- StringAdd
- StringBufferLen
- StringCompare
- StringConcatenate
- StringFill
- StringFind
- StringGetCharacter
- StringInit
- StringLen
- StringSetLength
- StringReplace
- StringReserve
- StringSetCharacter
- StringSplit
- StringSubstr
- StringToLower
- StringToUpper
- StringTrimLeft
- StringTrimRight
Supprime les symboles de retour chariot, les espaces et les tabulations à la fin de la chaîne. La chaîne est modifiée selon la place.
|
int StringTrimRight(
Paramètres
string_var
[in][out] La chaîne de caractères, qui sera coupée à droite.
Valeur de Retour
Retourne le nombre de symboles coupés.
Exemple :
|
void OnStart()
