void OnStart()

{

//--- supprime tous les commentaires sur le graphique

Comment("");

//--- déclare une chaîne à partir de laquelle nous obtiendrons les valeurs des codes des symboles et nous mémoriserons la longueur de la chaîne

string message = "The script demonstrates the operation of the StringGetCharacter() function";

int length = StringLen(message);

//--- déclare une variable de type string dans laquelle nous ajouterons les symboles obtenus depuis la chaîne démo

string text = "";

//--- boucle sur la longueur de la chaîne démo

for(int i=0; i<length; i++)

{

//--- attends 1/10 secondes

Sleep(100);

//--- récupère un symbole à partir d'une chaîne située à l'index de la boucle dans la chaîne de démonstration

ushort char_code=StringGetCharacter(message, i);

//--- ajoute un symbole à la chaîne affichée et affiche la chaîne résultante sous forme de commentaire sur le graphique

text+=ShortToString(char_code);

Comment(text);

}

//--- attend deux secondes et supprime le commentaire du graphique

Sleep(2000);

Comment("");



/*

Résultat : la chaîne de démonstration apparaît à l'écran caractère par caractère

The script demonstrates the operation of the StringGetCharacter() function

*/

}