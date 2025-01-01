- StringAdd
- StringBufferLen
- StringCompare
- StringConcatenate
- StringFill
- StringFind
- StringGetCharacter
- StringInit
- StringLen
- StringSetLength
- StringReplace
- StringReserve
- StringSetCharacter
- StringSplit
- StringSubstr
- StringToLower
- StringToUpper
- StringTrimLeft
- StringTrimRight
StringGetCharacter
Restituisce il valore di un simbolo, che si trova nella posizione specificata di una stringa.
ushort StringGetCharacter(
Parametri
string_value
[in] String.
pos
[in] Posizione del simbolo nella stringa. Può essere da 0 a StringLen(testo) -1.
Valore restituito
Codice del symbolo o 0 in caso di errore. Per ottenere il codice di errore chiamare GetLastError().
Esempio:
void OnStart()
Vedi anche
StringSetCharacter, StringBufferLen, StringLen, StringFill, StringInit, StringToCharArray, StringToShortArray