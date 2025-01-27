Auto Trade Pivot

Optimized Version of the Pivot-Based Adaptive Support, Resistance, and Signal Line Indicator

No Parameters, Simple and Easy to Use, Suitable for Daily and Lower Timeframes.

Advantages:

Applicable to all instruments.

Suitable for all timeframes.

The indicator automatically adjusts with changing data, providing more accurate signals.

Instructions for Use:

If the current price breaks above the signal line, the trend is bullish, with the initial target being the upper resistance line.

If the price breaks below the signal line, the trend is bearish, with the initial target being the lower support line.

If all three lines are rising simultaneously, the trend is bullish; conversely, if all three lines are falling, the trend is bearish.

For any questions, feel free to contact me, and I will respond promptly. Thank you!

Telegram Contact: https://t.me/ai_trade_best

MQL5 Contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhihui_dianjin















































































































