Retourne le type de l'ordre à l'heure d'expiration.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  TypeTime() const

Valeur de retour

Type de l'ordre (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME).

Note

L'ordre historique doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).