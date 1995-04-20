Phantom Bands
- Luke Anthony Caras
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
📌 Phantom Bands – MT4 Indicator
Zone-Based Reaction Levels for Price Action Traders
Phantom Bands is a MetaTrader 4 custom indicator that draws multiple adaptive bands on your chart. These levels are designed to assist traders in identifying potential price interaction zones based on internal logic — particularly useful for short-term discretionary strategies.
🔍 Description
This indicator creates zone-based bands around internal pivots. The logic behind the bands is based on price interaction and structure, providing reference points that traders may use for:
-
Identifying possible pullback areas
-
Observing price reactions during trends or consolidations
-
Supporting discretionary analysis with additional structural levels
The indicator runs entirely within the MT4 environment and does not access any external DLLs or third-party services.
🧭 Usage
Phantom Bands may be used in combination with:
-
Price action strategies
-
Support/resistance methodologies
-
Internal confluence models
Traders may manually observe how the indicator's dynamic bands behave around price swings for discretionary decision-making.
⏱ Recommended Timeframes
-
Optimized for use on M5, M15, M30, and H1 charts
-
Most suitable for major currency pairs with consistent liquidity
-
Use on exotic or highly volatile pairs is not advised due to potential inconsistency in response