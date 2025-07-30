Divisas / PPG
PPG: PPG Industries Inc
108.13 USD 0.21 (0.19%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PPG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 107.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 111.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PPG Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
PPG News
Rango diario
107.62 111.57
Rango anual
90.25 133.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 108.34
- Open
- 108.68
- Bid
- 108.13
- Ask
- 108.43
- Low
- 107.62
- High
- 111.57
- Volumen
- 2.936 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.19%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.30%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.11%
- Cambio anual
- -18.80%
