Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position management algorithm. Main goal of Diamond PRO system is more safe and higher trading perfomance. After installing and configuring expert, it works in fully automatic mode.   

Traders who bought Diamond PRO will receive personal bonus. After purchase contact me for assistance.


Key Features

  • Advanced trading algorithm;
  • Accurate entry point filter;
  • Increased trading perfomance.
  • Extended parameters list for fine tune up';
  • Multi-stage profit closing algorithm;
  • Fully automatic trading mode;
  • Money management system;
  • Flexible economic news filter
  • High spread protection;
  • Days and time filters.


Main requirements

  • Terminal MT4;
  • ECN account;
  • Min. deposit $200;
  • Pairs: eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy.
  • Timeframe H1.
  • Stable and fast VPS.


Diamond Pro install

  1. Setup news filter.
  2. Attach Diamond PRO to the chart of recommended traiding pair.
  3. Press "Load" button and apply suitable .set file. 
  4. Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.


News filter setup

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 

Please note. News filter is great protection and it works only at live trading.


Support

Original systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.  



Avis 73
asrin mehmet
44
asrin mehmet 2025.09.20 06:50 
 

perfect perfect perfect

Валерий Андренко
33
Валерий Андренко 2025.09.06 07:42 
 

Советник премиум уровня по цене бюджетного! Разработчик очень отзывчивый, помогает с решением технических проблем! Однозначно рекомендую! Спасибо Fanur Galamov за проделанную работу!

shino1486
232
shino1486 2025.08.21 14:46 
 

This is amazing! The accuracy of the entries and the trailing stop for profit taking are all excellent! In just five hours of operation, there were four entries with a 100% win rate. I will report the results again in about a month!

Here are my observations after ten days of use.

First, for a $1,000 account, a lot size of around 0.03 is advisable. If the price moves against you after entry, the grid strategy increases both the number of positions and lot size. Being greedy here will make things difficult later.

Typically, profits are taken either via trailing stops or TP, and I believe the entry frequency is quite high.

I'm satisfied with it so far.

Répondre à l'avis