Restituisce il valore di un simbolo, che si trova nella posizione specificata di una stringa.

ushort  StringGetCharacter(
   string  string_value,     // stringa
   int     pos               // posizione del simbolo nella stringa
   );

Parametri

string_value

[in]  String.

pos

[in]  Posizione del simbolo nella stringa. Può essere da 0 a StringLen(testo) -1.

Valore restituito

Codice del symbolo o 0 in caso di errore. Per ottenere il codice di errore chiamare GetLastError().

Esempio:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- eliminare tutti i commenti sul grafico
   Comment("");
//--- dichiarare una stringa, da cui otterremo i valori dei codici simbolo e ricordare la lunghezza della stringa
   string message = "The script demonstrates the operation of the StringGetCharacter() function";
   int    length  = StringLen(message);
//--- dichiarare una variabile stringa, alla quale aggiungeremo i simboli ottenuti dalla stringa demo
   string text    = "";
//--- nel ciclo della lunghezza della stringa demo
   for(int i=0i<lengthi++)
     {
 //--- attendere 1/10 secondi
      Sleep(100);
 //--- ottenere un simbolo da una stringa situata nell'indice del ciclo nella stringa demo
      ushort char_code=StringGetCharacter(messagei);
 //--- aggiungere un simbolo alla stringa visualizzata e visualizzare la stringa risultante come commento grafico
      text+=ShortToString(char_code);
      Comment(text);
     }
//--- aspettare due secondi e rimuovere il commento dal grafico
   Sleep(2000);
   Comment("");
   
  /*
  Risultato: la stringa demo appare sullo schermo carattere per carattere
   The script demonstrates the operation of the StringGetCharacter() function
  */
  }

