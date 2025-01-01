ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoStateDescription 

StateDescription

注文状態を文字列として取得します。

string  StateDescription() const

戻り値

文字列としての注文状態

注意事項

注文は Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。