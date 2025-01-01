- StringAdd
StringGetCharacter
Renvoie la valeur d'un symbole, situé à la position spécifiée d'une chaîne..
|
ushort StringGetCharacter(
Paramètres
string_value
[in] La chaîne de caractères.
pos
[in] La position du symbole dans la chaîne. Comprise entre 0 et StringLen(text) -1.
Valeur de Retour
Le code du symbole ou 0 en cas d'une erreur. Pour obtenir le code d'erreur il faut appeler la fonction GetLastError().
Exemple :
void OnStart()
Voir aussi
StringSetCharacter, StringBufferLen, StringLen, StringFill, StringInit, StringToCharArray, StringToShortArray