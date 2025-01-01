DocumentationSections
StringGetCharacter

Renvoie la valeur d'un symbole, situé à la position spécifiée d'une chaîne..

ushort  StringGetCharacter(
   string  string_value,     // chaîne de caractères
   int     pos               // position du symbole dans la chaîne
   );

Paramètres

string_value

[in]  La chaîne de caractères.

pos

[in]  La position du symbole dans la chaîne. Comprise entre 0 et StringLen(text) -1.

Valeur de Retour

Le code du symbole ou 0 en cas d'une erreur. Pour obtenir le code d'erreur il faut appeler la fonction GetLastError().

Exemple :

void OnStart()
  {
//--- supprime tous les commentaires sur le graphique
   Comment("");
//--- déclare une chaîne à partir de laquelle nous obtiendrons les valeurs des codes des symboles et nous mémoriserons la longueur de la chaîne
   string message = "The script demonstrates the operation of the StringGetCharacter() function";
   int    length  = StringLen(message);
//--- déclare une variable de type string dans laquelle nous ajouterons les symboles obtenus depuis la chaîne démo 
   string text    = "";
//--- boucle sur la longueur de la chaîne démo
   for(int i=0i<lengthi++)
     {
      //--- attends 1/10 secondes
      Sleep(100);
      //--- récupère un symbole à partir d'une chaîne située à l'index de la boucle dans la chaîne de démonstration
      ushort char_code=StringGetCharacter(messagei);
      //--- ajoute un symbole à la chaîne affichée et affiche la chaîne résultante sous forme de commentaire sur le graphique
      text+=ShortToString(char_code);
      Comment(text);
     }
//--- attend deux secondes et supprime le commentaire du graphique
   Sleep(2000);
   Comment("");
   
  /*
  Résultat : la chaîne de démonstration apparaît à l'écran caractère par caractère
   The script demonstrates the operation of the StringGetCharacter() function
  */
  }

Voir aussi

