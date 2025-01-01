DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCHistoryOrderInfoTypeFilling 

TypeFilling

Retourne le type d'exécution de l'ordre par ordre.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

Valeur de retour

Type de l'ordre (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING).

Note

L'ordre historique doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).