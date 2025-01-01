void OnStart()

{

string str="0123456789";

Print("before: str = ",str,",StringBufferLen(str) = ",

StringBufferLen(str)," StringLen(str) = ",StringLen(str));

//--- ajoutez la valeur zéro au milieu de la chaîne

StringSetCharacter(str,6,0);

Print(" after: str = ",str,",StringBufferLen(str) = ",

StringBufferLen(str)," StringLen(str) = ",StringLen(str));

//--- ajoutons le symbole à la fin de la chaîne

int size=StringLen(str);

StringSetCharacter(str,size,'+');

Print("addition: str = ",str,",StringBufferLen(str) = ",

StringBufferLen(str)," StringLen(str) = ",StringLen(str));

}

/* Résultat

before: str = 0123456789 ,StringBufferLen(str) = 0 StringLen(str) = 10

after: str = 012345 ,StringBufferLen(str) = 16 StringLen(str) = 6

addition: str = 012345+ ,StringBufferLen(str) = 16 StringLen(str) = 7

*/