Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro

Testing period: 2023.01.01 – 2026.01.18

Model: 100% Real Ticks

Deposit: $5,000

Risk: 1% (normal)

Support is provided via MQL5 messages:

FAQs

Q: Does it use martingale or grid?

A: No.

Q: Can it run on prop firm accounts?

A: It includes daily DD protection, but results depend on broker conditions and settings.

Q: Best timeframe?

A: M15/H1 (recommended).

Q: Does it work on gold (XAUUSD)?

A: Yes, but only with low spreads and stable execution.

Q: Can I run multiple pairs?

A: Yes, one chart per symbol.

Q: Does it hold trades over the weekend?

A: No, it closes positions at Friday session end.

Q: Does it work on Netting and Hedging accounts?

Yes. It supports both account types.



