Emir durumunu dizgi biçiminde alır.

string  StateDescription() const

Dönüş değeri

Dizgi biçiminde emir durumu.

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.