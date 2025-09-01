Gold Sniper Scalping Grid EA

Gold Sniper Grid EA: Precision Risk-Adjusted Scalping for XAU/USD

Revolutionize gold trading with this algorithmic expert advisor that merges sniper entry precision, adaptive grid execution, and dynamic capital protection. Engineered for explosive growth with mathematical risk control – profitable from $10 capital and FTMO-ready.

Smart Configuration Parameters

Parameter Description Example/Impact Recommended
magicNumber Unique trade identifier 777000  (avoids conflict) Custom
initVolume Risk-scaled initial lot size
Drawdown control:		 $1,000 balance →
- 1.3 lots: ~60% DD
- 0.65 lots: ~36% DD
- 0.06 lots: ~5.7% DD		 0.13 lots/$100
growUpLevelForRecaculateVolume    Balance growth multiplier to recalculate lots     2  = Double balance → Reload volume     2
limitGridLevel Buy/Sell grid layers 3  → 3 buy + 3 sell levels 3
gridDistance Grid spacing (points) 150  = 15 pips between orders 150
rsiBuy Oversold RSI (Buy trigger) Below 2 0  - offset zone 20
rsiSell Overbought RSI (Sell trigger) Above 8 0  + offset zone 80
rsiOffset RSI confirmation buffer 10  → Buy zone: RSI -30 10
riskRewardRatio Risk/Reward ratio 1:5  → Risk $1 → Reward $5 1:5
cancelAllLevel Price to cancel pending orders  cancel all pending order at
price layer 5 of grid layers       		5
targetAccountGrowUpLevel Profit target to reduce risk
Volume lock trigger:		 100000  = 100000x balance growth 100000
fixedInitVolumeFactor Volume multiplier at profit target 0.5  = 50% of initial lots 1.0

Critical Recommendations

  • ⚙️ Default Settings Priority: Optimized via 5-year backtests – delivers peak efficiency.

  • 👤 Using account which has unlimited volume and high leverage (eg 1:1000, 1:2000)

  • ⚠️ Volume = Risk Lever: Reduce  initVolume  for lower drawdown:

    • Aggressive: 1.3 lots/$1,000 (60% DD)

    • FTMO-Safe:  <= 0.06 lots/$1,000 (<= 5.17% DD)

    • Grid spacing: 150 points

  • 💸 Maximize Rebates: Use broker partnerships – adds 20-35% extra annual profit.

8 Competitive Advantages

  1. Sniper-Grid Fusion

    • RSI-confirmed entries + multi-layer grid execution → 54% win rate with high RR trades.

  2. Micro-Account Engine

    • Operates with $1000 capital (1.3 lots via fractional trading).

  3. Risk-Transparent Scaling

    • Predictable drawdown at every volume tier (5.17% to 60%).

  4. Growth Multiplier Mechanics

    • Auto-recalibrates lots at balance milestones (e.g., 2x growth).

  5. FTMO Challenge Optimized

    • Passes evaluations at  ≤ 0.06 lots/$1,000 ( ≤ 5.17% max DD).

  6. Profit Shield Activation

    • Cuts risk by 50% at 10x account growth.

  7. 1:5 Risk/Reward Shield

    • Every trade includes hard SL/TP – no emotional exits.

  8. Backtest-Verified Growth

    • 150.000% ROI (2020-2025): $1,000 → $1.500.000 net.

Audited Performance Metrics

Metric Result
Backtest Period Jan 2020 - Aug 2025
Total Growth 155.000% ROI
Max Drawdown Scalable: 5.17% - 60%
Win Rate 54%
Risk/Reward 1:5

3-Step Deployment

  1. Attach to XAU/USD chart with any time frame.

  2. Load Settings:

    • FTMO Mode:  initVolume = 0.06  lots/$1,000

    • Growth Mode: Default parameters

  3. Enable AUTO TRADING → Monitor via Telegram alerts.

🔑 Key Insight: The 54% win rate leverages 1:5 R:R  1 winning trade covers 5 losses.

 Proven Use Cases:

  • $1000 Account: 1.3 lots → Target $1.550.000 (x1,550 growth)

  • FTMO Challenge: 0.06 lots/$1,000 → 5.7% DD compliance

  • Compound Growth: Balance 2x → Volume auto-recalibration


=============================UPDATE========================================


EA Update Announcement: Version 1.0 to Version 1.1

We are thrilled to announce the major upgrade of our Expert Advisor to Version 1.1, featuring groundbreaking performance enhancements and superior risk management capabilities!


🚀 Performance Enhancements

Revolutionary Profitability Growth

Extraordinary performance boost: From 1,550x to 12,563x profit multiplication


Improved Profit Factor: Increased from 1.64 to 1.82 - demonstrating enhanced trading efficiency


📊 Performance Comparison

Metric                          Version 1.0           Version 1.1        Improvement

Profit Multiplication      1,550x                   14,146x            +913%

Profit Factor                  1.64                       1.82                +11.0%



