Phantom Bands

📌 Phantom Bands – MT4 Indicator

Zone-Based Reaction Levels for Price Action Traders

Phantom Bands is a MetaTrader 4 custom indicator that draws multiple adaptive bands on your chart. These levels are designed to assist traders in identifying potential price interaction zones based on internal logic — particularly useful for short-term discretionary strategies.

🔍 Description

This indicator creates zone-based bands around internal pivots. The logic behind the bands is based on price interaction and structure, providing reference points that traders may use for:

  • Identifying possible pullback areas

  • Observing price reactions during trends or consolidations

  • Supporting discretionary analysis with additional structural levels

The indicator runs entirely within the MT4 environment and does not access any external DLLs or third-party services.

🧭 Usage

Phantom Bands may be used in combination with:

  • Price action strategies

  • Support/resistance methodologies

  • Internal confluence models

Traders may manually observe how the indicator's dynamic bands behave around price swings for discretionary decision-making.

⏱ Recommended Timeframes

  • Optimized for use on M5, M15, M30, and H1 charts

  • Most suitable for major currency pairs with consistent liquidity

  • Use on exotic or highly volatile pairs is not advised due to potential inconsistency in response


