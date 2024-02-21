ShinZuka
- Experts
- Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 21 février 2024
- Activations: 5
- Using MACD value for direction.
- Using RSI as reversal indicator.
- Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time)
- Counter trade if signal failed.
- Cutloss trade if signal failed.
- Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit.
- Able to set counter trade value.
- Suitable for commodities & currency.
- Timeframe H1.
- Able to set limit lot open.
- Able to select day to trade.