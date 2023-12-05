AVB Expert

Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market.

High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc.

The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses and secure profits at predetermined levels.

It's impressive that the bot can generate returns ranging from 40 to 200 percent in a quarter.

Bots are divided into two types: high-precision and regular. A regular bot has a lower profitability compared to a high-precision one, ranging from 30% to 50%. High-precision bots can achieve over 100% per year.


Produits recommandés
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Donar EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
Experts
Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
PZ Pivot Points EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.7 (10)
Experts
This EA trades Classic Pivot Points using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO
FREE
Prospector Scalper EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Prospector Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that scalps during high volatility periods using a hybrid lot multiplication algorithm. The EA trades using market orders and hides its decision making from the broker. This EA will work on any pair but works best on EURUSD and USDJPY on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more
FREE
OpenTime
Valeriy Yastremskiy
Experts
The EA places orders at the specified terminal time with an accuracy of 1 minute. Types of orders are selected, the default is pending. Set stop loss, take profit, the time after which pending orders are deleted, if until that moment they were not opened(time can not be less than 11 minutes from the time of opening, the EA will not work). Check for magic number is at the beginning. If there are orders with the same magic and on the same instrument (the same symbols), the orders will not be op
FREE
Japan AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
JAPAN AI is a trading robot that operates automatically in the GBPJPY forex market. You don't need to worry about parameter configuration for this EA. It is ready to start trading on the GBPJPY M30 . The only decision you need to make is regarding the lot size. The backtest in the description is made for the last three years. This expert advisor includes a system that identifies trends and filters out market noise. It places orders based on the direction of the trend. Moving Average, Alligat
FREE
PZ Bollinger Bands EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.75 (4)
Experts
This EA trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable indicator settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Super MataELang Limited
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
EA SUPER MATAELANG Limited Big Promo For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX This is the Free Version of  EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO It cannot set the Lotsize. By default is 0.001. Plase buy Pro version  Link Pro Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87076 This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the posit
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.56 (9)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Stochastic and Parabolic SAR
Dmitriy Epshteyn
Experts
Советник "Stochastic and Parabolic SAR" торгует по индикатору Stochastic Oscillator, используя фильтр в качестве индикатора Parabolic SAR, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки. Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Trade Lines
Aleksey Semenov
4.9 (10)
Experts
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
FREE
MT4 BuildYourGridEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.33 (9)
Experts
BUILD YOUR GRID The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple. Please make your test to find your settings. Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works. The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders. You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge. The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account. Version for MT5
FREE
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.75 (8)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
FREE
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
AvanteGarde Grid
Metin Hussein
5 (1)
Experts
Avantgarde: Grid This Expert advisor uses simple and robust grid method to place trades. simple and easy to use. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/534678 How It Works: The EA does not use indicators but uses a math based solution to price-action. The EA will perform the same trades in any timeframe. Avantgarde Grid is equipped with money management, Autolot and DD close trade. Take care when setting the <step> as it will alter the aggressiveness. The Greater the step the less risk. Parameters Buy
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Experts
Cette évaluation environnementale se négocie en utilisant les croisements de moyennes mobiles. Il offre des paramètres entièrement personnalisables, des paramètres de gestion de position flexibles, ainsi que de nombreuses fonctionnalités utiles telles que des sessions de trading personnalisables et un mode martingale et martingale inverse. [ Guide d'installation | Guide de mise à jour | Dépannage | FAQ | Tous les produits ] Facile à utiliser et à superviser Paramètres de moyenne mobile entièreme
FREE
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.22 (9)
Experts
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
Lemon Cat Scalper Free
Chun Wan Yeung
2 (1)
Experts
Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
FREE
Miracle Robot
Hong Ling Mu
5 (2)
Experts
The robot examines candlestick highs and lows on multiple timeframes during the course of the week. Also, entry is made with predicting a reversal at that price. The best currency pair is EURUSD and the timeframes H1 and H4 are a good match. With certain settings, you can enter up to 10 entries at the same time, so please adjust the number of entries. Close the basket and close multiple entries together when the profit reaches a certain value. As a default, the stop loss is set to 30 pips, so pl
FREE
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
Experts
The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
FREE
Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
Vincenzo Tignola
5 (2)
Experts
This Expert advisor (100% Automatic) is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA  "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market ,  or follow the link   at the bottom of the page   that will take you to my Telegram contact. If you can't
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Experts
EA Black Dragon fonctionne sur l'indicateur Black Dragon. L'EA ouvre un trade par la couleur de l'indicateur, il est alors possible d'augmenter le réseau d'ordres ou de travailler avec un stop loss. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tous les paramètres peuvent être trouvés ici! Paramètres entrant
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
Plus de l'auteur
DartangelBot
Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
Experts
Бот который умеет торговать биржевым ринке нефти. Работает с таймфреймом H4. Был разработан 9 месяцев назад и с того времени продолжается тестирование и совершенство торговой стратегии. На будующее НЕ планирует реализацию работы с другими рынками кроме кккак нефть. Да, на узкоспециализированный, но свою работуу выполняет на высоком уровне. Можете сами в этом победитса.
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis