Valute / SLVM
SLVM: Sylvamo Corporation
43.77 USD 1.51 (3.33%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLVM ha avuto una variazione del -3.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.56 e ad un massimo di 45.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Sylvamo Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLVM News
- Sylvamo declares $0.45 quarterly dividend, authorizes $150m buyback
- Sylvamo director Stan Askren to resign from board effective September 1
- Sylvamo stock price target lowered to $49 by RBC Capital on weak guidance
- Sylvamo stock price target lowered to $44 by BofA on paper market challenges
- Sylvamo Delivers Q2 EBITDA Growth
- Sylvamo SLVM Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sylvamo stock hits 52-week low at $38.45
- Sylvamo Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA halves YoY amid maintenance costs, Q3 rebound expected
- Sylvamo earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Sylvamo shares tumble over 7% after missing Q2 earnings estimates
- ATI's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Aerospace & Defense Gains
- CF Industries' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Prices
- Scotts Miracle-Gro's Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates
- Mosaic's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss, Phosphate Volumes Fall
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Sylvamo Stock We Don't?
- Sylvamo Corp stock hits 52-week low at $47.78
- Sylvamo stock hits 52-week low at 49.93 USD
- Sylvamo: No Paper Moon, But Takes Some Faith (NYSE:SLVM)
- Kraft Heinz and Helmerich & Payne Hit the Casualty List
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 9 Stocks – Week of July 7, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Sylvamo stock touches 52-week low at $51.45 amid market challenges
- Sylvamo stock hits 52-week low at $51.55 amid market challenges
- Sylvamo announces $0.45 quarterly dividend per share
- Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.56 45.35
Intervallo Annuale
40.23 98.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.28
- Apertura
- 45.35
- Bid
- 43.77
- Ask
- 44.07
- Minimo
- 43.56
- Massimo
- 45.35
- Volume
- 635
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -34.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -48.73%
20 settembre, sabato