PPG: PPG Industries Inc
109.42 USD 0.36 (0.33%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PPG ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.31 e ad un massimo di 110.48.
Segui le dinamiche di PPG Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
108.31 110.48
Intervallo Annuale
90.25 133.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 109.06
- Apertura
- 110.38
- Bid
- 109.42
- Ask
- 109.72
- Minimo
- 108.31
- Massimo
- 110.48
- Volume
- 4.166 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.83%
20 settembre, sabato