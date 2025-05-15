CotizacionesSecciones
SLVM
SLVM: Sylvamo Corporation

44.54 USD 1.27 (2.77%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SLVM de hoy ha cambiado un -2.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 46.75.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de SLVM en el pasado.

Rango diario
44.48 46.75
Rango anual
40.23 98.02
Cierres anteriores
45.81
Open
46.10
Bid
44.54
Ask
44.84
Low
44.48
High
46.75
Volumen
571
Cambio diario
-2.77%
Cambio mensual
-2.28%
Cambio a 6 meses
-33.52%
Cambio anual
-47.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B