- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- Etat
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
InfoInteger
Retourne la valeur de la propriété spécifiée de type integer.
|
bool InfoInteger(
Paramètres
prop_id
[in] Identifiant de la propriété de type integer (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER).
var
[out] Référence à une variable de type long pour placer le résultat.
Valeur de retour
vrai en cas de succès, faux si la valeur de la propriété n'a pas pu être récupérée.
Note
L'ordre historique doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).