void OnStart()

{

//--- définit la chaîne source avec six espaces à droite

string text="All spaces on the right will be removed from this string ";

//--- affiche la chaîne source dans le journal

PrintFormat("Source line:

'%s'", text);

//--- supprime tous les espaces à droite et affiche le nombre de caractères supprimés et la chaîne résultante dans le journal

int num=StringTrimRight(text);

PrintFormat("The StringTrimRight() function removed %d chars from the right side. Now the line looks like this:

'%s'", num, text);



/*

Résultat

Source line:

'All spaces on the right will be removed from this string '

The StringTrimRight() function removed 6 chars from the right side. Now the line looks like this:

'All spaces on the right will be removed from this string'

*/

}