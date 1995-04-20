Energy X

EnergyX Indicator

EnergyX is a unique tool that visualizes the "energy" of the market in a separate window. It helps you quickly see when energy is rising or falling, making it easier to spot potential trading opportunities.

  • Yellow bars show when energy is increasing.
  • Red bars show when energy is decreasing.

How to Use:

  • When price is approaching a resistance level:
    • If energy is high and increasing (yellow), there is a higher chance the price will break the resistance. You may consider a buy.
    • If energy is low or decreasing (red), there is a lower chance the price will break the resistance. You may consider a sell.
  • When price is approaching a support level:
    • If energy is high and increasing (yellow), there is a higher chance the price will break the support. You may consider a sell.
    • If energy is low or decreasing (red), there is a lower chance the price will break the support. You may consider a buy.
  • If you already have an order and it is in profit:
    • If energy is increasing (yellow), you can keep holding your position.
    • If energy is decreasing (red), you may consider taking profit, partial profit, or setting a trailing stop.

Check the energy level to see if the market is gaining or losing momentum. Use this information to support your trading decisions. Simple, clear, and effective—add EnergyX to your chart and watch the market’s energy in action!

 


Produits recommandés
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
PZ Chart Overlay
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Master the market: harness the power of statistical arbitrage This indicator showcases the price action of multiple instruments on a single chart, enabling you to compare the fluctuations of different assets and seamlessly implement statistical arbitrage strategies. Its main usage is to find correlated symbols which are temporarily out of whack. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Find overbought or oversold currency pairs easily Plot up to six currency
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Objectif principal: "Pin Bars" est conçu pour détecter automatiquement les barres pin sur les graphiques des marchés financiers. Une barre d'épingle est une bougie avec un corps caractéristique et une longue queue, qui peut signaler un renversement ou une correction de tendance. Comment ça marche: L'indicateur analyse chaque bougie sur le graphique, déterminant la taille du corps, de la queue et du nez de la bougie. Lorsqu'une barre d'épingle correspondant à des paramètres prédéfinis est détec
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicateurs
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
CCY Power Indicator
Ka Ka Ho
Indicateurs
Master the Forex Market with Powerful Currency Analysis! LIVE MONITORING OF SIGNAL USING CCY POWER Take your forex trading to the next level with a comprehensive and fully customizable tool designed to analyze currency trends, identify strong and weak currencies , and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis Analyze currency strength from short-term (1-minute) scalping to long-term (1-month) trends—adaptable to any trading style. Customizable Ca
FREE
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
Line
Andrea Fontanini
Indicateurs
free only until the end of the week The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies. It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines. Several parameters can be customized. The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1. It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session). The colors of the various lines can be cu
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Profil du marché Forex (FMP en abrégé) Ce que ce n'est pas : FMP n'est pas l'affichage TPO classique à code alphabétique, n'affiche pas le calcul global du profil de données du graphique et ne segmente pas le graphique en périodes et ne les calcule pas. Ce qu'il fait : Plus important encore, l'indicateur FMP traitera les données situées entre le bord gauche du spectre défini par l'utilisateur et le bord droit du spectre défini par l'utilisateur. L'utilisateur peut définir le spectre en tiran
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
4.33 (9)
Indicateurs
Highly configurable Stochastic indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic. Stochastic  Bar Sh
FREE
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicateurs
QualifiedEngulfing est la version gratuite de l'indicateur ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing est la version payante de l'indicateur Advance Engulf. Téléchargez-le ici. Quelle est la différence entre la version gratuite et la version payante de ProEngulfing ? La version gratuite a une limitation d'un signal par jour. Présentation de QualifiedEngulfing - Votre indicateur de motif Engulf professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec QualifiedEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu p
FREE
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
Indicateurs
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
INDICATEUR MT4 GRATUIT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 ASSISTANT MT4 GRATUIT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Veuillez laisser une note de 5 étoiles si vous aimez cet outil gratuit ! Merci beaucoup :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / ISBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Présentation de l'indicateur "Supply Demand MT4" - votre outil ultime pour naviguer dans le monde dynamique des marchés financi
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Indicateurs
Les motifs harmoniques sont les mieux adaptés pour prédire les points de retournement du marché. Ils offrent un taux de réussite élevé et de nombreuses opportunités de trading en une seule journée de trading. Notre indicateur identifie les motifs harmoniques les plus populaires en se basant sur les principes énoncés dans la littérature sur le trading harmonique. REMARQUES IMPORTANTES : L'indicateur ne repeint pas, ne prend pas de retard (il détecte un motif au point D) et ne redessine pas (le mo
FREE
Candlestick Oscillator
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Candlestick Oscillator is a truly unique Oscillator that uses the concepts of within candlestick trading called the Record Session High. This is a method of analysing candlesticks to gauge when a trend might be wearing out and therefore ready for reversal or pause. We call it a record session high when we get 8 or more previous candles that have higher closes. We call it a record session low when we get 8 or more previous candles that have lower closes.  We don't rely on the typical Oscillation
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Bienvenue dans notre   modèle de vague de prix   MT4 -- (modèle ABCD) --     Le modèle ABCD est un modèle de trading puissant et largement utilisé dans le monde de l'analyse technique. Il s'agit d'un modèle de prix harmonique que les commerçants utilisent pour identifier les opportunités potentielles d'achat et de vente sur le marché. Avec le modèle ABCD, les traders peuvent anticiper les mouvements de prix potentiels et prendre des décisions éclairées sur le moment d'entrer et de sortir des t
FREE
Forecast System Gift
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
FREE
SuperTrend Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This scanner shows the trend values of the well known indicator SuperTrend for up to 30 instruments and 8 time frames. You can get alerts via MT4, Email and Push-Notification as soon as the direction of the trend changes. This is the FREE version of the indicator: SuperTrend Scanner The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 With the following FREE indicator you c
FREE
FFx MACD
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx OnBalanceVolume
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicateurs
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Key Level
Lee Teik Hong
Indicateurs
Key Level  Key Level is a MetaTrader 4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm based on Price Retracement/Breakout Method to show the Entry-Line on your trading. Instead, it analyzes data of market and identify entry points and opportunities. (Price Retracement / Price Breakout) It's also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills. Key Level is an amazing tool for Scalping Trader. It also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trad
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
FFx Force Index
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicateurs
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Indicateurs
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
FREE
Weekly statistics MT4
Shi Jie He
Indicateurs
Analyse de trading précise à portée de main : Logiciel d'analyse de trading de nouvelle génération Les logiciels d'analyse de trading grand public disponibles sur le marché ne fournissent souvent que des statistiques de ratios de profits et pertes horaires ou hebdomadaires, ce qui ne répond pas au besoin d'une analyse de trading plus précise. Cependant, sur le marché réel du trading, chaque jour présente des circonstances uniques. Les lundis sont calmes, les mercredis sont actifs avec un triple
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicateurs
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicateur Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe est un outil puissant conçu pour les traders cherchant à obtenir des informations approfondies sur le comportement du marché en identifiant les zones clés de prix où les participants importants accumulent des ordres. Ces zones, connues
Plus de l'auteur
Flat Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Indicateurs
Flat Reminder Overview Flat Reminder is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and highlights price consolidation zones on your chart. It detects when price action slows down and moves sideways, indicating potential reversal points, continuation setups, or key decision zones in the market. Key Features Consolidation Detection : Automatically identifies flat price zones where market momentum decreases Range Measurement : Calculates and displays the exact range of each consolidation in
FREE
Key Zone
Chi Sum Poon
Indicateurs
Please refer to full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140908 Key Zone Detector Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector   Overview A sophisticated supply and demand zone detection indicator that identifies and rates key price levels where significant market activity occurs. The indicator uses fractal analysis and multiple validation methods to detect and classify trading zones. Key Features Zone Detection Auto-detects support and resistance zones Uses dual fractal system (fast and
FREE
Key Zone Detector
Chi Sum Poon
Indicateurs
Détecteur de Zone Clé (Key Zone Detector) Détecteur de Niveaux d'Offre et de Demande (Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector) Aperçu (Overview) Un indicateur sophistiqué de détection de zones d'offre et de demande qui identifie et évalue les niveaux de prix clés où se produit une activité significative du marché. L'indicateur utilise une analyse fractale et plusieurs méthodes de validation pour détecter et classer les zones de trading. Caractéristiques Clés (Key Features) Détection de Zone (Z
MA Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Indicateurs
MA Reminder Overview MA Reminder is a versatile moving average indicator that provides visual cues and background coloring to help traders identify trend direction and potential trading opportunities based on MA crossovers. Key Features Multiple Moving Averages : Displays up to 4 configurable moving averages on the chart Background Coloring : Highlights chart background based on MA1 and MA2 crossovers Timeframe Flexibility : Choose between dynamic (follows chart timeframe) or fixed timeframe mod
FREE
AO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
大家睇住冬令夏令時間呀~ MEDIAN = (High + Low)/2 TYPICAL = (High + Low + Close)/3 WEIGHTED =   (High + Low + Close + Open)/4 --------------------- 附上自己用緊的 Setting, 不代表是最好的, 還需大家反饋 附上真倉紀錄, 全部EA入市, 但出市我成日手動, 但手動的效果欠佳, 應該信EA的... 附上今日2024/2/23的Cap圖, 16727.44追升, 16819.28手動平左, 高位~16895,  有進步空間的 --------------------- Min distance 係咩 ？ Check time同Ordertime相距的距離 原意係, 兩個價差唔多即係冇方向, 就唔開單 用呢個最少距離可以只做大單邊 Checktime恆指16000 最少距離10000 <- 100點 Ordertime 16100以上/15900以下先會開 其他都當佢橫行唔玩 --------------------- -Check time means r
MTF Parabolic SAR S11
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Experts
附上20240307市況, 順勢加單真開心 附上20240306市況, 順勢加單真開心 ※ ※ ※ This configuration is extremely aggressive and extremely risky. Please conduct your own backtesting and adjust it to a suitable risk level. ※ ※ ※ Additionally, please share the configuration and EA modification requirements with me. ※ ※ ※ ※ This EA trades based on the multi-time frame Parabolic SAR indicator. E.G. if there still a buy signal on the M15 timeframe SAR, In the M1 timeframe, the EA will execute a buy trade when M1 SAR buy signal.
BO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
---Bar Open Time Trading--- Most of the EA in the market, it is often the case that trades are executed at the beginning of each bar, known as "Per Bar." We can infer the future trend in the first few seconds of each bar. Let the bullets fly! This EA compares the opening price of each bar with the price "after a few seconds" to make trades. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. Let's explore different strategies for various markets and time periods. Have
YinYang Reverse
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity. This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs). It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position. It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position. === 物極必反、否極泰來 此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally) 在 連續陰 燭 低位 回調開始時反手買升 在 連續
Raging Daemon
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
Raging Demon This EA can place stop orders on both sides up to 1 second before the news release. Please try the demo live version yourself to see what happens first. Use it at your own risk; I do not recommend gambling. The screenshots show actual results from the U.S. non-farm payroll data. It's all real. I tried it three times before daring to share it. It is possible to lose. But winning once can offset 4-5 losses. You can trade major news events on Friday at 8:30(HKT). I've traded CPI, I
BallBallG
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
BallBallG Le conseiller expert (EA) BallBallG utilise une combinaison d'indicateurs techniques pour prendre des décisions de trading informées. Il utilise principalement l'ADX (Average Directional Index) et ses tendances croissantes/décroissantes, la différence entre DI+ et DI-, le RSI (Relative Strength Index) et l'indicateur Parabolic SAR. Cette stratégie est appliquée sur six périodes de temps différentes pour améliorer la robustesse et la précision. Caractéristiques Clés: Stratégie Basée sur
Mad Max T
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
Mad Max This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 6-MA, total 30 MAs indicators, and their difference. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 瘋狂麥斯 此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 6 條 MA 指標共30條MA, 和它們的相差 作出交易; 可玩單注, 可玩馬丁 此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......
Ichiichiichiku
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
Ichiichiichiku This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 2-ichimoku conversion, base line, total 10 MAs indicators. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 一齊一齊一齊沽 此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 2 條 ichimoku conversion, base line 指標共10條MA, 作出交易; 可玩單注, 可玩馬丁 此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......
YinYang Marty
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
YinYang Marty This EA trades based on 2-timeframe ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI indicators. Martin Rule: Only open a Buy order when the previous candlestick is bullish; Only open a Sell order when the previous candlestick is bearish. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 陰陽馬丁 此EA跟據 2 個 TimeFrame ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 作出交易; 馬丁單限制: 上支陽燭才可開Buy單; 上支陰燭才可開Sell單 可玩單注,
DarkGhost
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
DarkGhost DarkGhost est un EA (Expert Advisor) révolutionnaire en pari unique qui utilise plusieurs indicateurs techniques pour prendre des décisions de trading. Il utilise principalement les indicateurs suivants pour déterminer le momentum : La valeur de l'indicateur de la plage réelle moyenne (ATR) La valeur de l'indice directionnel moyen (ADX) et la détermination de la hausse ou de la baisse de l'ADX La différence entre DI+ et DI- Cette stratégie est appliquée sur six cadres temporels différe
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis