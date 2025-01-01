- StringAdd
- StringBufferLen
- StringCompare
- StringConcatenate
- StringFill
- StringFind
- StringGetCharacter
- StringInit
- StringLen
- StringSetLength
- StringReplace
- StringReserve
- StringSetCharacter
- StringSplit
- StringSubstr
- StringToLower
- StringToUpper
- StringTrimLeft
- StringTrimRight
StringSetCharacter
Rend la copie de la chaîne avec la valeur changée du symbole dans la position indiquée.
|
bool StringSetCharacter(
Paramètres
string_var
[in][out] La chaîne.
pos
[in] La position du symbole dans la chaîne. Peut être de 0 jusqu'à StringLen(text).
character
[in] Le code de symbole Unicode.
La valeur rendue
En cas de l'exécution fructueuse rend true, autrement false.Pour la réception du code de l'erreur il faut appeler la fonction GetLastError().
Note
Si la valeur pos est moins que la longueur de la chaîne et la valeur du code de symbole est= 0, la chaîne est coupée (mais la grandeur du buffer, distribuée pour la chaîne reste invariable). La longueur de la chaîne devient égale à la signification pos.
Si la signification du paramètre pos est égale à la signification de la longueur de la chaîne, le symbole indiqué est ajouté à la fin de la chaîne,et ainsi la longueur de la chaîne augmente sur une unité.
Exemple:
|
void OnStart()
Voir aussi
