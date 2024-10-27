Anubis Ea

1

Anubis EA: Precision Trading Crafted for Today’s Markets

Unlock unparalleled potential with Anubis EA, a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA integrates advanced candlestick analysis, dynamic risk management, and robust entry strategies, providing a powerful edge in your trading journey. From beginners to seasoned traders, Anubis EA’s adaptable, user-friendly design empowers users at every level to navigate complex market conditions with confidence.

Limited-Time Offer: Only $49

Don’t miss this special launch price! Get Anubis EA at a one-time promotional price of $49, exclusive to the first 10 buyers (currently 4/10 sold). Afterward, the price will increase by $100. Secure this offer to access one of the most versatile trading algorithms available today.

Exclusive Promotion: Leave a review and receive a complimentary paid indicator as a thank-you gift! Join our Anubis EA community to enhance your trading toolkit with free resources.

Why Anubis EA Is the Preferred Choice for Traders

  1. Comprehensive Feature Set: Anubis EA provides a broad range of tools, giving traders what they need to analyze trends, pinpoint entry and exit opportunities, and manage risk effectively.

  2. Advanced Candlestick Analysis: This EA meticulously analyzes candlestick patterns in real time, offering you detailed insights into potential trend shifts and price reversals. These signals are designed to cut through market noise, ensuring you make precise and timely decisions.

  3. Dynamic Entry and Exit Strategy: By strategically setting entry points with "Buy Stop" and "Sell Stop" orders, Anubis EA ensures you only enter positions when the market confirms strong momentum. This reduces false entries, helping you capitalize on true breakouts and trending movements.

  4. Tailored Risk Management: With Anubis EA’s flexible risk settings, you can customize your risk per trade, initial lot sizes, and even enable automated risk management based on account balance. This focus on risk management ensures consistent, reliable trading practices.

  5. Timing Control: Anubis EA allows you to specify trading hours, maximizing opportunities during peak market times while avoiding low-liquidity periods. This feature enhances performance by aligning trading activity with market conditions.

  6. Ongoing Development and Updates: Anubis EA is constantly refined based on market feedback, ensuring that it remains ahead of evolving trends and continues to deliver powerful results.

Recommended Pairs and Timeframes

  • Suggested Pairs: GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and other high-liquidity pairs for smooth operation and optimal outcomes.
  • Recommended Timeframe: Best suited for 5-minute charts, allowing for quick entries and accurate execution.

Core Settings and Customization Options

Anubis EA includes several configurable settings, giving you full control over its performance:

  • General Settings: Option to display a data table and customize the on-screen information.
  • Money Management: Set risk percentage per trade and define the starting lot size to align with your trading goals.
  • Trading Configuration:
    • Buy and Sell Orders: Adjust the number of active buy and sell orders.
    • Take Profit and Stop Loss: Pre-set your desired profit and loss limits to protect your capital.
    • Spread Filter: Define the maximum allowable spread for opening trades, ensuring favorable trading conditions.
  • Time Control Settings: Designate start and stop hours for the EA to operate, allowing it to focus on your preferred market hours.

Recommended Brokers and VPS

For optimal results, we recommend using a regulated broker with low spreads and minimal slippage. To ensure uninterrupted trading, consider using a Virtual Private Server (VPS), which provides 24/7 connectivity and reduced latency, crucial for maintaining reliable performance.

Anubis EA Parameter Settings

  1. General Settings

    • DisplayTable: Boolean - Enable or disable the display of the data table on the chart, providing an organized overview of current settings and trade information.
    • EA Comment: String - Customize the label displayed on the chart and in trade history for easy identification of trades made by Anubis EA.

  2. Money Management

    • Risk: Percentage - Defines the percentage of account balance risked per trade. This percentage helps determine the lot size, aligning with your overall risk tolerance.
    • OriginalLot: Decimal - Sets the initial lot size for trades if Money Management is disabled. Ideal for fixed-lot trading strategies.
    • EnableMoneyManagement: Boolean - Activates automatic lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage, providing a dynamic risk management solution.

  3. Trading Settings

    • CountBuy: Integer - Maximum number of buy orders Anubis EA can open simultaneously, offering control over trade volume.
    • CountSell: Integer - Maximum number of sell orders allowed at one time.
    • TakeProfitClose: Pips - Sets the Take Profit for closing all open trades. This serves as a global profit target.
    • StopLoss: Pips - Fixed Stop Loss per trade to safeguard your capital against large losses.
    • TakeProfit: Pips - Sets the per-trade Take Profit, targeting specific gains per position.
    • MaxSpreadOpen: Decimal - Defines the maximum spread allowed for opening trades. Trades are only initiated if the spread is below this threshold, ensuring better trade entry conditions.

  4. Timing Control (Trading Hours)

    • StartHour: Hour (0-23) - Specifies the hour to begin trading, allowing you to target specific market sessions.
    • StopHour: Hour (0-23) - Sets the hour when trading ends, ensuring trades occur only during your preferred hours.

  5. Market Adaptation Settings

    • Max Slippage: Decimal - Allows you to set the maximum slippage for trade execution. Helps avoid unfavorable price deviations in volatile markets.
    • Activate Security Mode: Boolean - Enables a conservative mode, adjusting trading frequency and tightening risk parameters to protect against sudden market shifts.

  6. Visual and Chart Settings

    • Display Info: Boolean - Option to show or hide real-time information on the chart, including active trades, balance, and parameters.
    • Hide Grid Lines: Boolean - Option to hide the chart’s grid lines for a cleaner view.
    • Chart Display Mode: Dropdown - Select between "Candle," "Line," or "Bar" chart display modes for personalized charting.
    • Bullish Candle Color: Color - Customize the color of bullish candles for quick identification.
    • Bearish Candle Color: Color - Customize the color of bearish candles for easy differentiation.



Produits recommandés
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by the low price – GOLD Scalper Pro is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAU/USD) . I have used the most proven trading principle since the m
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision   est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les trader
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heiken
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Experts
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
Reversion Core H1
Fernando Dario Fuentes
Experts
ReversionCore H1 – USDCAD Mean Reversion Expert Advisor ReversionCore H1 is a professional-grade trading algorithm that applies a robust mean reversion logic on the USDCAD pair using the H1 timeframe. It is engineered for long-term capital preservation with moderate growth, ideal for traders who prefer reliability over hype. This EA identifies extreme price deviations using Bollinger Bands and confirms entries with RSI and EMA filters. Designed to operate once per day during key market hours, it
TC Poseidon EA
Pablo Leonardo Spata
Experts
This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!   Special OFFER for this week Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!   Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF ? TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to
Slope of Moving Average
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Gold Dragon Bot
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.58 (12)
Experts
DRAGON D'OR pas de grille! Pas de martingale! Pas Scalper! Conseiller expert en tendances informatiques.  Gold Dragon utilise une stratégie qui capitalise sur certaines tendances du marché et identifie les périodes de consolidation du marché qui se formeront avant une cassure. L'EA placera des ordres en attente au-dessus et au-dessous de ces niveaux de consolidation et est très efficace pour capter les mouvements de prix importants lors de ces cassures. L'EA peut passer plusieurs commandes mai
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.48 (25)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (29)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.93 (44)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1063)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (32)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.8 (5)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.79 (14)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (62)
Experts
1 copy left for  $249 Next price  -->  $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position m
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue dans le monde du trading d'or innovant et efficace avec GoldPro - un robot de trading avancé spécialement conçu pour vous aider à réussir sur le marché de l'or. Le conseiller utilise la technique de la moyenne, vous ne devez pas percevoir cela comme bon ou mauvais, mais comme une approche qui fonctionne sur le marché, en rejetant la croyance unipolaire selon laquelle une méthode est bonne et l'autre est mauvaise, elle existe et peut être appliquée avec succès, c'est un fait. Fiabili
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.67 (3)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
Ryukai Scalper
Louai Habiche
2 (1)
Experts
Ryukai Scalper Ryukai Scalper est un Expert Advisor automatisé conçu pour le trading de XAUUSD (Or) sur l’unité de temps M5. Il utilise un algorithme de scalping perfectionné combinant l’action du prix et des filtres de volatilité afin d’identifier les opportunités de trading à court terme sur le marché de l’or. Caractéristiques principales Optimisé pour l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M5. Logique de scalping basée sur le mouvement des prix et la volatilité. Gestion automatique du risque avec
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Experts
BB Scalping Expert est mon dernier chef-d'œuvre en matière de cassure, de scalping et de trading sans martingale pour l'or avec précision ! Ce système gère les cassures en combinant les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur zigzag. Plusieurs ordres en attente sont placés au plus haut et au plus bas des bandes de Bollinger. Lorsqu'il se déclenche, un stop suiveur suit le prix de cassure jusqu'à ce que les ordres soient stoppés. L'EA utilise l'indicateur zigzag pour un stop loss dynamique afin de pr
Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4 (5)
Experts
Conseiller commercial universel sur les indicateurs personnalisés pour MetaTrader 4. Stratégie de constructeur. Écrivez le nom de votre indicateur avec Arrow et les tampons de signal, et nos échanges EA xCustomEA sur ces signaux. Vous pouvez également utiliser plusieurs de nos fonctions intégrées. Version pour MetaTrader 4 :   La   version   xCustomEA pour le terminal MetaTrader 5 La fonctionnalité du conseiller de trading universel Le xCustomEA duplique exactement tous les paramètres de notre
Pin Bar EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Experts
DESCRIPTION DU PINBAR : L’EA Pin Bar utilise une approche multi-stratégies combinant le trading de pin bar avec des techniques de suivi de tendance et de retour à la moyenne. Un pin bar est un type de chandelier qui signale un retournement brutal et un rejet de prix. Il est caractérisé par une longue queue, appelée « ombre » ou « mèche ». La queue du pin bar indique la zone de prix rejetée et implique que le prix continuera d’évoluer dans la direction opposée à celle indiquée par la queue. Un s
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Plus de l'auteur
Phoenix III
Filippo Morleo
Experts
Phoenix III - Professional Triangular Arbitrage Expert Advisor Exploit market inefficiencies with mathematical precision. No discretion, no subjective analysis. Only pure algorithmic logic. In a market dominated by speed, micro-inefficiencies are the final frontier for systematic profit. Phoenix III is not just a simple Expert Advisor; it is a quantitative arbitrage system designed to identify and capitalize on fleeting price discrepancies between three correlated currency pairs. Operating at th
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.64 (14)
Experts
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available Worldwide
FREE
Alexander the Great King EA
Filippo Morleo
3 (2)
Experts
Alexander the Great King EA: Unleash the Power of Strategy with Alexander the Great King EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Hello, skilled traders! Are you ready to conquer the financial markets with precision and strategy? Introducing Alexander the Great King EA , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) crafted to elevate your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Built with strategic brilliance and a keen understanding of market dynamics, this EA is your perfect ally in navigating the ever-
Albert Einstein Calculated Universe Grid
Filippo Morleo
Experts
Elevate Your Trading with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe for MT4! Step into the world of genius with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe, the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA transforms the complexities of trading into a precisely engineered system of profits and advanced risk management. Ideal for traders who demand unmatched precision, adaptability, and high performance, this EA is your ultimate partner in the forex market. Join th
FREE
Da Vinci Breakout Smc
Filippo Morleo
Indicateurs
Leonardo Breakout SMC – Advanced Trading Indicator Overview   The Leonardo Breakout SMC is a masterpiece of precision and innovation, crafted for those who seek to understand and harness the unseen forces within the market. Just as Da Vinci observed the natural world with meticulous detail, this MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator reveals the hidden structures of price movement, enabling traders to capture the essence of smart money concepts (SMC) and execute flawless breakout strategies. Every eleme
FREE
Genghis Khan Dominion Ea
Filippo Morleo
Experts
Genghis Khan Dominion EA: Conquer the Markets with Unmatched Power Hello Traders! Prepare to dominate the financial battlefield with the Genghis Khan Dominion EA – an unstoppable force combining strategic brilliance with cutting-edge technology. This Expert Advisor is your ultimate weapon for mastering high-frequency trading, bringing the relentless precision and unmatched dominance of Genghis Khan to your trading strategy. Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for    Genghis Khan Dominion E
FREE
Talleyrand Pitchfork EA
Filippo Morleo
Experts
Talleyrand PitchFork EA: Your Ultimate Trading Diplomat Introducing the Talleyrand PitchFork Expert Advisor (EA), a revolutionary trading tool designed to elevate your trading strategy through a masterful blend of technical indicators and advanced trade management features. This sophisticated EA harnesses the precision of Gann Lines, Moving Averages (MA), Bollinger Bands, and the MACD to pinpoint the most advantageous moments for trade entry and exit, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and efficienc
FREE
Cleopatra Ai EA
Filippo Morleo
Experts
Cleopatra AI Empress: Precision Trading Crafted for Serious Traders Hello, traders! Meet Cleopatra AI Empress , an expertly designed Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA is crafted with precision to help traders like you leverage key market movements with refined strategies. Join the Cleopatra AI Empress Community on Telegram! Why Cleopatra AI Empress Chooses "Buy Stop" Orders Cleopatra AI Empress uses "Buy Stop" orders as a strategic part of its breakout approach, s
Gold Trump Grid Power
Filippo Morleo
Experts
Gold Trump EA – The Ultimate Grid Trading Powerhouse Dominate the Markets with a Smart, Adaptive, and Highly Customizable EA! Join Our Telegram Group! First, enter the group    Join Here Then, access the main section    Go Here In this channel, you can chat with other traders and download the full PDF guide with all the details about this EA. Join now and stay updated Hey everyone! I'm working on a new version of Cristoforo Gold , and it’s almost ready for release!  For the first 10 customers ,
Filtrer:
Tomi Luv
627
Tomi Luv 2025.02.27 01:31 
 

I'm still trying to find trading hour start and finish that work. Default is during roll over. (0-1) There are dozens of EA's on marketplace with this same coded idea. All back test awesome but in demo they can't work due to spreads going wild. I have back test 23-1 which is almost as good as default. On the comments I show the last trade with 23-1 (Loss) If I try 1 - 2 back test goes bad and hardly trades. If I go 22-23 same thing. I wish I understood the logic of why it picks trades. If I can make this EA work, I will gladly move it to 5 stars.

Répondre à l'avis