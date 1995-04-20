📌 Phantom Bands – MT4 Indicator

Zone-Based Reaction Levels for Price Action Traders

Phantom Bands is a MetaTrader 4 custom indicator that draws multiple adaptive bands on your chart. These levels are designed to assist traders in identifying potential price interaction zones based on internal logic — particularly useful for short-term discretionary strategies.

🔍 Description

This indicator creates zone-based bands around internal pivots. The logic behind the bands is based on price interaction and structure, providing reference points that traders may use for:

Identifying possible pullback areas

Observing price reactions during trends or consolidations

Supporting discretionary analysis with additional structural levels

The indicator runs entirely within the MT4 environment and does not access any external DLLs or third-party services.

🧭 Usage

Phantom Bands may be used in combination with:

Price action strategies

Support/resistance methodologies

Internal confluence models

Traders may manually observe how the indicator's dynamic bands behave around price swings for discretionary decision-making.

⏱ Recommended Timeframes

Optimized for use on M5, M15, M30, and H1 charts

Most suitable for major currency pairs with consistent liquidity

Use on exotic or highly volatile pairs is not advised due to potential inconsistency in response



