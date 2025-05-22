Modèles prêts à l'emploi pour inclure des indicateurs dans les Expert Advisors (Partie 2) : Volume et indicateurs de Bill Williams
Sommaire
- Introduction
- Indicateurs de Volume
- Accumulation/Distribution
- Money Flow Index
- On Balance Volume
- Volumes
- Indicateurs de Bill Williams
- Accélérateur Oscillateur
- Alligator
- Awesome Oscillator
- Fractales
- Gator Oscillator
- Market Facilitation Index
- Raffinement des classes de tableaux de bord. Vue d'ensemble
- Conclusion
Introduction
L'article poursuit le thème des modèles prêts à l'emploi pour l'utilisation d'indicateurs dans les EA. Nous verrons ici comment se connecter à des EA et comment utiliser les indicateurs de volume et de Bill Williams. Nous afficherons les données reçues des indicateurs sur le tableau de bord créé dans le premier article de cette série. Le panneau a également été amélioré. À la fin de l'article, nous examinerons brièvement ses changements et améliorations.
Pour chaque indicateur considéré, l'article présentera des modèles prêts à l'emploi à utiliser dans des programmes personnalisés :
- Variables d'entrée et variables globales,
- Initialisation des variables et création d'une poignée sur l’indicateur,
- Dé-initialisation,
- Réception des données de l'indicateur dans l'EA,
- Exemple d'affichage des données obtenues sur le tableau de bord.
Indicateurs de Volume
Les indicateurs de volume sont ceux qui rendent compte du volume. Sur le marché du Forex, le "volume" correspond au nombre de ticks (variations de prix) apparus dans l'intervalle de temps. Pour les titres boursiers, le volume est le volume des transactions exécutées (en contrats ou en termes monétaires).
Accumulation/Distribution
L’Accumulation Distribution (A/D) est déterminée par les changements de prix et de volume. Le volume agit comme un coefficient de pondération lors du changement de prix : plus le coefficient (le volume) est élevé, plus la contribution du changement de prix (pour cette période de temps) sera importante dans la valeur de l'indicateur.
En fait, cet indicateur est une version de l'indicateur On-Balance Volume plus couramment utilisé. Ils sont tous deux utilisés pour confirmer les changements de prix en mesurant le volume respectif des ventes.
Lorsque l'indicateur Accumulation/Distribution augmente, cela signifie qu'il y a accumulation (achat) d'un titre particulier, étant donné que la majeure partie du volume des ventes est liée à une tendance à la hausse des prix. Lorsque l'indicateur baisse, cela signifie que le titre est distribué (vendu), car la plupart des ventes ont lieu pendant le mouvement de baisse des prix.
Les divergences entre l'indicateur Accumulation/Distribution et le prix du titre indiquent les changements de prix à venir. En règle générale, dans le cas de telles divergences, la tendance du prix évolue dans la direction de l'indicateur. Donc, si l'indicateur augmente et que le prix du titre baisse, il faut s'attendre à un retournement du prix.
Paramètres
La fonction iAD() est utilisée pour créer le handle, ou poignée, sur l'indicateur :
Retourne la poignée de l'indicateur Accumulation/Distribution. Un seul buffer.
int iAD( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
symbol
[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel.
period
[in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle.
applied_volume
[in] Volume utilisé. Une valeur de l’énumération ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME.
Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.
Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeAD.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
L'énumération ENUM_LINE_STATE a été créée pour simplifier l'obtention de l'état d'une ligne d'indicateur, sa forme et sa position par rapport à la ligne d'un autre indicateur ou d'un autre niveau.
Pour en savoir plus sur l'énumération dans les paramètres de l’ATR de l'article précédent.
Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier de classe du panneau :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeAD.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialisation
Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="A/D"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="A/D"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Dé-initialisation
Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Récupération des résultats
Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :
Vous pouvez consulter le test TestVolumeAD.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.
Money Flow Index
Le Money Flow Index (MFI) est l'indicateur technique qui indique le taux auquel l'argent est investi dans un titre et en est retiré. La construction et l'interprétation de l'indicateur sont similaires au Relative Force Index, à la seule différence que le volume est important pour le MFI.
Lors de l'analyse de l'indice des flux monétaires, il convient de prendre en considération les points suivants :
- les divergences entre l'indicateur et l'évolution du prix. Si les prix augmentent alors que le MFI diminue (ou vice versa), la probabilité d'un retournement des prix est grande ;
- La valeur du Money Flow Index, qui est supérieure à 80 ou inférieure à 20, signale en conséquence un pic ou un creux potentiel du marché.
Paramètres
La fonction iMFI() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :
int iMFI( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ma_period, // averaging period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
symbol
[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel.
period
[in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle.
ma_period
[in] Période (nombre de barres) pour le calcul de l'indicateur.
applied_volume
[in] Volume utilisé. Une valeur de l’énumération ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME.
Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.
Déclarez les variables d'entrée et variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ input double InpOverbough= 80; /* Overbough level*/ input double InpOversold = 20; /* Oversold level */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // RSI calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values double overbough=0; // Overbought level double oversold=0; // Oversold level string ind_title; // Indicator description
Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ input double InpOverbough= 80; /* Overbough level*/ input double InpOversold = 20; /* Oversold level */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // RSI calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values double overbough=0; // Overbought level double oversold=0; // Oversold level string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialisation
Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough-0.01 : InpOversold); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("MFI(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough-0.01 : InpOversold); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("MFI(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,229,243); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,112); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,4,2,18,112); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Dé-initialisation
Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Récupération des résultats
Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state relative to the overbought level string ovb=StringFormat("%+.2f",overbough); panel.DrawText("Overbough", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX(1,2,0)+66, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index,0,overbough); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level color clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state relative to the oversold level panel.DrawText("Oversold", panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); string ovs=StringFormat("%+.2f",oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX(1,3,0)+68, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index,0,oversold); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level clr=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); //--- The label color changes depending on the location of the line in the overbought/oversold areas clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
L'emplacement de la ligne de l'indicateur dans les zones de sur-achat/sur-vente est indiqué sur le panneau par une couleur de texte.
De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :
Vous pouvez consulter le test TestVolumeMFI.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.
On Balance Volume
L’On Balance Volume (OBV) est un indicateur technique du momentum qui relie le volume à la variation du prix. L'indicateur, imaginé par Joseph Granville, est assez simple. Si le prix de clôture de la barre actuelle est supérieur à celui de la barre précédente, le volume de la barre actuelle est ajouté à l'OBV précédent. Si le prix de clôture de la barre actuelle est inférieur à celui de la barre précédente, le volume actuel est soustrait de l'OBV précédent.
L'hypothèse de base, en ce qui concerne l'analyse de l’On Balance Volume, est que les changements de l’OBV précèdent les changements de prix. La théorie est que l'argent intelligent peut être vu comme affluant vers le titre par un OBV en hausse. Lorsque le public s'engage dans la sécurité, la sécurité et le volume en équilibre progressent.
Si l'évolution du cours du titre précède celle de l'OBV, il y a "non-confirmation". Les non-confirmations peuvent se produire sur des sommets de marchés haussiers (lorsque le titre augmente sans, ou avant, l'OBV) ou sur des creux de marchés baissiers (lorsque le titre chute sans, ou avant, l'indicateur technique On Balance Volume).
L'OBV est dans une tendance haussière lorsque chaque nouveau sommet est plus élevé que le précédent et que chaque nouveau creux est plus élevé que le précédent. De la même façon, l’On Balance Volume suit une tendance à la baisse lorsque chaque pic successif est inférieur au pic précédent et que chaque creux successif est inférieur au creux précédent. Lorsque l'OBV évolue de façon latérale et n'enregistre pas de hauts et de bas successifs, il s'agit d'une tendance douteuse.
Une fois qu'une tendance est établie, elle reste en vigueur jusqu'à ce qu'elle soit brisée. Il y a deux façons d’identifier la fin de la tendance de l’On Balance Volume. La première se produit lorsque la tendance passe d'une tendance à la hausse à une tendance à la baisse, ou d'une tendance à la baisse à une tendance à la hausse.
La deuxième façon dont la tendance de l’OBV peut être cassée est si la tendance se transforme en tendance douteuse et reste douteuse pendant plus de 3 jours. Ainsi, si le titre passe d'une tendance haussière à une tendance douteuse et ne reste douteux que pendant 2 jours avant de repasser à une tendance haussière, on considère que l’On Balance Volume a toujours été dans une tendance haussière.Lorsque l'OBV passe à une tendance haussière ou baissière, un "breakout", ou cassure, s'est produit.
Comme les ruptures de l’OBV précèdent normalement les ruptures de prix, les investisseurs devraient acheter des positions longues sur les ruptures à la hausse de l'On Balance Volume. De façon similaire, les investisseurs devraient vendre à découvert lorsque l'OBV casse à la baisse. Les positions doivent être maintenues jusqu'à ce que la tendance change.
Paramètres
La fonction iOBV() est utilisée pour créer le handle de l'indicateur :
Retourne le handle de l'indicateur On Balance Volume. Un seul buffer.
int iOBV( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel.
period
[in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle.
applied_volume
[in] Volume utilisé. Toute valeur de l'énumération ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME.
Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.
Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialisation
Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="OBV"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iOBV(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="OBV"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iOBV(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Dé-initialisation
Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Récupération des résultats
Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :
Vous pouvez consulter le test TestVolumeOBV.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.
Volumes
Pour le marché du Forex, l'indicateur Volumes est l'indicateur du nombre de changements de prix sur chaque barre d’une période sélectionnée. Pour les symboles boursiers, il s'agit d'un indicateur des volumes réellement échangés (contrats, argent, unités, etc.).
Paramètres
La fonction iVolumes() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :
Retourne le handle de l'indicateur décrivant les volumes. Un seul buffer.
int iVolumes( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // volume type )
symbol
[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel.
period
[in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle.
applied_volume
[in] Volume utilisé. Toute valeur de l'énumération ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME.
Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.
Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialisation
Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Volumes"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iVolumes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Volumes"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iVolumes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Dé-initialisation
Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Récupération des résultats
Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
La couleur du texte d'état sur le panneau correspond à la couleur de la colonne de l'indicateur sur laquelle se trouve le curseur.
De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :
Vous pouvez consulter le test TestVolumeVolumes.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.
Indicateurs de Bill Williams
Les indicateurs de Bill Williams sont inclus dans un groupe distinct, car ils font partie du système de trading décrit dans ses livres.
Accélérateur Oscillateur
Le prix est le dernier élément à changer. Avant les changements de prix, la force motrice du marché change de direction, l'accélération de la force motrice doit ralentir et devenir nulle. Ensuite, il commence à accélérer jusqu'à ce que le prix commence à changer de direction.
L’Oscillateur Acceleration/Deceleration (AC) mesure l'accélération et la décélération de la force motrice actuelle. Cet indicateur changera de direction avant tout changement de la force motrice qui, à son tour, changera de direction avant le prix. Si vous comprenez que l'Accélération/Décélération est un signal d'alerte précoce, vous bénéficiez d'avantages évidents.
La ligne zéro est en fait l'endroit où la force motrice est en équilibre avec l'accélération. Si l'Accélération/Décélération est supérieure à zéro, il est généralement plus facile pour l'accélération de poursuivre le mouvement vers le haut (et vice versa dans les cas où elle est inférieure à zéro). Contrairement à l’ Awesome Oscillator, le passage de la ligne zéro n'est pas un signal. La seule chose à faire pour contrôler le marché et prendre des décisions est de surveiller les changements de couleur. Pour vous éviter de sérieuses réflexions, vous devez vous rappeler que vous ne pouvez pas acheter à l'aide de l'Accélération/Décélération, lorsque la barre actuelle est colorée en rouge, et que vous ne pouvez pas vendre, lorsque la barre actuelle est colorée en vert.
Si vous entrez sur le marché dans le sens de la force motrice (l'indicateur est supérieur à zéro, à l'achat, ou inférieur à zéro, à la vente), vous n'avez besoin que de 2 barres vertes pour acheter (2 barres rouges pour vendre). Si la force motrice est dirigée contre la position à ouvrir (indicateur inférieur à zéro pour l'achat ou supérieur à zéro pour la vente), une confirmation est nécessaire, d'où la nécessité d'une barre supplémentaire. Dans ce cas, l'indicateur doit afficher 3 barres rouges au-dessus de la ligne zéro pour une position courte et 3 barres vertes au-dessous de la ligne zéro pour une position longue.
Paramètres
La fonction iAC() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :
Crée l'indicateur Accelerator Oscillator et renvoie son handle. Un seul buffer.
int iAC( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period // period );
symbol
[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel.
period
[in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle.
Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.
Déclarez des variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur (l'indicateur n'a pas d'entrées sauf pour définir les couleurs des barres de l'histogramme haussier et baissier) :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAC.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAC.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialisation
Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AC"; ind_digits=Digits()+2; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAC(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AC"; ind_digits=Digits()+2; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAC(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Dé-initialisation
Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Récupération des résultats
Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
La couleur des textes d'état de la ligne de l’indicateur sur le tableau de bord correspond à la couleur des barres de l'histogramme sur lesquelles se trouve le curseur.
De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :
Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsAC.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.
Alligator
La plupart du temps, le marché reste stationnaire. Ce n'est que pendant 15 à 30% du temps que le marché génère des tendances, et les traders qui ne se trouvent pas sur la bourse elle-même tirent la plupart de leurs profits de ces tendances. Mon grand-père avait l'habitude de le répéter : "Même un poulet aveugle trouvera ses grains s'il est toujours nourri à la même heure". Nous appelons le trading sur tendance "un marché de poulets aveugles". Il nous a fallu des années, mais nous avons mis au point un indicateur qui nous permet de garder la tête froide jusqu'à ce que nous atteignions le "marché des poulets aveugles".
Bill Williams
L’Alligator est une combinaison de lignes de Balance (des Moyennes Mobiles), qui utilisent la géométrie fractale et la dynamique non linéaire.
- La ligne bleue (la Mâchoire de l'Alligator) est la ligne d'équilibre pour la période utilisée pour construire un graphique (une moyenne mobile lissée sur 13 périodes, déplacée de 8 barres dans le futur) ;
- La ligne rouge (les Dents de l'Alligator) est la ligne d'équilibre pour une période de temps significative, abaissée d’un ordre (une moyenne mobile lissée à 8 périodes, déplacée de 5 barres dans le futur) ;
- La ligne verte (Lèvres d'alligator) est la ligne d'équilibre pour une période de temps significative, abaissée d’une autre ordre (une moyenne mobile lissée à 5 périodes, déplacée de 3 barres dans le futur).
Les Lèvres, les Dents et les Mâchoires de l'Alligator illustrent l'interaction entre différentes périodes. Étant donné que les tendances du marché ne peuvent être identifiées que pendant 15 à 30% du temps, nous devons suivre les tendances et ne pas travailler sur des marchés qui ne fluctuent qu'à l'intérieur de certaines périodes de prix.
Lorsque les Mâchoires, les Dents et les Lèvres sont fermées ou entrelacées, l'Alligator s'endort ou est déjà endormi. Lorsqu'il dort, sa faim augmente - donc plus il dort, plus il aura faim lorsqu'il se réveillera. Lorsqu'il se réveille, la première chose qu'il fait est d'ouvrir la bouche et de commencer à bâiller. Puis il commence à entendre l'odeur de la nourriture : la viande d'un taureau ou d'un ours, et se met à la chasser. Après avoir mangé suffisamment pour se sentir rassasié, l'Alligator commence à se désintéresser de la nourriture et du prix (les lignes d'équilibre se rejoignent) - c'est le moment de prendre vos profits.
Paramètres
La fonction iAlligator() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :
Retourne un handle sur l’indicateur Alligator.
int iAlligator( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int jaw_period, // period for calculating jaws int jaw_shift, // horizontal shift of jaws int teeth_period, // period for calculating teeth int teeth_shift, // horizontal shift of teeth int lips_period, // period for calculating lips int lips_shift, // horizontal shift of lips ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel.
period
[in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle.
jaw_period
[in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne bleue (Mâchoire de l’Alligator).
jaw_shift
[in] Décalage de la ligne bleue par rapport au graphique des prix.
teeth_period
[in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne rouge (Dents de l’Alligator).
teeth_shift
[in] Décalage de la ligne rouge par rapport au graphique des prix.
lips_period
[in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne verte (Lèvres de l’Alligator).
lips_shift
[in] Décalage de la ligne verte par rapport au graphique des prix.
ma_method
[in] Méthode de calcul de la moyenne. Toute valeur de l'énumération ENUM_MA_METHOD.
applied_price
[in] Le prix appliqué. Une des constantes de prix ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE ou un autre indicateur.
Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.
Indices des buffers : 0 - GATORJAW_LINE, 1 - GATORTEETH_LINE, 2 - GATORLIPS_LINE.
Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialisation
Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAlligator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAlligator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,261); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,5,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Dé-initialisation
Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Récupération des résultats
Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Get the indicator lines data double value_jaws=IndicatorValue(handle,index,GATORJAW_LINE); double value_teeth=IndicatorValue(handle,index,GATORTEETH_LINE); double value_lips=IndicatorValue(handle,index,GATORLIPS_LINE); //--- Display the Jaws line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string jaws_str=StringFormat("Jaws(%lu)",period_jaws); panel.DrawText(jaws_str, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); string value_str=(value_jaws!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_jaws,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the Teeth line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string teeth_str=StringFormat("Teeth(%lu)",period_teeth); panel.DrawText(teeth_str, panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); value_str=(value_teeth!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_teeth,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the Lips line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string lips_str=StringFormat("Lips(%lu)",period_jaws); panel.DrawText(lips_str, panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); value_str=(value_lips!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_lips,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the Teeth line state relative to the Jaws line panel.DrawText("Teeth vs Jaws", panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_tj=LineStateRelative(handle,index,1,value_jaws,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,GATORJAW_LINE)); string state_tj_str= ( state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Teeth > Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Teeth < Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_tj) ); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level color clr=(state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(state_tj_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Display a description of the Lips line state relative to the Teeth line panel.DrawText("Lips vs Teeth", panel.CellX(1,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,4,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_lt=LineStateRelative(handle,index,2,value_teeth,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,GATORTEETH_LINE)); string state_lt_str= ( state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Lips > Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Lips < Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_lt) ); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level clr=(state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(state_lt_str,panel.CellX(1,4,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,4,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
En plus des valeurs des lignes de l’indicateur sur les barres situées sous le curseur, le panneau affiche aussi les états des ratios des lignes Dents - Mâchoires et Lèvres - Dents. Leurs relations sont affichées dans le texte et leurs positions relatives sont indiquées par la couleur du texte affiché.
De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :
Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.
Awesome Oscillator
L’indicateur technique Awesome Oscillator de Bill Williams (AO) est une moyenne mobile simple à 34 périodes, tracée à travers les points centraux des barres (H+L)/2, qui est soustraite de la moyenne mobile simple à 5 périodes, construite à travers les points centraux des barres (H+L)/2. Il nous montre très clairement ce qui se passe au niveau de la force motrice du marché à l'heure actuelle.
Signaux d'Achat Valides
- le signal de la soucoupe est généré lorsque l'histogramme a inversé sa direction du bas vers le haut. La deuxième barre est plus basse que la première et est colorée en rouge. La troisième barre est plus haute que la deuxième et est colorée en vert ;
- pour que le signal de soucoupe soit généré, l'histogramme doit comporter au moins trois barres.
Gardez à l'esprit que toutes les barres de l'Awesome Oscillator doivent être au-dessus de la ligne de zéro pour que le signal de soucoupe puisse être utilisé.
Le "Zero Line Cross" est un signal d'achat formé lorsque l'histogramme passe de valeurs négatives à des valeurs positives. Il convient de garder à l'esprit ce qui suit :
- pour que ce signal soit généré, seules deux barres sont nécessaires ;
- la première barre doit être en dessous de la ligne zéro, la seconde doit la franchir (passage d'une valeur négative à une valeur positive) ;
- la génération simultanée de signaux d'achat et de vente est impossible.
Le "Twin Peaks" est le seul signal d'achat qui peut être généré lorsque les valeurs de l'histogramme sont inférieures à zéro. N'oubliez pas les points suivants :
- le signal est généré lorsque vous avez un pic pointant vers le bas (le plus bas) qui est en dessous de la ligne zéro et qui est suivi par un autre pic pointant vers le bas qui est un peu plus élevé (un chiffre négatif avec une valeur absolue moindre, qui est donc plus proche de la ligne zéro), que le pic précédent pointant vers le bas ;
- l'histogramme doit être inférieur à la ligne zéro entre les deux pics. Si le graphique à barres franchit la ligne de zéro dans la section située entre les pics, le signal d'achat ne fonctionne pas. Cependant, un signal d'achat différent sera généré - le croisement de la ligne zéro ;
- chaque nouveau pic du graphique en barres doit être plus élevé (un nombre négatif d'une valeur absolue inférieure qui est plus proche de la ligne du zéro) que le pic précédent ;
- si un nouveau pic plus élevé se forme (plus proche de la ligne de zéro) et que le graphique en barres n'a pas franchi la ligne de zéro, un signal d'achat supplémentaire sera généré.
Signaux de Vente
Les signaux de vente de l'Awesome Oscillator sont identiques aux signaux d'achat. Le signal Source est inversé car il est inférieur à zéro. Le Zero Line Cross est à la baisse - la première barre est au-dessus de zéro, la seconde en dessous. Le signal des deux pics est plus élevé que la ligne de zéro et est également inversé.
Paramètres
La fonction iAO() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :
Retourne la poignée de l'indicateur de l'Awesome Oscillator. Un seul buffer.
int iAO( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period // period );
symbol
[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel.
period
[in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle.
Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.
Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAO.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAO.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialisation
Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AO"; ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAO(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AO"; ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAO(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Dé-initialisation
Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Récupération des résultats
Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state relative to zero panel.DrawText("AO vs Zero", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_zero=LineStateRelative(handle,index,0,0); string state_zero_str= ( state_zero==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "AO > 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "AO < 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_zero) ); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level clr=(state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrGreen : state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(state_zero_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
En plus de décrire l'état de la ligne de l’indicateur, qui a la couleur de la barre de l'histogramme située sous le curseur, le panneau affiche l'état de sa position par rapport à zéro. Lorsque la ligne de l'indicateur croise la ligne zéro vers le haut, elle est marquée d'un texte vert, et la direction vers le bas est marquée d'un texte rouge.
De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :
Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsAO.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.
Fractales
Tous les marchés se caractérisent par le fait que, la plupart du temps, les prix ne fluctuent pas beaucoup et que les changements de tendance ne sont visibles que sur une courte période (15 à 30%). Les périodes les plus lucratives sont généralement celles où les prix du marché évoluent selon une certaine tendance.
Une fractale est l'un des 5 indicateurs du système de trading de Bill Williams, qui permet de détecter le bas ou le haut. La définition technique d'une fractale ascendante est une série d'au moins 5 barres successives, dans laquelle il y a 2 barres, avant et après le maximum le plus élevé, qui ont des maximums inférieurs. La figure d'inversion est une série d'au moins 5 barres successives, avec le BAS le plus bas au milieu et deux BAS plus élevés de part et d'autre, ce qui correspond à la fractale de vente. Sur un graphique, les fractales ont les valeurs High et Low, et sont indiquées par des flèches vers le haut ou vers le bas.
Les signaux de l'indicateur technique Fractales doivent être filtrés à l'aide de l'indicateur technique Alligator. En d'autres termes, vous ne devez pas conclure une transaction d'achat si la fractale est inférieure aux Dents de l'Alligator et vous ne devez pas conclure une transaction de vente si la fractale est supérieure aux Dents de l'Alligator. Une fois que le signal fractal est formé et qu'il est en vigueur, ce qui est déterminé par sa position au-delà des Mâchoires de l'Alligator, il reste un signal jusqu'à ce qu'il soit touché ou jusqu'à l'apparition d'un signal fractal plus récent.
Paramètres
La fonction iFractals() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :
Retourne la poignée de l'indicateur Fractals.
int iFractals( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period // period );
symbol
[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel.
period
[in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle.
Valeur de Retour
Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.
Index des buffers : 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE.
Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialisation
Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Fractals"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iFractals(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Fractals"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iFractals(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Dé-initialisation
Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Récupération des résultats
Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 (upper fractal) panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Up", panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index,UPPER_LINE); string value_str0=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str0,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 (lower fractal) panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Down", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index,LOWER_LINE); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,ind_digits) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Après avoir compilé et lancé l'EA sur le graphique, nous pouvons contrôler les valeurs des buffers de l'indicateur sur le tableau de bord :
Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.
Gator Oscillator
L'Oscillateur Gator est basé sur l’Alligator et indique le degré de convergence/divergence de ses lignes d'équilibre (Moyenne Mobile lissée). L'histogramme du haut représente la différence absolue entre les valeurs des lignes bleues et rouges. L'histogramme du bas est la différence absolue entre les valeurs de la ligne rouge et de la ligne verte, mais avec le signe moins, car l'histogramme est dessiné de haut en bas.
Paramètres
La fonction iGator() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :
Retourne la poignée de l'indicateur Gator. L'oscillateur montre la différence entre les lignes bleue et rouge de l'Alligator (histogramme supérieur) et la différence entre les lignes rouge et verte (histogramme inférieur).
int iGator( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int jaw_period, // period for calculating jaws int jaw_shift, // horizontal shift of jaws int teeth_period, // period for calculating teeth int teeth_shift, // teeth shift int lips_period, // period for calculating lips int lips_shift, // horizontal shift of lips ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel.
period
[in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle.
jaw_period
[in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne bleue (Mâchoire de l’Alligator).
jaw_shift
[in] Décalage de la ligne bleue de l'Alligator par rapport au graphique des prix. N'est pas directement lié au décalage visuel de l'histogramme de l'indicateur.
teeth_period
[in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne rouge (Dents de l’Alligator).
teeth_shift
[in] Décalage de la ligne rouge de l'Alligator par rapport au graphique des prix. N'est pas directement lié au décalage visuel de l'histogramme de l'indicateur.
lips_period
[in] Période de calcul de la moyenne de la ligne verte (Lèvres de l’Alligator).
lips_shift
[in] Décalage de la ligne verte de l'Alligator par rapport au graphique des prix. N'est pas directement lié au décalage visuel de l'histogramme de l'indicateur.
ma_method
[in] Méthode de calcul de la moyenne. Peut avoir n'importe quelle valeur de l'énumération ENUM_MA_METHOD.
applied_price
[in] Le prix appliqué. Une des constantes de prix ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE ou un autre indicateur.
Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.
Indices des buffers : 0 - UPPER_HISTOGRAM, 1 - couleur du buffer de l'histogramme supérieur, 2 - LOWER_HISTOGRAM, 3 - couleur du buffer de l'histogramme inférieur.
Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsGator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsGator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialisation
Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iGator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iGator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,229,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,112); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,112); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Dé-initialisation
Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Récupération des résultats
Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Get the indicator buffers data double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index,UPPER_HISTOGRAM); // Upper histogram double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index,1); // Upper histogram color buffer double value2=IndicatorValue(handle,index,LOWER_HISTOGRAM); // Lower histogram double value3=IndicatorValue(handle,index,3); // Lower histogram color buffer color clr=clrNONE; //--- Display the upper histogram data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Up", panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); clr=(value1>0 ? clrRed : clrGreen); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display the lower histogram data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Down", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); value_str=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,ind_digits) : ""); clr=(value3>0 ? clrRed : clrGreen); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
La couleur du texte décrivant les valeurs des buffers de l’indicateur est égale à la barre correspondante de l'histogramme des indicateurs.
De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :
Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsGator.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.
Market Facilitation Index
Le Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI) est l'indicateur qui montre le changement de prix pour un tick. Les valeurs absolues de l'indicateur ne signifient rien en l'état, seules les variations de l'indicateur ont un sens. Bill Williams insiste sur l'interchangeabilité du MFI et du volume :
- Le Market Facilitation Index augmente et le volume augmente - cela indique que : a) le nombre d'acteurs entrant sur le marché augmente (le volume augmente) b) les nouveaux acteurs entrant ouvrent des positions dans la direction du développement de la barre, c'est-à-dire que le mouvement a commencé et s'accélère.
- Le Market Facilitation Index baisse et le volume diminue. Cela signifie que les acteurs du marché ne sont plus intéressés.
- Le Market Facilitation Index augmente, mais le volume diminue. Il est très probable que le marché ne soit pas soutenu par le volume des traders et que le prix varie en raison des spéculations des traders sur le parquet (agents de change et courtiers).
- Le Market Facilitation Index diminue, mais le volume augmente. Il y a une bataille entre les haussiers et les baissiers, caractérisée par un volume important de ventes et d'achats, mais le prix ne change pas de manière significative puisque les forces sont égales. L'une des parties en présence (acheteurs contre vendeurs) finira par remporter la bataille. Généralement, la rupture d'une telle barre vous permet de savoir si cette barre détermine la poursuite de la tendance ou si elle l'annule. Bill Williams appelle ce type de bar "curtsying".
Paramètres
La fonction iBWMFI() est utilisée pour créer la poignée de l'indicateur :
Renvoie le handle sur l’indicateur Market Facilitation Index. Un seul buffer.
int iBWMFI( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
symbol
[in] Le nom du symbole de l'instrument financier dont les données doivent être utilisées pour calculer l'indicateur. NULL signifie le symbole actuel.
period
[in] La valeur de la période peut être l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 signifiant la période actuelle.
applied_volume
[in] Volume utilisé. Toute valeur de l'énumération ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME.
Renvoie le handle de l'indicateur technique spécifié. En cas d'échec, elle retourne INVALID_HANDLE. Pour libérer la mémoire de l'ordinateur d'un indicateur inutilisé, utilisez la fonction IndicatorRelease() à laquelle le gestionnaire de l'indicateur est passé.
Déclarez les variables d'entrée et les variables globales dans l'EA pour créer l'indicateur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Lorsque vous utilisez le tableau de bord dans l'EA, déclarez des variables globales et incluez le fichier des classes de tableaux de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialisation
Définition des valeurs des variables globales de l'indicateur et création de son handle :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="BW MFI"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iBWMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Si l'EA implique l'utilisation du tableau de bord, créez-le ici :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="BW MFI"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iBWMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Dé-initialisation
Relâchez la poignée de l'indicateur dans la fonction OnDeinit() de l’EA :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
L'objet tableau de bord créé est supprimé lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Récupération des résultats
Les fonctions générales permettant d'obtenir des données à l'aide de la poignée de l'indicateur sont présentées ci-dessous. Les fonctions ont été passées en revue dans l'article sur la connexion des oscillateurs aux EA. Les fonctions présentées peuvent être utilisées "telles quelles" dans des programmes personnalisés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, les données sont affichées sur le panneau à l'aide de la fonction :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Create Volumes indicator handle static bool create=false; static int hv=INVALID_HANDLE; if(!create) { ResetLastError(); hv=iVolumes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(hv==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle Volumes. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return; } create=true; } //--- Get Volumes indicator status ENUM_LINE_STATE state_vol=LineState(hv,index,0); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("BW MFI State", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); color clr=clrNONE; string state_str=LineStateDescription(state); if((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str="MFI Up, Vol Up"; clr=clrGreen; } if((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str="MFI Dn, Vol Dn"; clr=clrSaddleBrown; } if((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str="MFI Up, Vol Dn"; clr=clrBlue; } if((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str="MFI Dn, Vol Up"; clr=clrLightCoral; } //--- Set font parameters for indicator state data (bold font) name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText(state_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Restore the normal thickness of the panel font panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Il est possible d'obtenir les données de l'indicateur BW MFI de la manière habituelle - par le biais des fonctions universelles fournies ici. En effet, pour colorer les barres de l'histogramme, deux indicateurs sont comparés : la valeur de la barre de l'histogramme et la valeur du volume par rapport à leurs valeurs précédentes. Pour obtenir le volume dans la fonction, créez un handle d'indicateur Volumes (une fois lors du premier accès) et comparez les états des lignes BW MFI et Volumes. Une description de leur relation mutuelle est affichée sur le panneau sous forme de texte.
De plus, lors de l'utilisation du tableau de bord, le gestionnaire d'événements du panneau est appelé dans le gestionnaire d'événements OnChartEvent() de l’EA, et les événements pour recevoir l'indice de la barre sous le curseur y sont gérés :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Après avoir compilé l'EA et l'avoir lancé sur le graphique, nous pouvons surveiller l'état de la valeur et de la ligne de l'indicateur sur le panneau :
Vous pouvez consulter le test TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 EA dans les fichiers joints à l'article.
Raffinement des classes de tableaux de bord :
Dans les EA de tests de cette série, nous utilisons le tableau de bord créé dans le premier article. Il était possible de créer un tableau dans le panel. Les coordonnées du tableau peuvent être utilisées pour afficher des données sur le tableau de bord. Les classes de tableaux de bord ont été finalisées. Vous pouvez créer un nombre illimité de tableaux pour y placer des données. J'ai également corrigé la disparition temporaire des données du tableau de bord après avoir réduit le tableau de bord, changé de période et développé à nouveau le tableau de bord. Passons brièvement en revue les changements apportés afin de ne pas revenir sur les changements apportés aux classes du tableau de bord.
Désormais, chaque tableau créé sur le panneau peut renvoyer ses coordonnées : X1, Y1 - coin supérieur gauche, X2 et Y2 - coin inférieur droit. Chaque plaque se voit attribuer son propre identifiant et son propre nom, ce qui permet d'y accéder pour obtenir des données.
La classe de données tabulaires CTableData comporte désormais des variables privées et des méthodes publiques pour écrire et renvoyer ces valeurs :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Table data class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTableData : public CObject { private: CArrayObj m_list_rows; // List of rows uint m_id; // Table ID int m_x1; // X1 coordinate int m_y1; // Y1 coordinate int m_x2; // X2 coordinate int m_y2; // Y2 coordinate int m_w; // Width int m_h; // Height string m_name; // Table name public: //--- Set table name void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } //--- Return table (1) ID and (2) name uint ID(void) const { return this.m_id; } string Name(void) const { return this.m_name; } //--- Set coordinate (1) X1, (2) X2 void SetX1(const uint x1) { this.m_x1=(int)x1; } void SetX2(const uint x2) { this.m_x2=(int)x2; } //--- Set coordinate (1) Y1, (2) Y2 void SetY1(const uint y1) { this.m_y1=(int)y1; } void SetY2(const uint y2) { this.m_y2=(int)y2; } //--- Set table coordinates void SetCoords(const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2) { this.SetX1(x1); this.SetY1(y1); this.SetX2(x2); this.SetY2(y2); } //--- Return coordinate (1) X1, (2) X2 int X1(void) const { return this.m_x1; } int X2(void) const { return this.m_x2; } //--- Return coordinate (1) Y1, (2) Y2 int Y1(void) const { return this.m_y1; } int Y2(void) const { return this.m_y2; } //--- Return (1) width and (2) height int Width(void) const { return this.m_x2-this.m_x1+1; } int Height(void) const { return this.m_y2-this.m_y1+1; } //--- Return the list of table rows
Ajout d'une méthode publique qui renvoie le nombre de cellules dans la ligne spécifiée :
int ColumnsInRow(const int row_index) { //--- If there is no row in the list, return 0 if(this.RowsTotal()==0) return 0; //--- Get a pointer to the specified row and return the number of cells in it CTableRow *row=this.GetRow(row_index); return(row!=NULL ? row.CellsTotal() : 0); } //--- Return the total number of cells in the table
Ajout d'une méthode publique qui renvoie le nombre total de cellules du tableau :
//--- Return the total number of cells in the table int CellsTotal(void) { //--- If there is no row in the list, return 0 if(this.RowsTotal()==0) return 0; //--- int num=0; int total=this.RowsTotal(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) num+=this.ColumnsInRow(i); return num; } //--- Clear lists of rows and table cells
Auparavant, nous renvoyions simplement le nombre de colonnes dans la première ligne du tableau en espérant que leur nombre soit le même dans chaque ligne. Nous pouvons maintenant obtenir le nombre total de cellules du tableau - par le nombre de cellules placées dans chaque ligne du tableau. Nous pouvons également obtenir un nombre de cellules dans une ligne donnée. Il est donc possible de créer des tableaux sans treillis. La création de tableaux avec différents nombres de cellules dans les lignes n'a pas été testée en raison de l'absence de demande dans les tâches actuelles. Il est très probable que des améliorations supplémentaires soient nécessaires. Mais pour l'instant, ces tableaux ne sont pas nécessaires.
La classe comprend la méthode virtuelle Compare qui permet de comparer les tables par ID (mode = 0) ou par nom (mode != 0) :
//--- Virtual method for comparing two objects virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CTableData *compared=node; if(mode==0) return(this.ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<compared.ID() ? -1 : 0); else return(this.Name()==compared.Name() ? 0 : this.Name()>compared.Name() ? 1 : -1); }
L'ID de la table créée est maintenant transmis au constructeur paramétrique de la classe :
//--- Constructor/destructor CTableData(const uint id) : m_id(id){ this.m_list_rows.Clear(); this.m_name=""; } ~CTableData(void) { this.m_list_rows.Clear(); }
Alors que l'instance de l'objet de données tabulaires était précédemment déclarée dans la classe du tableau, maintenant nous déclarons la liste pour contenir des pointeurs vers les tableaux créés dans le panneau.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dashboard class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDashboard : public CObject { private: CCanvas m_canvas; // Canvas CCanvas m_workspace; // Work space CArrayObj m_list_table; // List of tables ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program_type; // Program type ENUM_MOUSE_STATE m_mouse_state; // Mouse button status
Déclarez les variables permettant de créer des noms de fichiers pour enregistrer les pixels de l'arrière-plan et de la zone de travail dans un fichier de la section privée :
string m_name_gv_m; // Name of the global terminal variable storing the collapsed panel flag string m_name_gv_u; // Name of the global terminal variable storing the flag of the pinned panel string m_filename_bg; // File name to save background pixels string m_filename_ws; // File name for saving work space pixels uint m_array_wpx[]; // Array of pixels to save/restore the workspace uint m_array_ppx[]; // Array of pixels to save/restore the panel background
Ajout et amélioration des méthodes pour travailler avec les polices de caractères du panneau, ainsi que pour créer et obtenir des tableaux et leurs coordonnées :
//--- Set default panel font parameters void SetFontParams(const string name,const int size,const uint flags=0,const uint angle=0); //--- Return the specified dashboard font parameters string FontParams(int &size,uint &flags,uint &angle); //--- Return the specified panel (1) font, (2) size and font flags string FontName(void) const { return this.m_workspace.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize(void) const { return this.m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); } uint FontFlags(void) const { return this.m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); } //--- Display a text message at the specified coordinates void DrawText(const string text,const int x,const int y,const color clr=clrNONE,const int width=WRONG_VALUE,const int height=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a new table bool CreateNewTable(const int id=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Return tabular data object by (1) ID and (2) name CTableData *GetTable(const uint id); CTableData *GetTable(const string name); //--- Draw a (1) background grid (2) with automatic cell size void DrawGrid(const uint table_id,const uint x,const uint y,const uint rows,const uint columns,const uint row_size,const uint col_size,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true); void DrawGridAutoFill(const uint table_id,const uint border,const uint rows,const uint columns,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true); //--- Print grid data (line intersection coordinates) void GridPrint(const uint table_id,const uint indent=0) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } table.Print(indent); } //--- Write the X and Y coordinate values of the specified table cell to variables void CellXY(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column, int &x, int &y) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } table.CellXY(row,column,x,y); } //--- Return the (1) X and (2) Y coordinate of the specified table cell int CellX(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE; } return table.CellX(row,column); } int CellY(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE; } return table.CellY(row,column); } //--- Write X1 and Y1, X2 and Y2 coordinate values of the specified table to the variables void TableCoords(const uint table_id,int &x1,int &y1,int &x2,int &y2) { x1=y1=x2=y2=WRONG_VALUE; CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) return; x1=table.X1(); y1=table.Y1(); x2=table.X2(); y2=table.Y2(); } //--- Return the (1) X1, (2) Y1, (3) X2 and (4) Y2 coordinate of the specified table int TableX1(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.X1() : WRONG_VALUE); } int TableY1(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.Y1() : WRONG_VALUE); } int TableX2(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.X2() : WRONG_VALUE); } int TableY2(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.Y2() : WRONG_VALUE); } //--- Event handler void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam); //--- Constructor/destructor CDashboard(const uint id,const int x,const int y, const int w,const int h,const int wnd=-1); ~CDashboard();
Dans le constructeur de la classe, créez des noms de fichiers pour enregistrer l'arrière-plan et l'espace de travail :
//--- Set the names of global terminal variables to store panel coordinates, collapsed/expanded state and pinning this.m_name_gv_x=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_X"; this.m_name_gv_y=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_Y"; this.m_name_gv_m=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_Minimize"; this.m_name_gv_u=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_Unpin"; //--- Set file names for saving background and work space pixels this.m_filename_bg=this.m_program_name+"\\Dashboard"+(string)this.m_id+"\\background.bin"; this.m_filename_ws=this.m_program_name+"\\Dashboard"+(string)this.m_id+"\\workspace.bin";
À la toute fin du constructeur, si le panneau est fermé ou réduit, les données des fichiers sont chargées dans les tableaux de pixels de l'arrière-plan et de l'espace de travail :
//--- If the panel collapse flag is set, load the background and work space pixels from the files into arrays if(this.m_minimized) { if(::FileIsExist(this.m_filename_bg)) this.FileLoadBackground(); if(::FileIsExist(this.m_filename_ws)) this.FileLoadWorkspace(); } }
Ainsi, si les pixels ont été précédemment enregistrés dans des fichiers et que le panneau est créé dans une forme réduite, l'apparence du panneau est chargée à partir des fichiers et le panneau est dessiné dans une forme réduite. Lorsqu'il est développé, son apparence est obtenue à partir des tableaux de pixels remplis dans les fichiers.
Dans le destructeur, si le panneau est réduit, avant de supprimer les objets du panneau, nous devons le développer, écrire les données des pixels dans les fichiers et le réduire à nouveau. Après cela, nous pouvons supprimer les objets du panneau - leur apparence est déjà sauvegardée dans les fichiers pour être restaurée lors de la création ultérieure dans le constructeur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CDashboard::~CDashboard() { //--- Write the current values to global terminal variables ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_x,this.m_x); ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_y,this.m_y); ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_m,this.m_minimized); ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_u,this.m_movable); //--- If the panel is collapsed, //--- expand the panel, save the appearance into pixel arrays and collapse the panel if(this.m_minimized) { this.Expand(); this.SaveBackground(); this.SaveWorkspace(); this.Collapse(); } //--- otherwise, if the panel is expanded, //--- save the appearance into pixel arrays else { this.SaveBackground(); this.SaveWorkspace(); } //--- Save pixel arrays to files this.FileSaveBackground(); this.FileSaveWorkspace(); //--- Delete panel objects this.m_canvas.Destroy(); this.m_workspace.Destroy(); }
Dans le bloc de gestion des clics sur le bouton minimiser/maximiser du panneau, cochez le drapeau et enregistrez l'arrière-plan et l'espace de travail dans des tableaux de pixels si le panneau est développé :
//--- If the panel collapse/expand button is pressed else if(state==MOUSE_STATE_PRESSED_INSIDE_MINIMIZE) { //--- Disable chart scrolling, right-click menu and crosshair this.SetChartsTool(false); //--- If the panel is not collapsed, save the background and work space into pixel arrays if(!this.m_minimized) { this.SaveWorkspace(); this.SaveBackground(); } //--- "flip" the panel collapse flag, this.m_minimized=!this.m_minimized; //--- redraw the panel taking into account the new state of the flag, this.Draw(this.m_title); //--- redraw the panel header area this.RedrawHeaderArea(); //--- If the panel is pinned and expanded, move it to the stored location coordinates if(this.m_minimized && !this.m_movable) this.Move(this.m_x_dock,this.m_y_dock); //--- Update the canvas with chart redrawing and this.m_canvas.Update(); //--- write the state of the panel expand flag to the global terminal variable ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_m,this.m_minimized); }
Les chaînes de caractères permettant d'enregistrer le tableau de pixels ont été supprimées de la méthode de réduction des panneaux. Désormais, l'enregistrement des pixels ne se fait que lorsque l'on appuie sur le bouton pour minimiser/maximiser :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collapse the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::Collapse(void) { //--- Save the pixels of the working space and the panel background into arrays this.SaveWorkspace(); this.SaveBackground(); //--- Remember the current height of the panel int h=this.m_h; //--- Change the dimensions (height) of the canvas and working space if(!this.SetSizes(this.m_canvas.Width(),this.m_header_h)) return; //--- Draw the header area this.DrawHeaderArea(this.m_title); //--- Return the saved panel height to the variable this.m_h=h; }
Mise en œuvre d'une méthode qui renvoie l'ensemble des paramètres de la police de caractères du tableau de bord :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the specified dashboard font parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CDashboard::FontParams(int &size,uint &flags,uint &angle) { size=this.m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); flags=this.m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); angle=this.m_workspace.FontAngleGet(); return this.m_workspace.FontNameGet(); }
La méthode renvoie le nom de la police de caractères. La taille de la police, ses drapeaux et son angle sont inscrits dans les variables transmises par le lien.
La couleur du texte est désormais également transmise à la méthode de dessin. La valeur par défaut est clrNONE, c'est-à-dire la couleur de texte précédemment définie :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a text message at the specified coordinates | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::DrawText(const string text,const int x,const int y,const color clr=clrNONE,const int width=WRONG_VALUE,const int height=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Declare variables to record the text width and height in them int w=width; int h=height; //--- If the width and height of the text passed to the method have zero values, //--- then the entire working space is completely cleared using the transparent color if(width==0 && height==0) this.m_workspace.Erase(0x00FFFFFF); //--- Otherwise else { //--- If the passed width and height have default values (-1), we get its width and height from the text if(width==WRONG_VALUE && height==WRONG_VALUE) this.m_workspace.TextSize(text,w,h); //--- otherwise, else { //--- if the width passed to the method has the default value (-1) - get the width from the text, or //--- if the width passed to the method has a value greater than zero, use the width passed to the method, or //--- if the width passed to the method has a zero value, use the value 1 for the width w=(width ==WRONG_VALUE ? this.m_workspace.TextWidth(text) : width>0 ? width : 1); //--- if the height passed to the method has a default value (-1), get the height from the text, or //--- if the height passed to the method has a value greater than zero, use the height passed to the method, or //--- if the height passed to the method has a zero value, use value 1 for the height h=(height==WRONG_VALUE ? this.m_workspace.TextHeight(text) : height>0 ? height : 1); } //--- Fill the space according to the specified coordinates and the resulting width and height with a transparent color (erase the previous entry) this.m_workspace.FillRectangle(x,y,x+w,y+h,0x00FFFFFF); } //--- Display the text to the space cleared of previous text and update the working space without redrawing the screen this.m_workspace.TextOut(x,y,text,::ColorToARGB(clr==clrNONE ? this.m_fore_color : clr)); this.m_workspace.Update(false); }
Mise en œuvre de méthodes permettant de créer une nouvelle table et d'obtenir des données tabulaires par ID et par nom de table :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new table | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::CreateNewTable(const int id=WRONG_VALUE) { uint num=(id>WRONG_VALUE ? id : this.m_list_table.Total()); CTableData *table=new CTableData(num); this.m_list_table.Sort(); if(this.m_list_table.Search(table)!=WRONG_VALUE) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Table with id %lu already exists in the list",__FUNCTION__,num); delete table; return false; } if(!this.m_list_table.Add(table)) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to add table with id %lu to the list",__FUNCTION__,num); delete table; return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return tabular data object by ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable(const uint id) { if(this.m_list_table.Total()==0) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable",__FUNCTION__); .return NULL; } CTableData *table=new CTableData(id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to create table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,id); .return NULL; } this.m_list_table.Sort(); int index=this.m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this.m_list_table.At(index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return tabular data object by name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable(const string name) { if(this.m_list_table.Total()==0) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable",__FUNCTION__); .return NULL; } CTableData *table=new CTableData(0); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to create table object"); .return NULL; } table.SetName(name); this.m_list_table.Sort(1); int index=this.m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this.m_list_table.At(index); }
Changements dans les méthodes de dessin des tableaux :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the background grid | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::DrawGrid(const uint table_id, const uint x,const uint y,const uint rows,const uint columns,const uint row_size,const uint col_size, const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true) { //--- Get a table object by ID CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } //--- Clear all lists of the tabular data object (remove cells from rows and all rows) table.Clear(); //--- Line height cannot be less than 2 int row_h=int(row_size<2 ? 2 : row_size); //--- Column width cannot be less than 2 int col_w=int(col_size<2 ? 2 : col_size); //--- The X1 (left) coordinate of the table cannot be less than 1 (to leave one pixel around the perimeter of the panel for the frame) int x1=int(x<1 ? 1 : x); //--- Calculate the X2 coordinate (right) depending on the number of columns and their width int x2=x1+col_w*int(columns>0 ? columns : 1); //--- The Y1 coordinate is located under the panel title area int y1=this.m_header_h+(int)y; //--- Calculate the Y2 coordinate (bottom) depending on the number of lines and their height int y2=y1+row_h*int(rows>0 ? rows : 1); //--- Set table coordinates table.SetCoords(x1,y1-this.m_header_h,x2,y2-this.m_header_h); //--- Get the color of the table grid lines, either by default or passed to the method color clr=(line_color==clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); //--- If the initial X coordinate is greater than 1, draw a table frame //--- (in case of the coordinate 1, the table frame is the panel frame) if(x1>1) this.m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- In the loop by table rows, for(int i=0;i<(int)rows;i++) { //--- calculate the Y coordinate of the next horizontal grid line (Y coordinate of the next table row) int row_y=y1+row_h*i; //--- if the flag of "alternating" line colors is passed and the line is even if(alternating_color && i%2==0) { //--- lighten the table background color and draw a background rectangle color new_color=this.NewColor(clr,45,45,45); this.m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+1,row_y+1,x2-1,row_y+row_h-1,::ColorToARGB(new_color,this.m_alpha)); } //--- Draw a table grid horizontal line this.m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Create a new table row object CTableRow *row_obj=new CTableRow(i); if(row_obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add it to the list of rows of the tabular data object //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; //--- Set its Y coordinate in the created row object taking into account the offset from the panel title row_obj.SetY(row_y-this.m_header_h); } //--- In the loop by table columns, for(int i=0;i<(int)columns;i++) { //--- calculate the X coordinate of the next vertical grid line (X coordinate of the next table row) int col_x=x1+col_w*i; //--- If the grid line goes beyond the panel, interrupt the loop if(x1==1 && col_x>=x1+m_canvas.Width()-2) break; //--- Draw a vertical line of the table grid this.m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Get the number of created rows from the table data object int total=table.RowsTotal(); //--- In the loop by table rows for(int j=0;j<total;j++) { //--- get the next row CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if(row==NULL) continue; //--- Create a new table cell CTableCell *cell=new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if(cell==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add the created cell to the row //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue; } //--- In the created cell object, set its X coordinate and the Y coordinate from the row object cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } //--- Update the canvas without redrawing the chart this.m_canvas.Update(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draws the background grid with automatic cell sizing | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::DrawGridAutoFill(const uint table_id,const uint border,const uint rows,const uint columns,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true) { //--- Get a table object by ID CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } //--- X1 (left) table coordinate int x1=(int)border; //--- X2 (right) table coordinate int x2=this.m_canvas.Width()-(int)border-1; //--- Y1 (upper) table coordinate int y1=this.m_header_h+(int)border; //--- Y2 (lower) table coordinate int y2=this.m_canvas.Height()-(int)border-1; //--- Set table coordinates table.SetCoords(x1,y1,x2,y2); //--- Get the color of the table grid lines, either by default or passed to the method color clr=(line_color==clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); //--- If the offset from the edge of the panel is greater than zero, draw a table border, //--- otherwise, the panel border is used as the table border if(border>0) this.m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Height of the entire table grid int greed_h=y2-y1; //--- Calculate the row height depending on the table height and the number of rows int row_h=(int)::round((double)greed_h/(double)rows); //--- In the loop based on the number of rows for(int i=0;i<(int)rows;i++) { //--- calculate the Y coordinate of the next horizontal grid line (Y coordinate of the next table row) int row_y=y1+row_h*i; //--- if the flag of "alternating" line colors is passed and the line is even if(alternating_color && i%2==0) { //--- lighten the table background color and draw a background rectangle color new_color=this.NewColor(clr,45,45,45); this.m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+1,row_y+1,x2-1,row_y+row_h-1,::ColorToARGB(new_color,this.m_alpha)); } //--- Draw a table grid horizontal line this.m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Create a new table row object CTableRow *row_obj=new CTableRow(i); if(row_obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add it to the list of rows of the tabular data object //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; //--- Set its Y coordinate in the created row object taking into account the offset from the panel title row_obj.SetY(row_y-this.m_header_h); } //--- Table grid width int greed_w=x2-x1; //--- Calculate the column width depending on the table width and the number of columns int col_w=(int)::round((double)greed_w/(double)columns); //--- In the loop by table columns, for(int i=0;i<(int)columns;i++) { //--- calculate the X coordinate of the next vertical grid line (X coordinate of the next table row) int col_x=x1+col_w*i; //--- If this is not the very first vertical line, draw it //--- (the first vertical line is either the table frame or the panel frame) if(i>0) this.m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Get the number of created rows from the table data object int total=table.RowsTotal(); //--- In the loop by table rows for(int j=0;j<total;j++) { //--- get the next row CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if(row==NULL) continue; //--- Create a new table cell CTableCell *cell=new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if(cell==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add the created cell to the row //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue; } //--- In the created cell object, set its X coordinate and the Y coordinate from the row object cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } //--- Update the canvas without redrawing the chart this.m_canvas.Update(false); }
Les méthodes d'enregistrement/de chargement des pixels vers/depuis le fichier appliquent désormais les noms de fichiers précédemment créés dans le constructeur :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Save the pixel array of the working space to a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileSaveWorkspace(void) { //--- If the saved array is empty, inform of that and return 'false' if(this.m_array_wpx.Size()==0) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. The workspace pixel array is empty.",__FUNCTION__); return false; } //--- If the array could not be saved to a file, report this and return 'false' if(!::FileSave(this.m_filename_ws,this.m_array_wpx)) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_ws,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Save the pixel array of the panel background to a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileSaveBackground(void) { //--- If the saved array is empty, inform of that and return 'false' if(this.m_array_ppx.Size()==0) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. The background pixel array is empty.",__FUNCTION__); return false; } //--- If the array could not be saved to a file, report this and return 'false' if(!::FileSave(this.m_filename_bg,this.m_array_ppx)) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_bg,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Upload the array of working space pixels from a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileLoadWorkspace(void) { //--- If failed to upload data from the file into the array, report this and return 'false' if(::FileLoad(this.m_filename_ws,this.m_array_wpx)==WRONG_VALUE) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_ws,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Upload the array of panel background pixels from a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileLoadBackground(void) { if(::FileLoad(this.m_filename_bg,this.m_array_ppx)==WRONG_VALUE) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_bg,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; }
Conclusion
Dans cet article, nous avons examiné la connexion aux Volumes et aux EAs des indicateurs de Bill Williams. Tous les codes fournis dans l'article peuvent être utilisés "tels quels" pour les insérer dans le code personnalisé. Nous examinerons ensuite la dernière catégorie d'indicateurs - les indicateurs de tendance - sous l'angle de leur lien et de leur utilisation dans les EA.
Tous les fichiers (EA de test et classes de panel) peuvent être téléchargés à partir de la liste de fichiers jointe ci-dessous. La classe du tableau de bord doit être située à l'adresse \MQL5\Include\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh.
Un détail ; dans le livre de Bill Williams, la phrase sur un poulet aveugle dit :
"Même un poulet aveugle trouvera un épi de maïs de temps en temps"
Ici, il est écrit :
"Même un poulet aveugle trouvera ses épis, s'il est toujours nourri en même temps". Mais il pourrait s'agir d'un effet de traduction russe/anglais.
Dans son livre, Bill Williams s'appuie vraiment sur ce que je suppose être une "tendance contemporaine à l'hypnose de masse", en présentant les trois courbes de moyennes mobiles de l'indicateur Alligator comme ayant un rapport avec :
"la science du chaos, ainsi que la physique quantique, l'holographie, la cybernétique, la dynamique non linéaire, la théorie de l'information et la géométrie fractale". Mais son discours sur le chaos est un peu trop exagéré. Le livre contient également une grande sagesse. Quoi qu'il en soit, l'Alligator est une combinaison pratique d'AMM.
"la science du chaos, ainsi que la physique quantique, l'holographie, la cybernétique, la dynamique non linéaire, la théorie de l'information et la géométrie fractale". Mais son discours sur le chaos est un peu trop exagéré. Le livre contient également une grande sagesse. Quoi qu'il en soit, l'Alligator est une combinaison pratique d'AMM.
Merci pour votre évaluation.
Je n'ai pas lu les travaux de Williams, je ne dirai donc pas exactement comment et ce qu'il a dit.
Vous pouvez parler et écrire beaucoup. Mais le plus important est de le faire. Et, mieux encore, de le faire correctement)
Si vous réduisez le panneau et changez de période, vous pouvez voir la grille.
Comment y remédier ?
Un peu plus bas, vous trouverez d'autres articles utilisant cette bibliothèque. Elle y a été considérablement améliorée. Veuillez utiliser la dernière version de cette bibliothèque. Je ne peux pas dire exactement dans quel article elle a été utilisée pour la dernière fois. Mais vous pouvez la trouver dans les listes de mes articles. Le dernier article dans lequel la bibliothèque est utilisée est la dernière version de cette bibliothèque. Vous devriez vérifier avec elle. Je ne peux pas encore le faire pour de bonnes raisons.