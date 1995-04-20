Flat Reminder

Flat Reminder

Overview

Flat Reminder is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and highlights price consolidation zones on your chart. It detects when price action slows down and moves sideways, indicating potential reversal points, continuation setups, or key decision zones in the market.

Key Features

  • Consolidation Detection: Automatically identifies flat price zones where market momentum decreases
  • Range Measurement: Calculates and displays the exact range of each consolidation in points
  • Visual Alerts: Highlights consolidation zones with customizable colored rectangles
  • Multiple Thresholds: Distinguish between small and medium range consolidations with different colors
  • Flexible Settings: Adjustable lookback period, minimum bar count, and range sensitivity

Trading Philosophy

Market price action typically follows a cycle of trending moves followed by consolidation. The Flat Reminder indicator helps you identify these critical consolidation zones that often precede the next significant price move.

Common Patterns Identified:

  1. High-Flat-High: Continuation pattern where price consolidates before continuing the uptrend
  2. High-Flat-Low: Reversal pattern where consolidation precedes a downtrend
  3. Low-Flat-High: Reversal pattern where consolidation precedes an uptrend
  4. Low-Flat-Low: Continuation pattern where price consolidates before continuing the downtrend

Trading Applications

  • Range Breakout Strategy: Place stop orders above/below consolidation zones to catch the next trend move
  • Trend Confirmation: Enter at market after price breaks out of consolidation and confirms the new trend
  • Support/Resistance Identification: Use identified flat zones as potential support/resistance levels for future price action
  • Risk Management: Place stops on the opposite side of the consolidation zone to define clear risk parameters

Settings Guide

  • LookbackPeriod: How far back to scan for consolidation patterns
  • MinBars: Minimum number of bars required to form a valid consolidation
  • SmallRangeThreshold/MediumRangeThreshold: Define the maximum size of consolidation ranges in points
  • RangeSensitivity: Controls how sensitive the indicator is to price breaks (higher = less sensitive)
  • IgnoreWicks: Option to consider only candle bodies for more focused consolidation detection

The Flat Reminder indicator helps you identify the areas where "smart money" is accumulating positions before the next move. While we can't predict with certainty whether price will break up or down, this tool provides valuable insight into where significant price decisions are being made.


