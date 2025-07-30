货币 / PPG
PPG: PPG Industries Inc
109.50 USD 1.16 (1.07%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PPG汇率已更改1.07%。当日，交易品种以低点108.68和高点110.08进行交易。
关注PPG Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
日范围
108.68 110.08
年范围
90.25 133.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 108.34
- 开盘价
- 108.68
- 卖价
- 109.50
- 买价
- 109.80
- 最低价
- 108.68
- 最高价
- 110.08
- 交易量
- 245
- 日变化
- 1.07%
- 月变化
- -0.05%
- 6个月变化
- 0.15%
- 年变化
- -17.77%
