Currencies / PPG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PPG: PPG Industries Inc
108.63 USD 0.84 (0.77%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PPG exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 108.44 and at a high of 109.91.
Follow PPG Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPG News
- PPG Launches VELOCITY Refinish System Built for Durability
- PPG Industries (PPG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Celanese (CE) Up 8.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Why Is PPG Industries (PPG) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- 69 August Aristocrats: Hormel Now 1 Of 2 Hot Dogs
- This is Why PPG Industries (PPG) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- ECVT or PPG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on PPG Industries stock
- IFF Launches POWERFRESH ACE 2000 to Enhance Bread Sustainability
- PPG Gains on Cost Actions and Acquisitions Amid Demand Softness
- PPG Enters Distributor Partnership With GPA for Teslin Substrates
- PPG appoints Joe Gette as new general counsel effective January 2026
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- PPG Industries (PPG) Could Be a Great Choice
- 16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
- Bernstein SocGen raises PPG Industries stock price target to $140
- International Flavors Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- BMO Capital lowers PPG Industries stock price target to $130
- PPG Industries' Q2 Earnings Meet, Revenues Surpass Estimates
Daily Range
108.44 109.91
Year Range
90.25 133.44
- Previous Close
- 109.47
- Open
- 109.43
- Bid
- 108.63
- Ask
- 108.93
- Low
- 108.44
- High
- 109.91
- Volume
- 544
- Daily Change
- -0.77%
- Month Change
- -0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.65%
- Year Change
- -18.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%