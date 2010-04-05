YinYang Reverse

What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity.

This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs).

It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position.

It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position.









===

物極必反、否極泰來

此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally)

在連續陰燭低位回調開始時反手買升

在連續陽燭高位回調開始時反手買跌







