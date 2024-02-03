AO Time Trading

大家睇住冬令夏令時間呀~





MEDIAN = (High + Low)/2

TYPICAL = (High + Low + Close)/3

WEIGHTED= (High + Low + Close + Open)/4



附上自己用緊的 Setting, 不代表是最好的, 還需大家反饋

附上真倉紀錄, 全部EA入市, 但出市我成日手動, 但手動的效果欠佳, 應該信EA的...

附上今日2024/2/23的Cap圖, 16727.44追升, 16819.28手動平左, 高位~16895, 有進步空間的

Min distance 係咩 ？

Check time同Ordertime相距的距離

原意係, 兩個價差唔多即係冇方向, 就唔開單

用呢個最少距離可以只做大單邊

Checktime恆指16000

最少距離10000 <- 100點

Ordertime 16100以上/15900以下先會開

其他都當佢橫行唔玩

-Check time means record the reference hsi index where recorded it's reference start index point, am i correct?



Yes, the price at that reference time



-Order time is really go to buy/sell based above? How to judge if buy or sell with above recorded point?



check the hsi price at the order time again, if higher, buy; if lower, sell



-and forced exit time , is it when time arrived, no matter win or lost, will close the position?

Yes



-and i saw you are using 04:15 check , 04:30 buy, and exit on 09:00. Does it imply in hk time 09:15, 09:30 and 15:00?

it need to depend on your broker time, in my backtest 04:15 is 09:15



the orginal idea is check at ao time which is 9:21, and order at 9:30/9:35

but we can find the better time by backtest, my e.g. is just an e.g.

大家可以睇玩, 有什麼意見. 同埋個程式可以點樣改 . Please share

唔同嘅市場，唔同嘅時間

恆指，日經，標普，道指，納指，富時中國

嗰啲TP S L呢，要熟嗰個指數會容易啲

During the auction trading session and market opening, the Hang Seng Index tends to exhibit a particular direction. We can utilize a trend-following approach for trading.

This program can be applied to index trading, whether it is during the morning or afternoon session. It can also be used to take advantage of the volatility changes in the trading sessions of the foreign exchange market.





If any of you have found out effective trading times in any market, please share them with me. Thank you!





在恒生指數的拍賣交易時段和市場開盤時，通常會出現明顯的價格走向。我們可以利用順勢交易的方法進行交易。

這個程式可以應用於指數交易，不論是早上開市還是下午開市。同時，它也可以用於利用外匯市場交易時段中的波動幅度變化。



如果各位朋友在任何市場找到有效的交易時間，請與我分享，謝謝！



















