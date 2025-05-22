Modèles prêts à l'emploi pour inclure des indicateurs dans les Expert Advisors (Partie 2) : Volume et indicateurs de Bill Williams

Sommaire

Introduction

L'article poursuit le thème des modèles prêts à l'emploi pour l'utilisation d'indicateurs dans les EA. Nous verrons ici comment se connecter à des EA et comment utiliser les indicateurs de volume et de Bill Williams. Nous afficherons les données reçues des indicateurs sur le tableau de bord créé dans le premier article de cette série. Le panneau a également été amélioré. À la fin de l'article, nous examinerons brièvement ses changements et améliorations.

Pour chaque indicateur considéré, l'article présentera des modèles prêts à l'emploi à utiliser dans des programmes personnalisés :

Variables d'entrée et variables globales,

Initialisation des variables et création d'une poignée sur l’indicateur,

Dé-initialisation,

Réception des données de l'indicateur dans l'EA,

Exemple d'affichage des données obtenues sur le tableau de bord.







Indicateurs de Volume

Cet article, comme les précédents et les suivants de cette série, n'a qu'une valeur de référence et présente des avantages pratiques, car il nous permet de simplement copier les codes de l'article.

Les indicateurs de volume sont ceux qui rendent compte du volume. Sur le marché du Forex, le "volume" correspond au nombre de ticks (variations de prix) apparus dans l'intervalle de temps. Pour les titres boursiers, le volume est le volume des transactions exécutées (en contrats ou en termes monétaires).





Accumulation/Distribution

L’Accumulation Distribution (A/D) est déterminée par les changements de prix et de volume. Le volume agit comme un coefficient de pondération lors du changement de prix : plus le coefficient (le volume) est élevé, plus la contribution du changement de prix (pour cette période de temps) sera importante dans la valeur de l'indicateur.

En fait, cet indicateur est une version de l'indicateur On-Balance Volume plus couramment utilisé. Ils sont tous deux utilisés pour confirmer les changements de prix en mesurant le volume respectif des ventes.

Lorsque l'indicateur Accumulation/Distribution augmente, cela signifie qu'il y a accumulation (achat) d'un titre particulier, étant donné que la majeure partie du volume des ventes est liée à une tendance à la hausse des prix. Lorsque l'indicateur baisse, cela signifie que le titre est distribué (vendu), car la plupart des ventes ont lieu pendant le mouvement de baisse des prix.

Les divergences entre l'indicateur Accumulation/Distribution et le prix du titre indiquent les changements de prix à venir. En règle générale, dans le cas de telles divergences, la tendance du prix évolue dans la direction de l'indicateur. Donc, si l'indicateur augmente et que le prix du titre baisse, il faut s'attendre à un retournement du prix.





Paramètres

La fonction iAD() est utilisée pour créer le handle, ou poignée, sur l'indicateur :

Retourne la poignée de l'indicateur Accumulation/Distribution. Un seul buffer.

int iAD ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol [in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel. period [in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle. applied_volume [in] Volume utilisé. Une valeur de l’énumération ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME. Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.

Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

L'énumération ENUM_LINE_STATE a été créée pour simplifier l'obtention de l'état d'une ligne d'indicateur, sa forme et sa position par rapport à la ligne d'un autre indicateur ou d'un autre niveau.

Pour en savoir plus sur l'énumération dans les paramètres de l’ATR de l'article précédent.

Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier de classe du panneau :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Initialisation

Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "A/D" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "A/D" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Dé-initialisation

Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }

Récupération des résultats

Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :





Vous pouvez consulter le test TestVolumeAD.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.







Money Flow Index

Le Money Flow Index (MFI) est l'indicateur technique qui indique le taux auquel l'argent est investi dans un titre et en est retiré. La construction et l'interprétation de l'indicateur sont similaires au Relative Force Index, à la seule différence que le volume est important pour le MFI.

Lors de l'analyse de l'indice des flux monétaires, il convient de prendre en considération les points suivants :

les divergences entre l'indicateur et l'évolution du prix. Si les prix augmentent alors que le MFI diminue (ou vice versa), la probabilité d'un retournement des prix est grande ;

La valeur du Money Flow Index, qui est supérieure à 80 ou inférieure à 20, signale en conséquence un pic ou un creux potentiel du marché.









Paramètres

La fonction iMFI() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :

int iMFI ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int ma_period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol [in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel. period [in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle. ma_period [in] Période (nombre de barres) pour le calcul de l'indicateur. applied_volume [in] Volume utilisé. Une valeur de l’énumération ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME. Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.

Déclarez les variables d'entrée et variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input double InpOverbough= 80 ; input double InpOversold = 20 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title;

Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input double InpOverbough= 80 ; input double InpOversold = 20 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Initialisation

Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "MFI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "MFI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 243 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 4 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Dé-initialisation

Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Récupération des résultats

Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); string ovb= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,overbough); panel.DrawText( "Overbough" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 66 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,overbough); color clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Oversold" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); string ovs= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 68 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,oversold); clr=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

L'emplacement de la ligne de l'indicateur dans les zones de sur-achat/sur-vente est indiqué sur le panneau par une couleur de texte.



De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :





Vous pouvez consulter le test TestVolumeMFI.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.





On Balance Volume

L’On Balance Volume (OBV) est un indicateur technique du momentum qui relie le volume à la variation du prix. L'indicateur, imaginé par Joseph Granville, est assez simple. Si le prix de clôture de la barre actuelle est supérieur à celui de la barre précédente, le volume de la barre actuelle est ajouté à l'OBV précédent. Si le prix de clôture de la barre actuelle est inférieur à celui de la barre précédente, le volume actuel est soustrait de l'OBV précédent.

L'hypothèse de base, en ce qui concerne l'analyse de l’On Balance Volume, est que les changements de l’OBV précèdent les changements de prix. La théorie est que l'argent intelligent peut être vu comme affluant vers le titre par un OBV en hausse. Lorsque le public s'engage dans la sécurité, la sécurité et le volume en équilibre progressent.

Si l'évolution du cours du titre précède celle de l'OBV, il y a "non-confirmation". Les non-confirmations peuvent se produire sur des sommets de marchés haussiers (lorsque le titre augmente sans, ou avant, l'OBV) ou sur des creux de marchés baissiers (lorsque le titre chute sans, ou avant, l'indicateur technique On Balance Volume).

L'OBV est dans une tendance haussière lorsque chaque nouveau sommet est plus élevé que le précédent et que chaque nouveau creux est plus élevé que le précédent. De la même façon, l’On Balance Volume suit une tendance à la baisse lorsque chaque pic successif est inférieur au pic précédent et que chaque creux successif est inférieur au creux précédent. Lorsque l'OBV évolue de façon latérale et n'enregistre pas de hauts et de bas successifs, il s'agit d'une tendance douteuse.

Une fois qu'une tendance est établie, elle reste en vigueur jusqu'à ce qu'elle soit brisée. Il y a deux façons d’identifier la fin de la tendance de l’On Balance Volume. La première se produit lorsque la tendance passe d'une tendance à la hausse à une tendance à la baisse, ou d'une tendance à la baisse à une tendance à la hausse.

La deuxième façon dont la tendance de l’OBV peut être cassée est si la tendance se transforme en tendance douteuse et reste douteuse pendant plus de 3 jours. Ainsi, si le titre passe d'une tendance haussière à une tendance douteuse et ne reste douteux que pendant 2 jours avant de repasser à une tendance haussière, on considère que l’On Balance Volume a toujours été dans une tendance haussière.Lorsque l'OBV passe à une tendance haussière ou baissière, un "breakout", ou cassure, s'est produit.

Comme les ruptures de l’OBV précèdent normalement les ruptures de prix, les investisseurs devraient acheter des positions longues sur les ruptures à la hausse de l'On Balance Volume. De façon similaire, les investisseurs devraient vendre à découvert lorsque l'OBV casse à la baisse. Les positions doivent être maintenues jusqu'à ce que la tendance change.









Paramètres

La fonction iOBV() est utilisée pour créer le handle de l'indicateur :

Retourne le handle de l'indicateur On Balance Volume. Un seul buffer.

int iOBV ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol



[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel. period [in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle. applied_volume [in] Volume utilisé. Toute valeur de l'énumération ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME. Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.

Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Initialisation

Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "OBV" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iOBV ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "OBV" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iOBV ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Dé-initialisation

Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Récupération des résultats

Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :





Vous pouvez consulter le test TestVolumeOBV.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.





Volumes

Pour le marché du Forex, l'indicateur Volumes est l'indicateur du nombre de changements de prix sur chaque barre d’une période sélectionnée. Pour les symboles boursiers, il s'agit d'un indicateur des volumes réellement échangés (contrats, argent, unités, etc.).









Paramètres

La fonction iVolumes() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :

Retourne le handle de l'indicateur décrivant les volumes. Un seul buffer.

int iVolumes ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume )

symbol [in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel. period [in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle. applied_volume [in] Volume utilisé. Toute valeur de l'énumération ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME. Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.

Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Initialisation

Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Volumes" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Volumes" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Dé-initialisation

Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Récupération des résultats

Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 0 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

La couleur du texte d'état sur le panneau correspond à la couleur de la colonne de l'indicateur sur laquelle se trouve le curseur.



De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :





Vous pouvez consulter le test TestVolumeVolumes.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.





Indicateurs de Bill Williams

Les indicateurs de Bill Williams sont inclus dans un groupe distinct, car ils font partie du système de trading décrit dans ses livres.





Accélérateur Oscillateur

Le prix est le dernier élément à changer. Avant les changements de prix, la force motrice du marché change de direction, l'accélération de la force motrice doit ralentir et devenir nulle. Ensuite, il commence à accélérer jusqu'à ce que le prix commence à changer de direction.

L’Oscillateur Acceleration/Deceleration (AC) mesure l'accélération et la décélération de la force motrice actuelle. Cet indicateur changera de direction avant tout changement de la force motrice qui, à son tour, changera de direction avant le prix. Si vous comprenez que l'Accélération/Décélération est un signal d'alerte précoce, vous bénéficiez d'avantages évidents.

La ligne zéro est en fait l'endroit où la force motrice est en équilibre avec l'accélération. Si l'Accélération/Décélération est supérieure à zéro, il est généralement plus facile pour l'accélération de poursuivre le mouvement vers le haut (et vice versa dans les cas où elle est inférieure à zéro). Contrairement à l’ Awesome Oscillator, le passage de la ligne zéro n'est pas un signal. La seule chose à faire pour contrôler le marché et prendre des décisions est de surveiller les changements de couleur. Pour vous éviter de sérieuses réflexions, vous devez vous rappeler que vous ne pouvez pas acheter à l'aide de l'Accélération/Décélération, lorsque la barre actuelle est colorée en rouge, et que vous ne pouvez pas vendre, lorsque la barre actuelle est colorée en vert.

Si vous entrez sur le marché dans le sens de la force motrice (l'indicateur est supérieur à zéro, à l'achat, ou inférieur à zéro, à la vente), vous n'avez besoin que de 2 barres vertes pour acheter (2 barres rouges pour vendre). Si la force motrice est dirigée contre la position à ouvrir (indicateur inférieur à zéro pour l'achat ou supérieur à zéro pour la vente), une confirmation est nécessaire, d'où la nécessité d'une barre supplémentaire. Dans ce cas, l'indicateur doit afficher 3 barres rouges au-dessus de la ligne zéro pour une position courte et 3 barres vertes au-dessous de la ligne zéro pour une position longue.





Paramètres

La fonction iAC() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :

Crée l'indicateur Accelerator Oscillator et renvoie son handle. Un seul buffer.

int iAC ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period );

symbol [in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel. period [in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle. Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.

Déclarez des variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur (l'indicateur n'a pas d'entrées sauf pour définir les couleurs des barres de l'histogramme haussier et baissier) :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Initialisation

Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AC" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAC ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AC" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAC ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Dé-initialisation

Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Récupération des résultats

Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 0 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

La couleur des textes d'état de la ligne de l’indicateur sur le tableau de bord correspond à la couleur des barres de l'histogramme sur lesquelles se trouve le curseur.



De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :





Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsAC.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.





Alligator

La plupart du temps, le marché reste stationnaire. Ce n'est que pendant 15 à 30% du temps que le marché génère des tendances, et les traders qui ne se trouvent pas sur la bourse elle-même tirent la plupart de leurs profits de ces tendances. Mon grand-père avait l'habitude de le répéter : "Même un poulet aveugle trouvera ses grains s'il est toujours nourri à la même heure". Nous appelons le trading sur tendance "un marché de poulets aveugles". Il nous a fallu des années, mais nous avons mis au point un indicateur qui nous permet de garder la tête froide jusqu'à ce que nous atteignions le "marché des poulets aveugles".

Bill Williams

L’Alligator est une combinaison de lignes de Balance (des Moyennes Mobiles), qui utilisent la géométrie fractale et la dynamique non linéaire.

La ligne bleue (la Mâchoire de l'Alligator) est la ligne d'équilibre pour la période utilisée pour construire un graphique (une moyenne mobile lissée sur 13 périodes, déplacée de 8 barres dans le futur) ;

La ligne rouge (les Dents de l'Alligator) est la ligne d'équilibre pour une période de temps significative, abaissée d’un ordre (une moyenne mobile lissée à 8 périodes, déplacée de 5 barres dans le futur) ;

La ligne verte (Lèvres d'alligator) est la ligne d'équilibre pour une période de temps significative, abaissée d’une autre ordre (une moyenne mobile lissée à 5 périodes, déplacée de 3 barres dans le futur).

Les Lèvres, les Dents et les Mâchoires de l'Alligator illustrent l'interaction entre différentes périodes. Étant donné que les tendances du marché ne peuvent être identifiées que pendant 15 à 30% du temps, nous devons suivre les tendances et ne pas travailler sur des marchés qui ne fluctuent qu'à l'intérieur de certaines périodes de prix.

Lorsque les Mâchoires, les Dents et les Lèvres sont fermées ou entrelacées, l'Alligator s'endort ou est déjà endormi. Lorsqu'il dort, sa faim augmente - donc plus il dort, plus il aura faim lorsqu'il se réveillera. Lorsqu'il se réveille, la première chose qu'il fait est d'ouvrir la bouche et de commencer à bâiller. Puis il commence à entendre l'odeur de la nourriture : la viande d'un taureau ou d'un ours, et se met à la chasser. Après avoir mangé suffisamment pour se sentir rassasié, l'Alligator commence à se désintéresser de la nourriture et du prix (les lignes d'équilibre se rejoignent) - c'est le moment de prendre vos profits.









Paramètres

La fonction iAlligator() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :

Retourne un handle sur l’indicateur Alligator.

int iAlligator ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel. period [in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle. jaw_period [in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne bleue (Mâchoire de l’Alligator). jaw_shift [in] Décalage de la ligne bleue par rapport au graphique des prix. teeth_period [in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne rouge (Dents de l’Alligator). teeth_shift [in] Décalage de la ligne rouge par rapport au graphique des prix. lips_period [in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne verte (Lèvres de l’Alligator). lips_shift [in] Décalage de la ligne verte par rapport au graphique des prix. ma_method [in] Méthode de calcul de la moyenne. Toute valeur de l'énumération ENUM_MA_METHOD. applied_price [in] Le prix appliqué. Une des constantes de prix ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE ou un autre indicateur. Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé. Indices des buffers : 0 - GATORJAW_LINE, 1 - GATORTEETH_LINE, 2 - GATORLIPS_LINE.





Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Initialisation

Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iAlligator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iAlligator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 261 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 5 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Dé-initialisation

Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Récupération des résultats

Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); double value_jaws=IndicatorValue(handle,index, GATORJAW_LINE ); double value_teeth=IndicatorValue(handle,index, GATORTEETH_LINE ); double value_lips=IndicatorValue(handle,index, GATORLIPS_LINE ); string jaws_str= StringFormat ( "Jaws(%lu)" ,period_jaws); panel.DrawText(jaws_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); string value_str=(value_jaws!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_jaws,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); string teeth_str= StringFormat ( "Teeth(%lu)" ,period_teeth); panel.DrawText(teeth_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(value_teeth!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_teeth,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); string lips_str= StringFormat ( "Lips(%lu)" ,period_jaws); panel.DrawText(lips_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(value_lips!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_lips,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Teeth vs Jaws" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_tj=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 1 ,value_jaws,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , GATORJAW_LINE )); string state_tj_str= ( state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Teeth > Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Teeth < Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_tj) ); color clr=(state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_tj_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Lips vs Teeth" , panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_lt=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 2 ,value_teeth,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , GATORTEETH_LINE )); string state_lt_str= ( state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Lips > Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Lips < Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_lt) ); clr=(state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_lt_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

En plus des valeurs des lignes de l’indicateur sur les barres situées sous le curseur, le panneau affiche aussi les états des ratios des lignes Dents - Mâchoires et Lèvres - Dents. Leurs relations sont affichées dans le texte et leurs positions relatives sont indiquées par la couleur du texte affiché.



De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :





Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.





Awesome Oscillator

L’indicateur technique Awesome Oscillator de Bill Williams (AO) est une moyenne mobile simple à 34 périodes, tracée à travers les points centraux des barres (H+L)/2, qui est soustraite de la moyenne mobile simple à 5 périodes, construite à travers les points centraux des barres (H+L)/2. Il nous montre très clairement ce qui se passe au niveau de la force motrice du marché à l'heure actuelle.

Signaux d'Achat Valides



le signal de la soucoupe est généré lorsque l'histogramme a inversé sa direction du bas vers le haut. La deuxième barre est plus basse que la première et est colorée en rouge. La troisième barre est plus haute que la deuxième et est colorée en vert ;

pour que le signal de soucoupe soit généré, l'histogramme doit comporter au moins trois barres.

La "soucoupe" est le seul signal d'achat qui survient lorsque l'histogramme est au-dessus de la ligne zéro. N'oubliez pas les éléments suivants :

Gardez à l'esprit que toutes les barres de l'Awesome Oscillator doivent être au-dessus de la ligne de zéro pour que le signal de soucoupe puisse être utilisé.

Le "Zero Line Cross" est un signal d'achat formé lorsque l'histogramme passe de valeurs négatives à des valeurs positives. Il convient de garder à l'esprit ce qui suit :

pour que ce signal soit généré, seules deux barres sont nécessaires ;

la première barre doit être en dessous de la ligne zéro, la seconde doit la franchir (passage d'une valeur négative à une valeur positive) ;

la génération simultanée de signaux d'achat et de vente est impossible.

Le "Twin Peaks" est le seul signal d'achat qui peut être généré lorsque les valeurs de l'histogramme sont inférieures à zéro. N'oubliez pas les points suivants :

le signal est généré lorsque vous avez un pic pointant vers le bas (le plus bas) qui est en dessous de la ligne zéro et qui est suivi par un autre pic pointant vers le bas qui est un peu plus élevé (un chiffre négatif avec une valeur absolue moindre, qui est donc plus proche de la ligne zéro), que le pic précédent pointant vers le bas ;

l'histogramme doit être inférieur à la ligne zéro entre les deux pics. Si le graphique à barres franchit la ligne de zéro dans la section située entre les pics, le signal d'achat ne fonctionne pas. Cependant, un signal d'achat différent sera généré - le croisement de la ligne zéro ;

chaque nouveau pic du graphique en barres doit être plus élevé (un nombre négatif d'une valeur absolue inférieure qui est plus proche de la ligne du zéro) que le pic précédent ;

si un nouveau pic plus élevé se forme (plus proche de la ligne de zéro) et que le graphique en barres n'a pas franchi la ligne de zéro, un signal d'achat supplémentaire sera généré.

Signaux de Vente



Les signaux de vente de l'Awesome Oscillator sont identiques aux signaux d'achat. Le signal Source est inversé car il est inférieur à zéro. Le Zero Line Cross est à la baisse - la première barre est au-dessus de zéro, la seconde en dessous. Le signal des deux pics est plus élevé que la ligne de zéro et est également inversé.





Paramètres

La fonction iAO() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :

Retourne la poignée de l'indicateur de l'Awesome Oscillator. Un seul buffer.

int iAO ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period );

symbol [in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel. period [in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle. Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.





Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Initialisation

Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AO" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAO ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AO" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAO ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Dé-initialisation

Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Récupération des résultats

Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 0 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "AO vs Zero" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_zero=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 , 0 ); string state_zero_str= ( state_zero==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "AO > 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "AO < 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_zero) ); clr=(state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrGreen : state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_zero_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

En plus de décrire l'état de la ligne de l’indicateur, qui a la couleur de la barre de l'histogramme située sous le curseur, le panneau affiche l'état de sa position par rapport à zéro. Lorsque la ligne de l'indicateur croise la ligne zéro vers le haut, elle est marquée d'un texte vert, et la direction vers le bas est marquée d'un texte rouge.



De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :





Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsAO.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.





Fractales

Tous les marchés se caractérisent par le fait que, la plupart du temps, les prix ne fluctuent pas beaucoup et que les changements de tendance ne sont visibles que sur une courte période (15 à 30%). Les périodes les plus lucratives sont généralement celles où les prix du marché évoluent selon une certaine tendance.

Une fractale est l'un des 5 indicateurs du système de trading de Bill Williams, qui permet de détecter le bas ou le haut. La définition technique d'une fractale ascendante est une série d'au moins 5 barres successives, dans laquelle il y a 2 barres, avant et après le maximum le plus élevé, qui ont des maximums inférieurs. La figure d'inversion est une série d'au moins 5 barres successives, avec le BAS le plus bas au milieu et deux BAS plus élevés de part et d'autre, ce qui correspond à la fractale de vente. Sur un graphique, les fractales ont les valeurs High et Low, et sont indiquées par des flèches vers le haut ou vers le bas.

Les signaux de l'indicateur technique Fractales doivent être filtrés à l'aide de l'indicateur technique Alligator. En d'autres termes, vous ne devez pas conclure une transaction d'achat si la fractale est inférieure aux Dents de l'Alligator et vous ne devez pas conclure une transaction de vente si la fractale est supérieure aux Dents de l'Alligator. Une fois que le signal fractal est formé et qu'il est en vigueur, ce qui est déterminé par sa position au-delà des Mâchoires de l'Alligator, il reste un signal jusqu'à ce qu'il soit touché ou jusqu'à l'apparition d'un signal fractal plus récent.





Paramètres

La fonction iFractals() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :

Retourne la poignée de l'indicateur Fractals.

int iFractals ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period );

symbol [in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel. period [in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle. Valeur de Retour Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé. Index des buffers : 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE.





Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Initialisation

Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Fractals" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iFractals ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Fractals" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iFractals ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Dé-initialisation

Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Récupération des résultats

Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Up" , panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, UPPER_LINE ); string value_str0=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str0,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Down" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index, LOWER_LINE ); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,ind_digits) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Après avoir compilé et lancé l'EA sur le graphique, nous pouvons contrôler les valeurs des buffers de l'indicateur sur le tableau de bord :





Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.





Gator Oscillator

L'Oscillateur Gator est basé sur l’Alligator et indique le degré de convergence/divergence de ses lignes d'équilibre (Moyenne Mobile lissée). L'histogramme du haut représente la différence absolue entre les valeurs des lignes bleues et rouges. L'histogramme du bas est la différence absolue entre les valeurs de la ligne rouge et de la ligne verte, mais avec le signe moins, car l'histogramme est dessiné de haut en bas.





Paramètres

La fonction iGator() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :

Retourne la poignée de l'indicateur Gator. L'oscillateur montre la différence entre les lignes bleue et rouge de l'Alligator (histogramme supérieur) et la différence entre les lignes rouge et verte (histogramme inférieur).

int iGator ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel. period [in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle. jaw_period [in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne bleue (Mâchoire de l’Alligator). jaw_shift [in] Décalage de la ligne bleue de l'Alligator par rapport au graphique des prix. N'est pas directement lié au décalage visuel de l'histogramme de l'indicateur. teeth_period [in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne rouge (Dents de l’Alligator). teeth_shift [in] Décalage de la ligne rouge de l'Alligator par rapport au graphique des prix. N'est pas directement lié au décalage visuel de l'histogramme de l'indicateur. lips_period [in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne verte (Lèvres de l’Alligator). lips_shift [in] Décalage de la ligne verte de l'Alligator par rapport au graphique des prix. N'est pas directement lié au décalage visuel de l'histogramme de l'indicateur. ma_method [in] Méthode de calcul de la moyenne. Peut avoir n'importe quelle valeur de l'énumération ENUM_MA_METHOD. applied_price [in] Le prix appliqué. Une des constantes de prix ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE ou un autre indicateur. Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé. Indices des buffers : 0 - UPPER_HISTOGRAM, 1 - couleur du buffer de l'histogramme supérieur, 2 - LOWER_HISTOGRAM, 3 - couleur du buffer de l'histogramme inférieur.





Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Initialisation

Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iGator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iGator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Dé-initialisation

Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Récupération des résultats

Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, UPPER_HISTOGRAM ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 1 ); double value2=IndicatorValue(handle,index, LOWER_HISTOGRAM ); double value3=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 3 ); color clr= clrNONE ; panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Up" , panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); clr=(value1> 0 ? clrRed : clrGreen ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Down" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,ind_digits) : "" ); clr=(value3> 0 ? clrRed : clrGreen ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

La couleur du texte décrivant les valeurs des buffers de l’indicateur est égale à la barre correspondante de l'histogramme des indicateurs.



De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :







Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsGator.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.





Market Facilitation Index

Le Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI) est l'indicateur qui montre le changement de prix pour un tick. Les valeurs absolues de l'indicateur ne signifient rien en l'état, seules les variations de l'indicateur ont un sens. Bill Williams insiste sur l'interchangeabilité du MFI et du volume :

Le Market Facilitation Index augmente et le volume augmente - cela indique que : a) le nombre d'acteurs entrant sur le marché augmente (le volume augmente) b) les nouveaux acteurs entrant ouvrent des positions dans la direction du développement de la barre, c'est-à-dire que le mouvement a commencé et s'accélère.

Le Market Facilitation Index baisse et le volume diminue. Cela signifie que les acteurs du marché ne sont plus intéressés.

Le Market Facilitation Index augmente, mais le volume diminue. Il est très probable que le marché ne soit pas soutenu par le volume des traders et que le prix varie en raison des spéculations des traders sur le parquet (agents de change et courtiers).

Le Market Facilitation Index diminue, mais le volume augmente. Il y a une bataille entre les haussiers et les baissiers, caractérisée par un volume important de ventes et d'achats, mais le prix ne change pas de manière significative puisque les forces sont égales. L'une des parties en présence (acheteurs contre vendeurs) finira par remporter la bataille. Généralement, la rupture d'une telle barre vous permet de savoir si cette barre détermine la poursuite de la tendance ou si elle l'annule. Bill Williams appelle ce type de bar "curtsying".









Paramètres

La fonction iBWMFI() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :

Renvoie le handle sur l’indicateur Market Facilitation Index. Un seul buffer.

int iBWMFI ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol [in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel. period [in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle. applied_volume [in] Volume utilisé. Toute valeur de l'énumération ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME. Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.





Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Initialisation

Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "BW MFI" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iBWMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "BW MFI" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iBWMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Dé-initialisation

Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Récupération des résultats

Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); static bool create= false ; static int hv= INVALID_HANDLE ; if (!create) { ResetLastError (); hv= iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (hv== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle Volumes. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ; } create= true ; } ENUM_LINE_STATE state_vol=LineState(hv,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText( "BW MFI State" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); color clr= clrNONE ; string state_str=LineStateDescription(state); if ((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str= "MFI Up, Vol Up" ; clr= clrGreen ; } if ((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str= "MFI Dn, Vol Dn" ; clr= clrSaddleBrown ; } if ((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str= "MFI Up, Vol Dn" ; clr= clrBlue ; } if ((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str= "MFI Dn, Vol Up" ; clr= clrLightCoral ; } name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText(state_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Il est possible d'obtenir les données de l'indicateur BW MFI de la manière habituelle - par le biais des fonctions universelles fournies ici. En effet, pour colorer les barres de l'histogramme, deux indicateurs sont comparés : la valeur de la barre de l'histogramme et la valeur du volume par rapport à leurs valeurs précédentes. Pour obtenir le volume dans la fonction, créez un handle d'indicateur Volumes (une fois lors du premier accès) et comparez les états des lignes BW MFI et Volumes. Une description de leur relation mutuelle est affichée sur le panneau sous forme de texte.



De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :

Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.





Raffinement des classes de tableaux de bord :

Dans les EA de tests de cette série, nous utilisons le tableau de bord créé dans le premier article. Il était possible de créer un tableau dans le panel. Les coordonnées du tableau peuvent être utilisées pour afficher des données sur le tableau de bord. Les classes de tableaux de bord ont été finalisées. Vous pouvez créer un nombre illimité de tableaux pour y placer des données. J'ai également corrigé la disparition temporaire des données du tableau de bord après avoir réduit le tableau de bord, changé de période et développé à nouveau le tableau de bord. Passons brièvement en revue les changements apportés afin de ne pas revenir sur les changements apportés aux classes du tableau de bord.

Désormais, chaque tableau créé sur le panneau peut renvoyer ses coordonnées : X1, Y1 - coin supérieur gauche, X2 et Y2 - coin inférieur droit. Chaque plaque se voit attribuer son propre identifiant et son propre nom, ce qui permet d'y accéder pour obtenir des données.

La classe de données tabulaires CTableData comporte désormais des variables privées et des méthodes publiques pour écrire et renvoyer ces valeurs :

class CTableData : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_rows; uint m_id; int m_x1; int m_y1; int m_x2; int m_y2; int m_w; int m_h; string m_name; public : void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } uint ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } void SetX1( const uint x1) { this .m_x1=( int )x1; } void SetX2( const uint x2) { this .m_x2=( int )x2; } void SetY1( const uint y1) { this .m_y1=( int )y1; } void SetY2( const uint y2) { this .m_y2=( int )y2; } void SetCoords( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .SetX1(x1); this .SetY1(y1); this .SetX2(x2); this .SetY2(y2); } int X1( void ) const { return this .m_x1; } int X2( void ) const { return this .m_x2; } int Y1( void ) const { return this .m_y1; } int Y2( void ) const { return this .m_y2; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_x2- this .m_x1+ 1 ; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_y2- this .m_y1+ 1 ; }

Ajout d'une méthode publique qui renvoie le nombre de cellules dans la ligne spécifiée :

int ColumnsInRow( const int row_index) { if ( this .RowsTotal()== 0 ) return 0 ; CTableRow *row= this .GetRow(row_index); return (row!= NULL ? row.CellsTotal() : 0 ); }

Ajout d'une méthode publique qui renvoie le nombre total de cellules du tableau :

int CellsTotal( void ) { if ( this .RowsTotal()== 0 ) return 0 ; int num= 0 ; int total= this .RowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) num+= this .ColumnsInRow(i); return num; }

Auparavant, nous renvoyions simplement le nombre de colonnes dans la première ligne du tableau en espérant que leur nombre soit le même dans chaque ligne. Nous pouvons maintenant obtenir le nombre total de cellules du tableau - par le nombre de cellules placées dans chaque ligne du tableau. Nous pouvons également obtenir un nombre de cellules dans une ligne donnée. Il est donc possible de créer des tableaux sans treillis. La création de tableaux avec différents nombres de cellules dans les lignes n'a pas été testée en raison de l'absence de demande dans les tâches actuelles. Il est très probable que des améliorations supplémentaires soient nécessaires. Mais pour l'instant, ces tableaux ne sont pas nécessaires.

La classe comprend la méthode virtuelle Compare qui permet de comparer les tables par ID (mode = 0) ou par nom (mode != 0) :

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CTableData *compared=node; if (mode== 0 ) return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); else return ( this .Name()==compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()>compared.Name() ? 1 : - 1 ); }

L'ID de la table créée est maintenant transmis au constructeur paramétrique de la classe :

CTableData( const uint id) : m_id(id){ this .m_list_rows.Clear(); this .m_name= "" ; } ~CTableData( void ) { this .m_list_rows.Clear(); }





Alors que l'instance de l'objet de données tabulaires était précédemment déclarée dans la classe du tableau, maintenant nous déclarons la liste pour contenir des pointeurs vers les tableaux créés dans le panneau.



class CDashboard : public CObject { private : CCanvas m_canvas; CCanvas m_workspace; CArrayObj m_list_table; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program_type; ENUM_MOUSE_STATE m_mouse_state;

Déclarez les variables permettant de créer des noms de fichiers pour enregistrer les pixels de l'arrière-plan et de la zone de travail dans un fichier de la section privée :

string m_name_gv_m; string m_name_gv_u; string m_filename_bg; string m_filename_ws; uint m_array_wpx[]; uint m_array_ppx[];

Ajout et amélioration des méthodes pour travailler avec les polices de caractères du panneau, ainsi que pour créer et obtenir des tableaux et leurs coordonnées :

void SetFontParams( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 ); string FontParams( int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle); string FontName( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); } uint FontFlags( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); } void DrawText( const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ); bool CreateNewTable( const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); CTableData *GetTable( const uint id); CTableData *GetTable( const string name); void DrawGrid( const uint table_id, const uint x, const uint y, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void DrawGridAutoFill( const uint table_id, const uint border, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void GridPrint( const uint table_id, const uint indent= 0 ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table. Print (indent); } void CellXY( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column, int &x, int &y) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table.CellXY(row,column,x,y); } int CellX( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return table.CellX(row,column); } int CellY( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return table.CellY(row,column); } void TableCoords( const uint table_id, int &x1, int &y1, int &x2, int &y2) { x1=y1=x2=y2= WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return ; x1=table.X1(); y1=table.Y1(); x2=table.X2(); y2=table.Y2(); } int TableX1( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.X1() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableY1( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.Y1() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableX2( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.X2() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableY2( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.Y2() : WRONG_VALUE ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); CDashboard( const uint id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int wnd=- 1 ); ~CDashboard();





Dans le constructeur de la classe, créez des noms de fichiers pour enregistrer l'arrière-plan et l'espace de travail :

this .m_name_gv_x= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_X" ; this .m_name_gv_y= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_Y" ; this .m_name_gv_m= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_Minimize" ; this .m_name_gv_u= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_Unpin" ; this .m_filename_bg= this .m_program_name+ "\\Dashboard" +( string ) this .m_id+ "\\background.bin" ; this .m_filename_ws= this .m_program_name+ "\\Dashboard" +( string ) this .m_id+ "\\workspace.bin" ;

À la toute fin du constructeur, si le panneau est fermé ou réduit, les données des fichiers sont chargées dans les tableaux de pixels de l'arrière-plan et de l'espace de travail :

if ( this .m_minimized) { if (:: FileIsExist ( this .m_filename_bg)) this .FileLoadBackground(); if (:: FileIsExist ( this .m_filename_ws)) this .FileLoadWorkspace(); } }

Ainsi, si les pixels ont été précédemment enregistrés dans des fichiers et que le panneau est créé dans une forme réduite, l'apparence du panneau est chargée à partir des fichiers et le panneau est dessiné dans une forme réduite. Lorsqu'il est développé, son apparence est obtenue à partir des tableaux de pixels remplis dans les fichiers.

Dans le destructeur, si le panneau est réduit, avant de supprimer les objets du panneau, nous devons le développer, écrire les données des pixels dans les fichiers et le réduire à nouveau. Après cela, nous pouvons supprimer les objets du panneau - leur apparence est déjà sauvegardée dans les fichiers pour être restaurée lors de la création ultérieure dans le constructeur :

CDashboard::~CDashboard() { :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_x, this .m_x); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_y, this .m_y); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_m, this .m_minimized); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_u, this .m_movable); if ( this .m_minimized) { this .Expand(); this .SaveBackground(); this .SaveWorkspace(); this .Collapse(); } else { this .SaveBackground(); this .SaveWorkspace(); } this .FileSaveBackground(); this .FileSaveWorkspace(); this .m_canvas.Destroy(); this .m_workspace.Destroy(); }





Dans le bloc de gestion des clics sur le bouton minimiser/maximiser du panneau, cochez le drapeau et enregistrez l'arrière-plan et l'espace de travail dans des tableaux de pixels si le panneau est développé :

else if (state==MOUSE_STATE_PRESSED_INSIDE_MINIMIZE) { this .SetChartsTool( false ); if (! this .m_minimized) { this .SaveWorkspace(); this .SaveBackground(); } this .m_minimized=! this .m_minimized; this .Draw( this .m_title); this .RedrawHeaderArea(); if ( this .m_minimized && ! this .m_movable) this .Move( this .m_x_dock, this .m_y_dock); this .m_canvas.Update(); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_m, this .m_minimized); }





Les chaînes de caractères permettant d'enregistrer le tableau de pixels ont été supprimées de la méthode de réduction des panneaux. Désormais, l'enregistrement des pixels ne se fait que lorsque l'on appuie sur le bouton pour minimiser/maximiser :

void CDashboard::Collapse( void ) { this .SaveWorkspace(); this .SaveBackground(); int h= this .m_h; if (! this .SetSizes( this .m_canvas.Width(), this .m_header_h)) return ; this .DrawHeaderArea( this .m_title); this .m_h=h; }





Mise en œuvre d'une méthode qui renvoie l'ensemble des paramètres de la police de caractères du tableau de bord :

string CDashboard::FontParams( int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle) { size= this .m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); flags= this .m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); angle= this .m_workspace.FontAngleGet(); return this .m_workspace.FontNameGet(); }

La méthode renvoie le nom de la police de caractères. La taille de la police, ses drapeaux et son angle sont inscrits dans les variables transmises par le lien.



La couleur du texte est désormais également transmise à la méthode de dessin. La valeur par défaut est clrNONE, c'est-à-dire la couleur de texte précédemment définie :

void CDashboard::DrawText( const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ) { int w=width; int h=height; if (width== 0 && height== 0 ) this .m_workspace.Erase( 0x00FFFFFF ); else { if (width== WRONG_VALUE && height== WRONG_VALUE ) this .m_workspace.TextSize(text,w,h); else { w=(width == WRONG_VALUE ? this .m_workspace.TextWidth(text) : width> 0 ? width : 1 ); h=(height== WRONG_VALUE ? this .m_workspace.TextHeight(text) : height> 0 ? height : 1 ); } this .m_workspace.FillRectangle(x,y,x+w,y+h, 0x00FFFFFF ); } this .m_workspace. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB ( clr== clrNONE ? this .m_fore_color : clr)); this .m_workspace.Update( false ); }





Mise en œuvre de méthodes permettant de créer une nouvelle table et d'obtenir des données tabulaires par ID et par nom de table :



bool CDashboard::CreateNewTable( const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { uint num=(id> WRONG_VALUE ? id : this .m_list_table.Total()); CTableData *table= new CTableData(num); this .m_list_table.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_table.Search(table)!= WRONG_VALUE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Table with id %lu already exists in the list" , __FUNCTION__ ,num); delete table; return false ; } if (! this .m_list_table.Add(table)) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add table with id %lu to the list" , __FUNCTION__ ,num); delete table; return false ; } return true ; } CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable( const uint id) { if ( this .m_list_table.Total()== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable" , __FUNCTION__ ); . return NULL ; } CTableData *table= new CTableData(id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,id); . return NULL ; } this .m_list_table.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this .m_list_table.At(index); } CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable( const string name) { if ( this .m_list_table.Total()== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable" , __FUNCTION__ ); . return NULL ; } CTableData *table= new CTableData( 0 ); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create table object" ); . return NULL ; } table.SetName(name); this .m_list_table.Sort( 1 ); int index= this .m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this .m_list_table.At(index); }





Changements dans les méthodes de dessin des tableaux :

void CDashboard::DrawGrid( const uint table_id , const uint x, const uint y, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table.Clear(); int row_h= int (row_size< 2 ? 2 : row_size); int col_w= int (col_size< 2 ? 2 : col_size); int x1= int (x< 1 ? 1 : x); int x2=x1+col_w* int (columns> 0 ? columns : 1 ); int y1= this .m_header_h+( int )y; int y2=y1+row_h* int (rows> 0 ? rows : 1 ); table.SetCoords(x1,y1- this .m_header_h,x2,y2- this .m_header_h); color clr=(line_color== clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); if (x1> 1 ) this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )rows;i++) { int row_y=y1+row_h*i; if (alternating_color && i% 2 == 0 ) { color new_color= this .NewColor(clr, 45 , 45 , 45 ); this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+ 1 ,row_y+ 1 ,x2- 1 ,row_y+row_h- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (new_color, this .m_alpha)); } this .m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); CTableRow *row_obj= new CTableRow(i); if (row_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; row_obj.SetY(row_y- this .m_header_h); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )columns;i++) { int col_x=x1+col_w*i; if (x1== 1 && col_x>=x1+m_canvas.Width()- 2 ) break ; this .m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int total=table.RowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if (row== NULL ) continue ; CTableCell *cell= new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if (cell== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue ; } cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); } void CDashboard::DrawGridAutoFill( const uint table_id , const uint border, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } int x1=( int )border; int x2= this .m_canvas.Width()-( int )border- 1 ; int y1= this .m_header_h+( int )border; int y2= this .m_canvas.Height()-( int )border- 1 ; table.SetCoords(x1,y1,x2,y2); color clr=(line_color== clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); if (border> 0 ) this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int greed_h=y2-y1; int row_h=( int ):: round (( double )greed_h/( double )rows); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )rows;i++) { int row_y=y1+row_h*i; if (alternating_color && i% 2 == 0 ) { color new_color= this .NewColor(clr, 45 , 45 , 45 ); this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+ 1 ,row_y+ 1 ,x2- 1 ,row_y+row_h- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (new_color, this .m_alpha)); } this .m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); CTableRow *row_obj= new CTableRow(i); if (row_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; row_obj.SetY(row_y- this .m_header_h); } int greed_w=x2-x1; int col_w=( int ):: round (( double )greed_w/( double )columns); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )columns;i++) { int col_x=x1+col_w*i; if (i> 0 ) this .m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int total=table.RowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if (row== NULL ) continue ; CTableCell *cell= new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if (cell== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue ; } cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); }





Les méthodes d'enregistrement/de chargement des pixels vers/depuis le fichier appliquent désormais les noms de fichiers précédemment créés dans le constructeur :

bool CDashboard::FileSaveWorkspace( void ) { if ( this .m_array_wpx.Size()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The workspace pixel array is empty." , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if (!:: FileSave ( this .m_filename_ws , this .m_array_wpx)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_ws ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool CDashboard::FileSaveBackground( void ) { if ( this .m_array_ppx.Size()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The background pixel array is empty." , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if (!:: FileSave ( this .m_filename_bg , this .m_array_ppx)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_bg ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool CDashboard::FileLoadWorkspace( void ) { if (:: FileLoad ( this .m_filename_ws , this .m_array_wpx)== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_ws ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool CDashboard::FileLoadBackground( void ) { if (:: FileLoad ( this .m_filename_bg , this .m_array_ppx)== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_bg ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }





Conclusion

Dans cet article, nous avons examiné la connexion aux Volumes et aux EAs des indicateurs de Bill Williams. Tous les codes fournis dans l'article peuvent être utilisés "tels quels" pour les insérer dans le code personnalisé. Nous examinerons ensuite la dernière catégorie d'indicateurs - les indicateurs de tendance - sous l'angle de leur lien et de leur utilisation dans les EA.

Tous les fichiers (EA de test et classes de panel) peuvent être téléchargés à partir de la liste de fichiers jointe ci-dessous. La classe du tableau de bord doit être située à l'adresse \MQL5\Include\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh.

