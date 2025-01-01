Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCHistoryOrderInfoTypeTimeDescription
TypeTimeDescription
Retourne le type de l'ordre à l'heure d'expiration sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.
string TypeTimeDescription() const
Valeur de retour
Le type de l'ordre à l'heure d'expiration sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.
Note
L'ordre historique doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).