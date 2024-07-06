Raging Daemon

Raging Demon

This EA can place stop orders on both sides up to 1 second before the news release.





Please try the demo live version yourself to see what happens first.

Use it at your own risk; I do not recommend gambling.





The screenshots show actual results from the U.S. non-farm payroll data. It's all real.

I tried it three times before daring to share it.

It is possible to lose.

But winning once can offset 4-5 losses.





You can trade major news events on Friday at 8:30(HKT).

I've traded CPI, ISM PMI, PMI, interest rate decisions, ADP, and crude oil, among others.





LP, LP, ->, LK, HK

I hope everyone throws two light punches first.





If the stop distance is closer, the queue will be shorter and the slippery should be slightly lower.

It would be more profitable if go to the correct side, but there is a higher risk of making mistakes during oscillation.





If the stop distance is farther, the queue will be longer and there is a chance that the slippery might be higher.

You would earn less in this case. However, it would be easier to go to the correct side.

------------------------------



瞬獄殺

此 EA 可在新聞發佈最遲前 1 秒兩邊掛單





自己拉落 demo live 行下睇下發生咩事先

自行 BT 睇風險, 不建議大家賭博





Screenshots 是美國非農就業數據的真倉結果, 全盡全實

我試左 3 次先敢放上黎

是可以輸的

但贏一次可以輸4-5次





可以炒星期五 8:30 的大新聞

我炒過 CPI, ISMPPMI, PMI, 議息, ADP, 原油果個唔知咩





輕拳輕拳前輕腳重拳

希望大家岀左兩次輕拳先





如果 Stop Distance 較近, 排隊會早少少, 滑價應該會少D, 岩邊既話會賺多D

但係較容易震盪時錯邊/ SO





如果 Stop Distance 較遠, 排隊會後少少, 滑價有機會會多D, 會賺少D

但係易D岩邊



