ai créé cet outil de trading : Premièrement, j'en ai marre de n'observer qu'un seul marché. Deuxièmement, je ne veux pas perdre le moment d’entrée sur un autre marché. C'est pourquoi je souhaite connaître en même temps les autres conditions du marché. Pour cet
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Double RSI
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Avec cet outil de trading, vous pouvez analyser 15 marchés simultanément. Présentation du nouvel indicateur de trading 2024 : ️ Tableau de bord multi-devises multi-périodes Double RSI. Il y a au moins deux raisons pour lesquelles j'ai créé cet outil de trading : Premièrement, j'en ai marre de n'observer qu'un seul marché. Deuxièmement, je ne veux pas perdre le moment d’entrée sur un autre marché. C'est pourquoi je souhaite connaître en même temps les autres conditions du marché. Pour cet
ATF Double CCI Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Looking for a trading tool based on the CCI indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Double CCI Model T ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two CCI (Double CCI) indicator lines: the main CCI and the signal CCI. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes
ATF Double CCI Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Looking for a trading tool based on the CCI indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Double CCI Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two CCI (Double CCI) indicator lines: the main CCI and the signal CCI. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes
ATF Macd Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Looking for a trading tool based on the MACD indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame MACD Model T ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of MACD : the main MACD and the signal MACD. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes simultaneou
ATF Macd Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Looking for a trading tool based on the MACD indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame MACD Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of MACD : the main MACD and the signal MACD. Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher and lower timeframes simultaneou
ATF Stochastic Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicateurs
Looking for a trading tool based on the Stochastic indicator that can display crossovers arrows on all time frames? Introducing trading indicator : All Time Frame Stochastic Model S ready to help you achieve daily profits. This tool is created using the intersection of two indicator lines of Stochastic  : the main Stochastic and the signal Stochastic . Using this tool makes it easier to observe the real-time dashboard and intersections of multiple timeframes simultaneously. Viewing both higher
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis