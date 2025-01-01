DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCHistoryOrderInfoInfoDouble 

InfoDouble

Retourne la valeur de la propriété spécifiée de type double.

bool  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // Identifiant de la propriété
   double&                     var          // référence sur la variable
   ) const

Paramètres

prop_id

[in]  Identifiant de la propriété de type double (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE).

var

[out]  Référence à une variable de type double pour placer le résultat.

Valeur de retour

vrai en cas de succès, faux si la valeur de la propriété n'a pas pu être récupérée.

Note

L'ordre historique doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).