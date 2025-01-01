MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCOrderInfoStateDescription TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex StateDescription Emir durumunu dizgi biçiminde alır. string StateDescription() const Dönüş değeri Dizgi biçiminde emir durumu. Not Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir. State TimeExpiration