PPG: PPG Industries Inc

109.42 USD 0.36 (0.33%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PPG ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.31 e ad un massimo di 110.48.

Segui le dinamiche di PPG Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
108.31 110.48
Intervallo Annuale
90.25 133.44
Chiusura Precedente
109.06
Apertura
110.38
Bid
109.42
Ask
109.72
Minimo
108.31
Massimo
110.48
Volume
4.166 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.33%
Variazione Mensile
-0.12%
Variazione Semestrale
0.07%
Variazione Annuale
-17.83%
