CapitalRiskPerTrade

Expert Advisor (EA), MA Following





commonly known as a trading bot. It implements a grid trading strategy with the following characteristics:

Moving Average and Standard Deviation: The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as the core of its trading strategy, combined with Standard Deviation (SD) for trade entry and exit decisions. There are four types of MAs available: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, and Linear Weighted. Users can select the MA type and set its period, as well as the period and factor for the SD. Lot Size Management: It starts trading with an initial lot size set by the user. There is an option to increase the lot size based on consecutive losses, helping to potentially recover from a series of losing trades more rapidly. Trade Entry: The EA opens buy or sell positions based on the relationship between the current price, the moving average, and the calculated standard deviation. If the price is close enough to the MA ± SD (depending on whether it's buying or selling), a trade is initiated. Risk Management: The EA includes parameters to control slippage and uses a unique magic number to identify its trades for management purposes. Dynamic Position Management: The EA adjusts its lot size for new trades based on the historical performance of its trades. If the EA is set to increase lot sizes on losses, it will do so based on the number of consecutive losing trades. However, if any trade is closed manually or by another EA (detected by the comment "Closed by EA"), it resets the lot size back to the initial value. Normalization of Lot Size: The EA ensures that the lot size for any trade is within the minimum and maximum lot size allowed by the broker. Trade Exit: The bot closes open positions when the price crosses the moving average in the opposite direction, assuming this indicates a potential reversal or end of the current trend.

This EA is customizable and allows the user to enable or disable buying and selling independently, and to adjust various parameters like the MA type, periods for the MA and SD, the SD factor, and the initial lot size.



