StringSetCharacter

Rend la copie de la chaîne avec la valeur changée du symbole dans la position indiquée.

bool  StringSetCharacter(
   string&   string_var,       // chaîne
   int       pos,              // position
   ushort    character         // symbole
   );

Paramètres

string_var

[in][out] La chaîne.

pos

[in]   La position du symbole dans la chaîne. Peut être de 0 jusqu'à StringLen(text).

character

[in]  Le code de symbole Unicode.

La valeur rendue

En cas de l'exécution fructueuse rend true, autrement false.Pour la réception du code de l'erreur il faut appeler la fonction GetLastError().

Note

Si la valeur pos est moins que la longueur de la chaîne et la valeur du code de symbole est= 0, la chaîne est coupée (mais la grandeur du buffer, distribuée pour la chaîne reste invariable). La longueur de la chaîne devient égale à la signification pos.

Si la signification du paramètre pos est égale à la signification de la longueur de la chaîne, le symbole indiqué est ajouté à la fin de la chaîne,et ainsi la longueur de la chaîne augmente sur une unité.

Exemple:

void OnStart()
  {
   string str="0123456789";
   Print("before: str = ",str,",StringBufferLen(str) = ",
         StringBufferLen(str),"  StringLen(str) = ",StringLen(str));
//--- ajoutez la valeur zéro au milieu de la chaîne
   StringSetCharacter(str,6,0);
   Print("  after: str = ",str,",StringBufferLen(str) = ",
         StringBufferLen(str),"  StringLen(str) = ",StringLen(str));
//--- ajoutons le symbole à la fin de la chaîne
   int size=StringLen(str);
   StringSetCharacter(str,size,'+');
   Print("addition: str = ",str,",StringBufferLen(str) = ",
         StringBufferLen(str),"  StringLen(str) = ",StringLen(str));
  }
/* Résultat
    before: str = 0123456789 ,StringBufferLen(str) = 0   StringLen(str) = 10
     after: str = 012345 ,StringBufferLen(str) = 16   StringLen(str) = 6
  addition: str = 012345+ ,StringBufferLen(str) = 16   StringLen(str) = 7
*/

Voir aussi

StringBufferLen, StringLen, StringFill, StringInit, CharToString, ShortToString, CharArrayToString, ShortArrayToString