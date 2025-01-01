void OnStart()

{

//--- eliminare tutti i commenti sul grafico

Comment("");

//--- dichiarare una stringa, da cui otterremo i valori dei codici simbolo e ricordare la lunghezza della stringa

string message = "The script demonstrates the operation of the StringGetCharacter() function";

int length = StringLen(message);

//--- dichiarare una variabile stringa, alla quale aggiungeremo i simboli ottenuti dalla stringa demo

string text = "";

//--- nel ciclo della lunghezza della stringa demo

for(int i=0; i<length; i++)

{

//--- attendere 1/10 secondi

Sleep(100);

//--- ottenere un simbolo da una stringa situata nell'indice del ciclo nella stringa demo

ushort char_code=StringGetCharacter(message, i);

//--- aggiungere un simbolo alla stringa visualizzata e visualizzare la stringa risultante come commento grafico

text+=ShortToString(char_code);

Comment(text);

}

//--- aspettare due secondi e rimuovere il commento dal grafico

Sleep(2000);

Comment("");



/*

Risultato: la stringa demo appare sullo schermo carattere per carattere

The script demonstrates the operation of the StringGetCharacter() function

*/

}