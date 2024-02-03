AO Time Trading

大家睇住冬令夏令時間呀~


MEDIAN = (High + Low)/2

TYPICAL = (High + Low + Close)/3

WEIGHTED= (High + Low + Close + Open)/4

---------------------

附上自己用緊的 Setting, 不代表是最好的, 還需大家反饋

附上真倉紀錄, 全部EA入市, 但出市我成日手動, 但手動的效果欠佳, 應該信EA的...

附上今日2024/2/23的Cap圖, 16727.44追升, 16819.28手動平左, 高位~16895, 有進步空間的

---------------------

Min distance 係咩 ？

Check time同Ordertime相距的距離

原意係, 兩個價差唔多即係冇方向, 就唔開單

用呢個最少距離可以只做大單邊

Checktime恆指16000

最少距離10000 <- 100點

Ordertime 16100以上/15900以下先會開

其他都當佢橫行唔玩

---------------------

-Check time means record the reference hsi index where recorded it's reference start index point, am i correct?

Yes, the price at that reference time

-Order time is really go to buy/sell based above? How to judge if buy or sell with above recorded point?

check the hsi price at the order time again, if higher, buy; if lower, sell

-and forced exit time , is it when time arrived, no matter win or lost, will close the position?
Yes

-and i saw you are using 04:15 check , 04:30 buy, and exit on 09:00. Does it imply in hk time 09:15, 09:30 and 15:00?
it need to depend on your broker time, in my backtest 04:15 is 09:15

the orginal idea is check at ao time which is 9:21, and order at 9:30/9:35
but we can find the better time by backtest, my e.g. is just an e.g.

---------------------

大家可以睇玩, 有什麼意見.  同埋個程式可以點樣改 . Please share

唔同嘅市場，唔同嘅時間

恆指，日經，標普，道指，納指，富時中國

嗰啲TP S L呢，要熟嗰個指數會容易啲

---------------------

During the auction trading session and market opening, the Hang Seng Index tends to exhibit a particular direction. We can utilize a trend-following approach for trading.

This program can be applied to index trading, whether it is during the morning or afternoon session. It can also be used to take advantage of the volatility changes in the trading sessions of the foreign exchange market.


If any of you have found out effective trading times in any market, please share them with me. Thank you!


在恒生指數的拍賣交易時段和市場開盤時，通常會出現明顯的價格走向。我們可以利用順勢交易的方法進行交易。

這個程式可以應用於指數交易，不論是早上開市還是下午開市。同時，它也可以用於利用外匯市場交易時段中的波動幅度變化。


如果各位朋友在任何市場找到有效的交易時間，請與我分享，謝謝！







AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
Flat Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
Flat Reminder Overview Flat Reminder is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and highlights price consolidation zones on your chart. It detects when price action slows down and moves sideways, indicating potential reversal points, continuation setups, or key decision zones in the market. Key Features Consolidation Detection : Automatically identifies flat price zones where market momentum decreases Range Measurement : Calculates and displays the exact range of each consolidation in
FREE
Key Zone
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
Please refer to full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140908 Key Zone Detector Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector   Overview A sophisticated supply and demand zone detection indicator that identifies and rates key price levels where significant market activity occurs. The indicator uses fractal analysis and multiple validation methods to detect and classify trading zones. Key Features Zone Detection Auto-detects support and resistance zones Uses dual fractal system (fast and
FREE
Key Zone Detector
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
Önemli Bölge Dedektörü (Key Zone Detector) Arz ve Talep Seviyesi Dedektörü (Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector) Genel Bakış (Overview) Piyasada önemli faaliyetlerin gerçekleştiği kilit fiyat seviyelerini tanımlayan ve değerlendiren sofistike bir arz ve talep bölgesi tespit göstergesi. Gösterge, işlem bölgelerini tespit etmek ve sınıflandırmak için fraktal analiz ve çoklu doğrulama yöntemleri kullanır. Temel Özellikler (Key Features) Bölge Tespiti (Zone Detection) Destek ve direnç bölgeler
Energy X
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
EnergyX Indicator EnergyX is a unique tool that visualizes the "energy" of the market in a separate window. It helps you quickly see when energy is rising or falling, making it easier to spot potential trading opportunities. Yellow bars  show when energy is increasing. Red bars  show when energy is decreasing. How to Use: When price is approaching a  resistance  level: If energy is high and increasing (yellow), there is a higher chance the price will break the resistance. You may consider a  buy
FREE
MA Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
MA Reminder Overview MA Reminder is a versatile moving average indicator that provides visual cues and background coloring to help traders identify trend direction and potential trading opportunities based on MA crossovers. Key Features Multiple Moving Averages : Displays up to 4 configurable moving averages on the chart Background Coloring : Highlights chart background based on MA1 and MA2 crossovers Timeframe Flexibility : Choose between dynamic (follows chart timeframe) or fixed timeframe mod
FREE
MTF Parabolic SAR S11
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
附上20240307市況, 順勢加單真開心 附上20240306市況, 順勢加單真開心 ※ ※ ※ This configuration is extremely aggressive and extremely risky. Please conduct your own backtesting and adjust it to a suitable risk level. ※ ※ ※ Additionally, please share the configuration and EA modification requirements with me. ※ ※ ※ ※ This EA trades based on the multi-time frame Parabolic SAR indicator. E.G. if there still a buy signal on the M15 timeframe SAR, In the M1 timeframe, the EA will execute a buy trade when M1 SAR buy signal.
BO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
---Bar Open Time Trading--- Most of the EA in the market, it is often the case that trades are executed at the beginning of each bar, known as "Per Bar." We can infer the future trend in the first few seconds of each bar. Let the bullets fly! This EA compares the opening price of each bar with the price "after a few seconds" to make trades. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. Let's explore different strategies for various markets and time periods. Have
YinYang Reverse
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity. This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs). It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position. It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position. === 物極必反、否極泰來 此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally) 在 連續陰 燭 低位 回調開始時反手買升 在 連續
Raging Daemon
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Raging Demon This EA can place stop orders on both sides up to 1 second before the news release. Please try the demo live version yourself to see what happens first. Use it at your own risk; I do not recommend gambling. The screenshots show actual results from the U.S. non-farm payroll data. It's all real. I tried it three times before daring to share it. It is possible to lose. But winning once can offset 4-5 losses. You can trade major news events on Friday at 8:30(HKT). I've traded CPI, I
BallBallG
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
BallBallG BallBallG Uzman Danışmanı (EA), bilinçli ticaret kararları almak için bir kombinasyon teknik gösterge kullanır. Temelde ADX (Ortalama Yön Endeksi) ve onun artan/azalan trendleri, DI+ ve DI- farkı, RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) ve Parabolik SAR göstergesini kullanır. Bu strateji, sağlamlığı ve doğruluğu artırmak için altı farklı zaman diliminde uygulanır. Ana Özellikler: Gösterge Tabanlı Strateji : İşlemler, ADX, DI+ ve DI- farkı, RSI ve Parabolik SAR göstergelerinden gelen sinyallere daya
Mad Max T
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mad Max This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 6-MA, total 30 MAs indicators, and their difference. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 瘋狂麥斯 此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 6 條 MA 指標共30條MA, 和它們的相差 作出交易; 可玩單注, 可玩馬丁 此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......
Ichiichiichiku
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ichiichiichiku This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 2-ichimoku conversion, base line, total 10 MAs indicators. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 一齊一齊一齊沽 此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 2 條 ichimoku conversion, base line 指標共10條MA, 作出交易; 可玩單注, 可玩馬丁 此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......
YinYang Marty
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
YinYang Marty This EA trades based on 2-timeframe ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI indicators. Martin Rule: Only open a Buy order when the previous candlestick is bullish; Only open a Sell order when the previous candlestick is bearish. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 陰陽馬丁 此EA跟據 2 個 TimeFrame ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 作出交易; 馬丁單限制: 上支陽燭才可開Buy單; 上支陰燭才可開Sell單 可玩單注,
DarkGhost
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
DarkGhost DarkGhost, tek bir işlem girişi stratejisini aşan bir EA (Uzman Danışman - Akıllı Ticaret Sistemi) olup, çeşitli teknik göstergeleri kullanarak ticaret kararları alır. Momentumu belirlemek için genellikle aşağıdaki göstergeleri kullanır: Ortalama Gerçek Aralık Göstergesi (ATR) değeri Ortalama Yön Hareketi Endeksi (ADX) değeri ve ADX'in yükselişte mi yoksa düşüşte mi olduğunu belirleme DI+ ve DI- arasındaki fark Bu strateji, dayanıklılığı ve doğruluğu artırmak için altı farklı zaman dil
Chow Jacky
43
Chow Jacky 2024.03.03 21:14 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

smarcoy
151
smarcoy 2024.02.22 07:43 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Share Happy
131
Share Happy 2024.02.05 15:21 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

